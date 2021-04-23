Singapore-Based Leaked Content Removal Service Helps Women Across the World Fight Back Against Revenge Porn

Leak Content Removal

Female-led company Leak Content Removal takes down illegally shared videos and images, helping victims regain control of their reputation.

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women across the world constantly face a looming threat called revenge porn. When revenge porn perpetrators gain access to intimate photos and videos that were never meant to be shared, many women will find themselves in a particularly challenging -- and not to mention terrifying -- situation.

Once something is posted on the Internet, it can be difficult to track it down and ensure that it is completely removed. Fortunately, a female-led company is focused on providing these services to women (and men) worldwide, helping them protect their reputation and take back control.

Leak Content Removal is a top-rated content monitoring and removal service that protects its clients’ reputations through DMCA takedown. The company takes down illegally shared adult content, as well as harmful articles, blog posts, mentions, links, chat group attacks, reviews, and much more.

The Singapore-based company offers a variety of services that are designed for private and public individuals who have been victims of image-based or cyber sexual abuse.

“Image-based sexual abuse occurs when intimate photos and videos are shared publicly without the victim’s consent,” explained Marrilyn, founder of Leak Content Removal.

In many instances involving revenge porn, the shared material is often sent by the victim to the perpetrator in confidence. Victims rarely anticipate that their intimate photos and videos will be used against them.

But exes aren’t the only ones who post revenge porn. Strangers can hack into their victim’s devices and social media accounts to obtain explicit content. Sometimes, hackers use illegally obtained footage to blackmail their victims. There have also been reports of strangers taking non-consensual footage of their victims in bathroom stalls, changing rooms, and so on.

These materials then spread like wildfire once they are shared on pornography websites, group chats, and the like. Leak Content Removal’s mission is to stop revenge porn in its tracks.

REPORTS OF REVENGE PORN INCREASED DURING THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC

In 2020, reports of revenge porn reached an all-time high across the globe. The United Kingdom’s Revenge Porn Helpline, which is part of the UK Safer Internet Centre, reportedly received as many as 1,914 calls involving image-based sexual abuse.

The surge of incidents related to revenge porn can be attributed to a number of factors. Over the lockdown, people have been exchanging sexual images and videos as a way to remain intimate with their partners. Unfortunately, this has given abusers the opportunity to use the victim’s images and videos against them.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a number of people across the world to lose their jobs. Perpetrators may be exploiting non-consensual pornography as a means of financial gain.

“The number of reports involving revenge porn is increasing at an alarming rate,” continued Marrilyn. “We understand how painful such a situation can be, hence we offer the most comprehensive content monitoring and takedown services on the market. Our team tracks down the leak and makes sure that is removed for good.”

REVENGE PORN HAS BEEN AFFECTING THOUSANDS OF WOMEN WORLDWIDE

Even before the pandemic, revenge porn was already a universal problem. In a 2019 study conducted by RMIT Australia, it was found that from the 2,054 women surveyed from Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, one in three had been victims of image-based sexual abuse.

When intimate videos and images are spread without consent, victims suffer from emotional distress, as well as heightened fear for their safety, among others. They also face the looming threat of being violated by their perpetrators once more. In most cases, victims are forced to delay their plans, such as attending university, seeking employment, and so on.

The distribution of non-consensual pornographic content also impacts the personal lives of victims. The shame that they feel hinders them from finding solace among friends and family. Relationships between couples become strained, and women are often forced to start a new life to distance themselves from the painful aftermath of revenge porn.

Leak Content Removal’s content management and takedown services allow women to continue with their lives -- without having to make such drastic changes.

The company completely wipes non-consensual pornography from the Internet, leaving no stone unturned. This means combing through websites where objectionable material is usually shared to thoroughly remove revenge porn. Leak Content Removal has a team of DMCA takedown experts who specialize in the removal of illegally shared adult content for private individuals, celebrities, influencers, content creators, and more.

LEAK CONTENT REMOVAL HAS RECEIVED A POSITIVE PERCEPTION FROM THE PUBLIC

Just months after launching, the company has already received an overwhelming number of positive reviews online.

AC, from Singapore, wrote, “My ex-boyfriend found out that I was seeing someone new. He threatened to upload a video that I didn’t even know existed. When I woke up the next day, I saw that he posted revenge porn on a WhatsApp group. I felt powerless and hopeless. Thankfully, my friend found Leak Content Removal. The service was so swift and professional. I’m so relieved that this painful chapter is over.”

AM, from the United States, said, “My then-boyfriend posted my nude photos all over social media, that even my boss saw them. It was so embarrassing. I went online to find a way to reverse the damage, and to this day, I’m still grateful that I discovered Leak Content Removal. They helped remove revenge porn and clean my image.”

