Pelvic Floor Strong Reviews – Legit Program or Fake Results?

Pelvic Floor Strong by Alex Miller is a total core repair method and informational system of exercise videos to help combat embarrassing bladder leakage, but are there negative side effects to the program or is it worth the money?

Pelvic Floor Strong is a new program designed to help women over 30 years suffering from pelvic floor dysfunction. According to the creator Alex Miller, Pelvic Floor Strong can help strengthen your pelvic muscles through a series of stretches and exercises to avoid leakage and accidents from happening.

Although the program is more targeted towards women, anybody suffering from pelvic floor dysfunction can benefit from Alex Miller’s revolutionary new program – Pelvic Floor Strong.

Bladder leakage is an ongoing embarrassing problem and Alex Miller understands, given the opening headline on the website is, "Do you suffer from embarrassing bladder leakage whenever you laugh, cough or sneeze?" It is not hard to get right? Women often do not desire to discuss this problem at length, but it’s far from random or uncommon occurrence. It is estimated roughly twenty-five million people or more in the US deal from bladder leakage of some kind. And on that note, nearly three in every 4 individuals suffering from this ailment are women. This equates to nearly one in four women struggling with unplanned urination issues despite no one talking about it openly. This can be very problematic, embarrassing, and tough to deal with as it only gets worse as we age. While there are many causes, some of the women's bladder leakage appears to be the result of an existing medical conditions.

However, another potential cause of bladder leakage has less to do with a medical condition and more to do with something called the pelvic floor. As women age, the pelvic floor can begin to lose its strength. This part of the urinary system is what we ‘flex’ when we’re trying to hold urine in and avoid going to the bathroom. A weakening pelvic floor can happen at any age; young and elderly women alike can suffer from uncontrollable urination as a result of a weak pelvic floor.

There isn’t much the traditional medical industry can do for urinary problems caused by the pelvic floor. If you go to a doctor about this issue, their response will almost always be the same. The main prescription for a weak pelvic floor is to exercise that part of the body. The pelvic floor is a muscle. Like any other muscle, it can be strengthened through consistent exercise.

Pelvic Floor Strong is an informational package being marketed to help women improve the strength of their pelvic floor. The company behind Pelvic Floor Strong is currently offering an extreme promotion; customers can get four weight loss and workout manuals/videos for the price of one. It’s unlikely that this kind of deal will be around for long. That’s why we rushed to bring you our comprehensive review of Pelvic Floor Strong.

Is this workout program legit? Aside from strengthening the pelvic floor, what benefits can it provide? Is the program difficult to follow? We’re here to answer all these questions—and more. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Pelvic Floor Strong.

What is Pelvic Floor Strong?

Accidental leakage isn’t something that any person wants. However, as the body changes and gets older, one of the most common ways leakage can occur is during pregnancy and childbirth. While people that have not experienced these changes could still suffer from leakage, everyone needs a solution. That's where Pelvic Floor Strong comes in.

Pelvic Floor Strong helps eradicate the idea that leakage is a common problem that doesn't indicate any real health problems. In reality, the pelvic floor weakens over time, but that doesn't mean it is normal. Admittedly, the fact that 25 million people in the United States alone suffer from a weak pelvic floor and urinary incontinence makes the problem common, but there are solutions.

Alex Miller, the creator of Pelvic Floor Strong, educated thousands of people in many different studios to learn the best ways to strengthen their bodies. Most people think the key to improving the pelvic floor has to do with Kegels, but there is an entirely different set of muscles that directly affect this issue. As users go through this guide, they will learn fitness techniques elaborately described to help bridge the gap they need to overcome incontinence.

What Exactly is Pelvic Floor Dysfunction?

Pelvic floor dysfunction is described as a “common condition where you’re unable to correctly relax and coordinate the muscles in your pelvic floor to urinate or to have a bowel movement.”

If you are a woman, this may cause you to feel pain during sex. If you are a man, you may have trouble obtaining and maintaining an erection.

Under normal circumstances, you have no problem going to the bathroom because your muscle tightens and flexes the pelvic floor muscles in the same way it would any other muscle. However, when you have pelvic floor dysfunction, your body keeps tightening these muscles instead of relaxing them. This can cause various problems like urine or stool that leaks, incomplete bowel movements, and pain and trouble releasing bowel movements.

Pelvic Floor Strong is designed to strengthen these pelvic floor muscles so that your muscles no longer have trouble relaxing when you need to use the bathroom. Within weeks, your pain and troubles in the bathroom can disappear simply by following the Pelvic Floor Strong program.

Pelvic Floor Strong Overview





As previously mentioned, Pelvic Floor Strong is a program designed to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles responsible for aiding in bowel movements. With this program, you can learn the exact stretches and exercises needed to strengthen your pelvic muscles so you no longer have unexpected leaks or painful bowel movements.

It was specifically designed for women, although the creator does note that the exercises can work for men who also suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction as well. She also notes that her program is a safe, more affordable option than surgical options, prescription drugs, or painful physical therapy, which is why so many women with pelvic floor dysfunction have come to love the program.

So how exactly does the program work?

As stated, the Pelvic Floor Strong program by Alex Miller contains a series of exercises that help you strengthen the muscles that make up your pelvic floor. These muscles are arranged in a way similar to a basket that help hold up your bladder, uterus, and bowel.

Unfortunately, women can often lose the strength in these muscles, especially after they give birth to a child. This may cause difficulties going to the bathroom and women often find it difficult to hold their pee because of the weakened muscles.

Pelvic Floor Strong helps you strengthen these muscles to stop painful bowel movements and uncontrollable urination. These simple stretches and exercises address the root cause of pelvic floor dysfunction, which why the program has virtually a 100% success rate.

What’s in Pelvic Floor Strong?

Alex Miller, the creator of Pelvic Floor Strong, divided up her program into seven basic chapters to help you eliminate pelvic floor dysfunction. Each chapter provides insight, exercises, and guidelines for strengthening the pelvic floor muscles. Miller also dives into great detail about daily habits that may cause weaker pelvic floor muscles that need to be corrected in order to truly eliminate pelvic floor dysfunction.

If you buy Pelvic Floor Strong, here’s what you’ll find in each chapter:

Chapter One: This is an introduction on what you can expect in the program.

Chapter Two: Chapter two focuses on how to perform Kegel exercises properly so you can strengthen your pelvic floor.

Chapter Three: Chapter three focuses on explaining how to engage your abdominal muscles to strengthen your core. This also helps users achieve a flatter, more toned stomach as well.

Chapter Four: Chapter four focuses on ways you can improve your posture and how to speed up your metabolism. This is because weight loss can improve bladder control.

Chapter Five: Chapter focuses on all the various issues that can develop because of a weak pelvic floor.

Chapter Six: Chapter six includes a sequence of three movements that focuses on healing and strengthening your entire body.

Chapter Seven: The final chapter provides you with a step by step explanation on how to stop urinary leakage.

Can Pelvic Floor Strong Really Work?





When followed properly, Pelvic Floor Strong can absolutely help strengthen your pelvic floor and your core strength to stop pelvic floor dysfunction. In fact, most of the expensive physical therapy options available involve performing some of the same exercises found in the Pelvic Floor Strong.

Kegel exercises are proven to support the muscles that make up your pelvic floor and are one of the main focuses in the program. Poor posture also is a heavy focus in the program and it has been linked to a weak pelvic floor.

In general, Pelvic Floor Strong focuses on the main issues that cause pelvic floor dysfunction and the various exercises and methods to reverse this condition. Therefore, it can safely be said that the program is 100% legitimate and worth trying if you are someone struggling with a weak pelvic floor.

One of the key benefits of going through this program is that it starts by explaining how the pelvic area's damage has occurred, causing the leaking. In fact, they will discuss the Layer syndrome, which is the leading cause of the leakage and lower back pain, hip pain, and other areas of discomfort in this part of the body. Once users understand the cause behind their problems, they will go over the easy corrections they need to make.

The main technique users will learn is a three-step movement, alleviating the need for adult diapers and pads. By strengthening the walls, users do not have to undergo incredibly risky surgeries associated with repairing pelvic floor damages. The movement is perfectly described in multiple video demonstrations and written directions. Three signs your body gives off if you have an unbalanced core are,

Pelvic organ prolapse, or a distinct bulging at the vagina opening

Protruding belly

Leaking of urine

Along with all of the positive changes that users can make for their bodies, they will also learn about the major mistakes most women make at their doctor's recommendation. In fact, the exercises being recommended by doctors could have a weakening effect on the muscles instead, potentially impacting the pleasure of sexual intercourse.

How to Buy Pelvic Floor Strong

Pelvic Floor Strong is available for purchase on its’ official website. It costs $37 and it offers you to purchase either the online program or the physical package, both of which do costs the same price.

Every order comes with a 60-day money back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with the program or aren’t seeing results, then you can request a refund from the company within 60 days of your purchase.

In addition to the main program, all customers who purchase Pelvic Floor Strong receive additional bonus materials:

Bonus no. 1: Pelvic Floor Strong Total Core & Pelvic Repair Method Information Handbook & Diastasis Recti Improvement Checklist

This bonus material is a written version of the video instructions that come with the main program. It’s ideal for those who want to read the step by step guides instead of watching it, or if you want to watch and read at the same time.

Bonus no. 2: Flat Belly Fast Exercise Manual & 10-Minute Quick Start Routine

This material is designed to further help you strengthen your core, flatten your stomach, and ultimately lose weight. Alex Miller shares all of her favorite ab exercises, which you can safely do in the comfort of your own home.

Bonus no. 3: Back to Life, 3 Stretch Pain-Free Video

Finally, the last bonus material is from Emily Lark, a health expert who suffered from urinary leakage herself. She shares a series of videos to help people who suffered the same issues as her.





Frequently Asked Questions About Pelvic Floor Strong

What is diastasis recti?

Diastasis recti occur when the left and right abdominal muscles widen to allow room for excess fat. However, many people call it a “pooch.” Most women have this type of stomach issue after being pregnant, but that is not the only cause. This widening will often heal within approximately 3 months of giving birth, but many people continue to have this issue after that time frame.

The only way to correct this muscle issue is to improve the body's core muscles from the inside.

Does this system work with a busy schedules?

Absolutely. While it is easy to get one of the 10-minute workouts before work or in the middle of the day, the entire program is meant to be rather fast. Users don't have to worry about disrupting their entire routine for the sake of improving their pelvic floor. It can easily be worked into working women or women who stay at home.

What are the optimal age groups to benefit from using Pelvic Floor Strong?

The program is specifically designed for women who are at least 40 years old. While it can be effective for younger individuals, it focuses on the lower metabolism and muscle tone changes that occur with age.

What if the user is not currently overweight?

That is not a problem. This program is rather gentle without sacrificing effectiveness. The movements are easy to do, but users can not participate in the too strenuous movement. There are also modifications that users can make to reduce the difficulty if necessary.

Will the program work if the user has not given birth in the last 15 years?

Yes. In fact, this program is specifically made to accommodate people who have allowed their muscles to heal from pregnancy and childbirth trauma. Individuals that have waited a long time to correct their pelvic floor issues will actually benefit the most. This healing time makes the program more effective in healing diastasis recti and preventing leakage.

Will Pelvic Floor Strong be effective if the user had a C-section?

Yes. Since the pelvic floor can weaken with time, surgical changes to the muscles can also leave the pelvic floor week. The pressure of carrying a baby during pregnancy is enough to separate those muscles. Even though the damage source is slightly different, this program can restore strength and prevent leakage.

What if the user has never given birth at all?

Pelvic floor weakness can occur in anyone, even if they have never given birth. The entire point of this program is to help users improve their bodies and eliminate urinary leakage embarrassment. It can also greatly benefit individuals that want to tone their stomachs.

Do users need to sign up for a subscription to continue to have access to Pelvic Floor Strong?

No. This program only requires a one-time payment to get access to all of the materials. There are no other charges associated with it, though users can request a refund within 60 days.

The customer service team can address any other concerns that the user may have via phone call (1-800-390-6035) or email (info@pelvicfloorstrong.com).

Final Thoughts

If you are someone who has suffered from urinary leakage, has trouble using the bathroom, or has been diagnosed with pelvic floor dysfunction, then this program is ideal for you. It has already helped thousands of individuals get rid of their issues related to pelvic muscle weakness and it costs the fraction of expensive surgeries or medicines.

Plus, with a 60 day money back guarantee, you’ve got nothing to lose but your health issues! Visit the official website of Pelvic Floor Strong today!

