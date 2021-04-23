Abel Noser Solutions Expands Their Technology Group with New Hires

New Positions Created to Continue Expansion of Firm’s Top-Rated Analytics and Regulatory Offerings

/EIN News/ -- New York, N.Y., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abel Noser Solutions, a global institutional trading analytics firm recently named the top global multi-asset TCA provider by Aite Group, is proud to welcome two new technology specialists to its ranks. Kent Konkol joins the firm as SVP of Client Services and Analytics with over 20 years of quantitative development experience in the financial services industry. Ronen Peled, with more than 12 years of experience in options market data and portfolio management, also joins the technology group as Market Data Developer. These new hires are part of the company’s ongoing expansion of products and services meant to provide clients with unsurpassed multi-asset class TCA.

Prior to joining Abel Noser Solutions, Kent Konkol was with Virtu Financial/ITG as a product and client services manager specializing in ETL software and Python development. During his career, he has also worked at Deutsche Bank, Standard and Poors/ClariFI, Inc., Bear Stearns and Salomon Smith Barney, ultimately providing him with deep experience in various risk models for factor back-testing and attribution. Mr. Konkol holds a BA in Physics from University of Chicago and an MA from University of Rochester.

Prior to joining Abel Noser Solutions, Ronen Peled was with Autonomy Capital as Director of Market Data Strategy. During his career, he has also worked at S&P Capital IQ, JP Morgan and Citco Fund Services. Mr. Peled has an extensive background in listed options, market data management and regulatory trade reporting including MiFID II-related applications. He earned his BS and MS in Applied Math from Stevens Institute of Technology.

“We’re thrilled about the deep knowledge of market structure and electronic trading both of our new hires exhibit,” said Ted Morgan, COO of Abel Noser Holdings, the fintech group’s parent company. “One important reason that we stand out in industry surveys as the best multi-asset TCA provider is that we hire the best people. Kent and Ronen are excellent examples of this, and I am excited to see how they will contribute to our platform.”

“Both Kent and Ronen are recognized industry technology contributors,” said Randy New, CTO of Abel Noser Solutions. “We are pleased to add them to our team during a time of rapid growth in multi-asset trading measurement and regulatory compliance. As key participants in the evolution of global multi-asset market analytics, we again look forward to applying the firm’s resources and leading position as the overall market matures and becomes more data-driven.”

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in providing innovative software products to lower the costs associated with multi-asset trading. With 500+ clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions continues to hold its place as the leading innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions and was ranked Top Global Fixed Income TCA Provider 2020 by Greenwich Associates and best-in-class multi-asset TCA vendor by Aite in Q1 2021. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com

