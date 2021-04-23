Ramp closures set for US 69 at FM 346 Project

TYLER – TxDOT announces ramp closures scheduled for the US 69 at FM 346 Bridge project. Weather permitting, work will begin Friday, April 23, on the south side of the intersection with closures of the US 69 northbound off-ramp and the southbound on-ramp.

US 69 southbound traffic can exit onto FM 346 which will remain open to traffic during the ramp construction. There will be no southbound ramp access from FM 346. It will take about eight days to complete the south side ramps. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project limits using alternate routes as necessary.

The contractor will then conduct work on the north side of the intersection closing the southbound off-ramp and the northbound on-ramp. This work is expected to take approximately nine days to complete. FM 346 will remain open to traffic during the ramp work.

Message boards have been installed within the project limits to notify the traveling public of the ramp closures.