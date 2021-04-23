LearnUpon Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group, the leader in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in HCM recently announced that LearnUpon is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that LearnUpon’s cloud-based learning management system (LMS) empowers organizations to train their employees, customers and partners from a single, integrated, intuitive platform.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time evaluating LearnUpon’s product, service and reputation in the market through in-depth briefings and research.

“LearnUpon’s simple and innovative platform makes it easy to deliver and scale training initiatives to any audience — whether it's employees, customers, or partners.”, said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “LearnUpon enables innovative companies around the world to support and accelerate learning across their entire business network.”

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire LearnUpon organization to ensure this certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We believe that LearnUpon’s user-focused technology and industry-leading customer experience enables the businesses we work with to unlock the power of learning,” said Brendan Noud, CEO and co-founder of LearnUpon. “We’re delighted Brandon Hall Group has certified LearnUpon as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider, recognizing the role we play in partnering with our customers to deliver impactful training that fuels their success.”

As the leading independent analyst firm, Brandon Hall Group confirms that LearnUpon LMS measurably and significantly benefits the organizations they work with.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About LearnUpon

LearnUpon LMS helps businesses unlock the power of learning. Combining user-focused technology and industry-leading expertise, LearnUpon enables businesses to deliver impactful training that fuels employee, partner, and customer success.

With a global team and a powerful solution that processes hundreds of thousands of enrollments every day, over 1,000 businesses all around the world trust LearnUpon to deliver their enterprise-level training initiatives. Notable customers include Zendesk, Logitech, Twilio, Booking.com, USA Football, and PING.

Founded in 2012, LearnUpon is headquartered in Dublin, with additional offices in Philadelphia, Sydney, and Belgrade.

To learn more visit https://www.learnupon.com

