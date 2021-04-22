Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,742 in the last 365 days.

DHS Transitions to VaccineFinder

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will begin using VaccineFinder to help people more easily locate available vaccine providers who are open to the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched the VaccineFinder tool in March to help people find COVID-19 vaccine in their area. Next month, the tool will replace the DHS map of COVID-19 vaccine providers that launched in February.

“DHS is constantly evaluating different tools to make it easier to find available vaccine,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It is critical that we streamline this process so anyone wanting a vaccination can quickly locate available vaccine in their community and get vaccinated.”

VaccineFinder gives users a more customizable experience when searching for vaccine. In addition to standard information, such as days and hours of clinics, users will be able to filter their search by vaccine type, adjust the search radius, and see at a glance which vaccine providers have vaccine in stock. DHS will continue to work with vaccine providers to ensure the data populating VaccineFinder is current.

People can also call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 844-684-1064 with questions or for help finding or registering for a vaccination appointment. The hotline is available in English, Hindi, Hmong, Somali, and Spanish. In addition, certain vaccine providers are also using the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. Anyone can register for an appointment using the vaccine registry. Other providers may use their own scheduling system.

While more Wisconsinites become fully vaccinated, COVID-19 disease rates remain high and, therefore, it is critical for everyone to continue good public health practices. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19. People who are fully vaccinated can review CDC post-vaccination guidance.

For information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage. And, make sure you protect yourself from COVID-19 vaccine scams.

You just read:

DHS Transitions to VaccineFinder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.