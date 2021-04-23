NooCube Reviews: Negative Side Effects or Legit Ingredients?

Noocube is a natural nootropic brain booster for enhanced productivity, focus and memory, but do the ingredients have negative side effects or are there real benefits to get from this popular cognitive performance enhancer?

NooCube is a nootropic supplement that helps support and enhance your focus, mental speed, and memory. It contains a synergistic blend of vitamins, minerals, and other essential building materials for a healthy, well-functioning brain.

Since it launched, NooCube has helped thousands of people improve their cognition, mental performance, and energy levels. If you’re someone who is suffering from brain aging, frequent mental fog, or just want to improve your cognitive performance, then NooCube could be the right product for you.





There are multiple causes for deteriorating memory and cognitive function. Older men and women experience these problems at an increased rate. The neural links in our brains begin to slowly lose their strength as we age. If you have ever walked from one room to another and forgotten why you were there, this could be a sign of depreciating brain function and memory. Brain damage can also cause this issue, and even twenty-year-olds can lose the vigor and strength of mind that they used to have.

Supplements have claimed to help people improve their memory and brain power for decades. But the industry has been consistently filled with scams and inefficient formulas. The benefits supposedly associated with these supplements are generally the same across the board. Many products in this niche market claim to function as Limitless pills, offering an extensive list of incredible advantages for users. The truth is that the best supplements in the industry keep their claims moderate and ostensibly backed by scientific evidence and research.

NooCube is one of the leading new formulas on the brain supplement market. Enhancing cognitive function, heightening concentration and focus, and improving both memory and learning are the main properties associated with NooCube. The product site nevertheless does make some suspicious claims, especially when it comes to the precise effectiveness of the formula. For example, NooCube’s founders say that over 124,000 people have become smarter after taking NooCube. It’s unlikely that the formula has already had that kind of success, and it’s even less likely that it has made people permanently smarter in such quantities.

Additional potential benefits of using this supplement include more “mental energy,” better multitasking, higher concentration levels, improved communication, among other things. Sounds great, right? Our task for this review was to dive face-first into the research to figure out what kind of science and evidence supports (or disputes) the main claims of the NooCube website.

The core claim of the NooCube sales pitch can be summarized as follows: it “opens up a new plain of possibilities.” We’ll approach this argument with a skeptical but fair lens during this comprehensive review.

What is NooCube & How Does it Work?

NooCube is described as a daily nutritional supplement containing a synergistic blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. This blend of ingredients supports focus, mental speed, memory, and overall cognition. Taking NooCube provides your brain with the essential building blocks for a healthy brain.

Best of all, some of the ingredients in NooCube are said to work within 30 to 45 minutes so you don’t have to wait weeks to feel anything like with many other nootropic compounds. The effects of NooCube can last up 8 to 10 hours as well so you can perform when you need to the most.

NooCube can deliver incredible results, which is why it’s trusted by thousands of individuals each day. Here’s how NooCube can deliver such potent effects:

NooCube strengthens the brain’s ability to make neural connections: NooCube enables the brain to increase the speed at which in can make connections. It does this by improving acetylcholine levels in the brain. Acetylcholine is one of the main neurotransmitters in the brain responsible for memory, concentration, and learning. Higher acetylcholine levels are associated with better neural functioning and overall cognitive performance.

NooCube reduces inflammation and damage in the brain: Inflammation and damage to the brain slows down cognitive performance and weakens your ability to think, focus, & learn. NooCube helps reduce inflammation by flooding the body with powerful anti-inflammatory plant compounds and by stimulating the healing process in the brain. It also provides a layer of protection against new inflammation and damage.

NooCube improves blood flow to the brain: NooCube helps widen the blood vessels going to and in the brain. This enhances blood flow to the brain, which ensures your brain receives essential nutrients it needs to function properly. It also helps stimulate the healing process and helps your body eliminate inflammation in the brain.

Ingredients in NooCube

The NooCube contains seven powerful natural ingredients designed to safely & quickly improve your overall cognitive performance. These ingredients are backed by real, clinical data, which is why NooCube is one of the most popular nootropic compounds on the market.

The seven ingredients found in NooCube include:

Alpha GPC: Alpha GPC helps increase acetylcholine levels in the brain. Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter that helps with communication between brain cells, particularly related to cognitive functions known as learning, concentration, and memory. In addition to cognitive enhancement, Alpha GPC is being studied as a popular treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Huperzine A: Huperzine a plant that acts as a acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitor. AChE breaks down acetylcholine, which is essential for learning. Preventing this enzyme from breaking down acetylcholine levels can improve mental clarity, learning, and concentration. Like Alpha GPC, huperzine is being studied as a possible treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Cat’s Claw: Cat’s Claw is a vine that grows in the Amazon rainforest. It has been shown to have serious neuroprotective benefits. It is a rich source of antioxidants that reduce inflammation in the brain by destroying free radicals. Caw’s Claw can also protect the brain from future damage.

Bacopa: Bacopa is a plant extract that contains compounds known as bacosides. These bacosides are thought to repair neurons and promote new nerve growth. It also helps protect these neurons, which is why it has drawn significant interest as a potential treatment for dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Oat Straw: Oat Straw has been seen as a natural brain booster since the Middle Ages. Researchers believe that it works by increasing alpha-2 waves in the brain – which are highly active during periods of wakefulness. It also helps reduce inflammation and improves blood flow to the brain, which may help you feel more awake and alert.

L-Theanine & Tyrosine: Theanine is an amino acid commonly found in black and green tea. It helps relieve stress while stimulating neurotransmitters in the brain, creating a relaxed yet alert feeling. L-Tyrosine plays a key role in the manufacturing of dopamine and noradrenaline, two transmitters that influence focus, mood, and mental alertness.

These seven natural ingredients help deliver unparalleled improvements in cognitive functions after just one dose. This is why NooCube is one of the most powerful nootropic supplements available and why it’s used by tens of thousands of adults daily.

Can NooCube Really Work?





What separates NooCube from other poorly dosed and ineffective nootropics is that it contains ingredients only backed by science. In fact, every ingredient that was added to NooCube has been clinically proven to support cognitive functioning.

For example, a study found that giving Alzheimer’s patients alpha GPC three times daily for 180 days demonstrated “consistent improvements in cognitive function test scores.” The placebo group saw no improvements. In another study, people with dementia given alpha GPC showed a ‘definite symptomatic improvement’ in psychometric tests after taking alpha GPC for 90 days.

In 1999, a study found that giving high school students huperzine A improved their learning and memory performance compared to a placebo. Another study found that 58% of Alzheimer’s patients given huperzine showed improved memory.

In a 2005 Australian study, people taking a daily 300mg extract of Bacopa monnieri showed a significant improvement in memory tests after 12 weeks than those taking a placebo6. Bacopa was also shown to have a significant effect on memory retention in a similar, placebo controlled study of 76 adults in 20027.

A 2015 study gave volunteers either a placebo or 800mg green-oat extract (GOE) each day for six days and assessed their cognitive function with a range of computerized tasks. Those taking GOA were able to complete timed tasks faster and also performed better in memory tasks

All of these ingredients are clinically studied, so to answer the original question, “can NooCube really work?” Absolutely. There’s no other nootropic supplement with the clinically backed ingredients that NooCube has. If you’re looking to enhance your cognition – look no further than NooCube.

Benefits of NooCube

NooCube is one of the few nootropic compounds that can actually back up its’ claims. So what exactly can NooCube do for you? These are the most common benefits as reported by real users:

Improved memory recall & critical thinking: NooCube helps stimulate the neurotransmitters in your brain so that they can make faster connections. As your brain makes faster connections, you’ll be able to think more clearly and have much better memory recall.

Better focus & concentration: Acetylcholine levels rise as you take NooCube, which help improve your focus & concentration. You’ll be able to complete tasks much easier and will find you aren’t so distracted by outside stimuli after taking NooCube.

Improved mood: NooCube helps release dopamine and serotonin, two brain chemicals known as the “pleasure chemicals.” These two chemicals help make you feel good and will improve your overall mood.

Improved energy levels: NooCube improves blood flow to the brain, which ensures your brain has the essential nutrients it needs to keep you feeling energized and healthy.

These are just a few of the many benefits of NooCube. While results do vary from person to person, almost everybody feels some – if not all of these benefits to a degree. There are plenty of other benefits to taking NooCube as well but these are the main benefits you should experience if you decide to order NooCube today.





NooCube Side Effects & Safety

The best thing about NooCube is that not only is it effective – it is safe too.

Some of the top neuroscientists in the world came together to formula NooCube with both safety and effectiveness in mind. This is why NooCube does not possess any common side effects or pose any adverse health risks to you when you take it.

In fact, there haven’t been any reports of adverse reactions while taking NooCube. Its’ ingredients are overwhelmingly safe and tolerated so well that side effects simply do not occur.

The manufacturer also makes sure to note that they routinely test their product for purity, potency, and quality to ensure only the highest quality ingredients are used. They also manufacture the product in a GMP-approved facility to ensure the highest standard manufacturing practices are used to prevent contamination in their product.

Overall, NooCube is an incredibly safe product and does not pose any risks to your health. If for whatever reason you still feel uncomfortable about taking this product, then you should consult your doctor before trying it. He or she should be able to tell you whether the ingredients will interfere with a medication or whether you are best suited to avoid NooCube.

Four Reasons to Try NooCube

There are hundreds of nootropic compounds currently on the market, but none can compare to the power of NooCube. If you’re still unsure about NooCube, then perhaps these four reasons will help you realize NooCube is the #1 nootropic supplement:

NooCube uses clinically studied ingredients: Every single ingredient that was added to the formula in NooCube has been clinically studied and proven to support healthy cognition. Plus, every ingredient is overwhelmingly safe and tolerated extremely well so you don’t need to sacrifice the rest of your health to boost your cognition.

It was formulated by top neuroscientists: Some of the top neuroscientists in the world came together to formulate NooCube. Their work discovered the most powerful cognitive enhancers in the world and the right doses to maximize effectiveness without sacrificing safety.

Thousands of satisfied customers: Since NooCube was launched, thousands of customers from around the world have felt the raw power of NooCube. They’ve experienced a real change in their memory, thinking, mood, and overall cognition simply by adding NooCube to their daily life.

Backed by a 60-day money back guarantee: The makers of NooCube are so confident in their product’s ability to deliver real cognitive enhancement that they back their confidence with a 60-day money back guarantee. If you aren’t happy with their product, request a refund within 60 days – no questions asked.

NooCube Pricing

NooCube is available for purchase directly from the official website, where you’ll find multiple purchase options:

One bottle: $39.99

Two bottles: $79.99 + one free bottle

Three bottles: $119.99 + three free bottles

No matter which package you select, NooCube comes with an exclusive 60 day money back guarantee. Every customer who places an order can try NooCube risk free for 60 days. If for any reason you are not satisfied, are not seeing results, or just don’t think the product is working for you, you can return the product risk-free.





Final Thoughts

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, student, or just someone looking to enhance your cognition, NooCube can help. It is the ideal nootropic supplement for people of all ages, careers, and lifestyles to boost their cognition.

Studies are plentiful on the NooCube product website, and they generally do support some of the more mundane benefits that its creators lay claim to. Alpha GPC, for instance was shown to help Alzheimer’s patients improve their cognitive function after 180 days of thrice-daily use. Huperzine A helped young people improve mental performance when taken consistently. Cat’s Claw, Bacopa, Oat Straw, L-Theanine, and L-Tyrosine are all additional ingredients that make an appearance in the proprietary brain formula. The main limitation to the scientific support on the NooCube website is that we don’t know if the ingredients are used in a quantity high enough to replicate the benefits found in the studies.

Nonetheless, our overall appraisal of NooCube is positive. People who use the supplement consistently over extended amounts of time are likely to see substantive improvement to memory and overall cognitive function, according to a few landmark studies.

If you feel like your mind is slipping, isn’t what it once was, or you just need to improve your performance, then you need to visit the official website of NooCube and order your package today!

