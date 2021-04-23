SpectroSeal Reviews – Does It Work or Cheap Repair Device?

SpectroSeal is glue-like adhesive plastic weld bonding and curing tool device with a built-in UV light source that can repair and fix almost anything broken with the liquid polymer, but is it better than leading super glue brands?

SpectroSeal is an extra-strength glue sold through GetSpectroSeal.com.

The glue claims to be stronger than leading glue brands, providing effective seals and repairs on household objects in seconds using ultraviolet light.

Does SpectroSeal really work? How does SpectroSeal work? Find out everything you need to know about this UV light and glue system today in our review.

What is SpectroSeal?

SpectroSeal is an extra strength glue-like system that uses a liquid formula and ultraviolet light to create an effective seal.





You use the SpectroSeal plunger to apply the liquid formula to any object. Then, you use the included UV light to dry the formula, sealing the repairs.

The makers of SpectroSeal claim their product is stronger than leading glue brands – including super glues. They also claim it works on wood, stone, plastic, ceramic, metal, rubber, glass, and other unusual surfaces.

For all of these reasons and more, GetSpectroSeal.com describes the glue as a “space-age device” that “repairs anything broken.” You can keep damaged items out of the trash, enjoy long lasting results, and fix everyday items around your home.

How Does SpectroSeal Work?

SpectroSeal does not describe itself as glue. Instead, it describes itself as a non-toxic, solvent-free liquid polymer that works better than glue.

You use the SpectroSeal plunger to apply the polymer to a surface. After that polymer coats the damaged area, you press the UV light button to seal the repairs. The ultraviolet light interacts with the liquid polymer at a chemical level, creating an extra-strength hold no matter how small or delicate the object is.

Here’s how the official website describes the 2-in-1 power of SpectroSeal:

“SpectroSeal is the 2-in-1 bonding and curing tool for making quick, clean, and easy repairs around your home! Gone are the days of applying pressure and waiting for messy glue to dry. With SpectroSeal, simply squeeze a dab of liquid polymer onto any surface you wish to bond and flash the seal with UV light for instant curing.”

SpectroSeal works on most types of surfaces. It also claims to be stronger than leading glue brands, including many types of super glue. You can apply it to glass, metal, rubber, plastic, stone, ceramic, and other surfaces in and around your home.

SpectroSeal works within five seconds of application. Just apply the liquid polymer, cure the liquid polymer using the UV light, then watch the surface seal.

Typically, you need to wait for glue to dry for the seal to form. Even with super glues and other high-end glues, you need to wait for the glue to harden over time. With SpectroSeal, you don’t need to wait: you just apply the UV light until the seal is formed.

SpectroSeal also avoids the mess of ordinary glues. Instead of leaking glue all over a surface, you can apply the polymer exactly to where it needs to go. There’s no more mess or hassle.

Once the bond has cured, SpectroSeal creates a weatherproof, waterproof, and heatproof seal. Some glues are susceptible to water or heat: you can melt away the glue with water or heat. With SpectroSeal, that’s not an issue.





How to Use SpectroSeal

You apply SpectroSeal using a simple, three-step process. Here’s how SpectroSeal works:

Step 1) Apply the liquid polymer to the object you want to fix.

Step 2) Flash the seal with the built-in UV light and wait a few seconds.

Step 3) As the crack seals, the repairs will be stronger than new. SpectroSeal claims to be stronger than leading glue brands – including super glue brands.

One customer cited on the SpectroSeal product page described SpectroSeal as “like a mini-welder for your stuff.” You can apply it to objects around your home for fast, easy, and effective repairs – even if you have limited technical skills yourself.





SpectroSeal Features & Benefits

The makers of SpectroSeal advertise all of the following features and benefits:

Stronger than Leading Glues and Super Glues: The makers of SpectroSeal claim you can throw out your super glue after buying SpectroSeal, because they product is stronger than leading glue brands.

2-in-1 System: SpectroSeal fixes objects using a 2-in-1 system. That system includes a liquid polymer and UV light to cure the seal.

Works on Multiple Surfaces: SpectroSeal works on common surfaces around the home, including plastic, stone, wood, ceramic, metal, rubber, glass, and other surfaces. Whether you are fixing PVC pipe or repairing a worn charging cable, SpectroSeal provides a durable bond.

Long-Lasting & Durable: SpectroSeal claims to create a seal that lasts a long time. The seal will be waterproof, heat-resistant, weatherproof, and extremely durable.

Easy to Apply: SpectroSeal is designed to be easy for anyone to use even with limited technical skills. The system comes with a plunger and applicator that minimizes miss. You also don’t need to worry about time-sensitive glues or other issues. You get the precise application you want for your most delicate repairs.

Superior to Glue: SpectroSeal claims to be superior to glue because it’s not technically glue: it’s a non-toxic, solvent-free liquid polymer that goes on wet before being sealed with UV light.

Works in 5 Seconds or Fewer: You don’t need to hold the ultraviolet light over the liquid polymer for hours for SpectroSeal to work; instead, you can hold the light over the liquid for just a few seconds, and it will create sturdy repairs.

Overall, SpectroSeal claims to help anyone improve your do-it-yourself skills. Instead of throwing items in the garbage when they’re broken, you can easily seal items around the home that you didn’t know you could fix – including wine glasses, wood bowls, metal surfaces, and plastic.

SpectroSeal Reviews: What Do Customers Have to Say?

The official SpectroSeal website is filled with positive reviews from customers. Generally, customers agree that SpectroSeal works as advertised to fix objects around the home. The website lists an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 among reviewers.

Some of the testimonials featured on GetSpectroSeal.com include:

One man claims he has “saved myself at least a thousand bucks” after using SpectroSeal around the home; he fixed his computer’s power adapter, a broken pair of designer sunglasses, and other expensive items with SpectroSeal

Another man claims he tried different types of super glues in the past but hated using them, as the glue ended up all over his fingers, giving him a crusty feeling that was difficult to wash off; with SpectroSeal, that’s not an issue, as it’s a no-mess applicator system

One woman recommends SpectroSeal for any jewelry maker’s toolbox; that woman sells handmade earrings and necklaces at local artisan shows and claims the SpectroSeal super pen “is perfect” for making quick repairs and sticking items together

Another woman claims she repaired a treasured set of vintage figurines that had been in the family for generations; her kids had bumped into the cabinet, breaking the figurines; after a few seconds with SpectroSeal, the figurines were as good as new

One customer claims to have fixed phone chargers, cutlery, toys, tables, and other items around the house in seconds using SpectroSeal; that customer claims “every household should have at least one” SpectroSeal

Generally, customers agree that SpectroSeal works as advertised to create a hard-to-break bond between surfaces that are normally resistant to glue.

How the Science Works

Can you really use a combination of liquid polymer and ultraviolet light to seal objects together? Does SpectroSeal really work on metal, plastic, and other difficult surfaces? Let’s check the science behind SpectroSeal.

First, you can find many UV light glue kits sold online today. Most glue kits advertise identical benefits to SpectroSeal. Most claim to repair virtually anything in five seconds. Kits range in price from $8 to $20.

Some kits are also known as UV activated glue kits. Most kits come with a tube of liquid polymer along with a UV light or flashlight.

It’s important to note that SpectroSeal is not a glue: it’s a solvent-free liquid polymer formula that works differently from glue. The liquid polymer only has a stickiness after being exposed to UV light. That UV light cures the polymer in seconds to create a virtually permanent bond.

Despite the fact that SpectroSeal is not a glue, most people refer to these products as UV glues or UV-activated glues.

UV glue is a type of adhesive that requires a phytochemical reaction to cure it. It’s a polymer that requires UV light to cross-link the formula, solidifying the structure at the molecular level.

What makes SpectroSeal and other UV glues different from traditional adhesives? A traditional adhesive relies on drying. You need to wait for glue to dry before it forms a bond. As the glue dries, it slowly seals the two surfaces together. With SpectroSeal, you get a similar seal within five seconds.

Why are we just hearing about UV light now? Why aren’t UV activated glues the most common types of glues available? Well, UV light has been used in industrial settings for decades. It’s common in cosmetics, cars, medicine, and foods, among other industries. Today, UV light and liquid polymers are cheaper than ever, making this same technology accessible to ordinary people like you.

UV glues have several unique advantages over ordinary glues. They’re flexible and work on multiple surfaces. They cure quickly. And they create a strong seal even at a low temperature. A good UV glue is also heatproof, weatherproof, and waterproof – something we don’t see with ordinary glues.

The biggest downside of UV glue is the high cost. UV glues can be expensive, especially if you don’t already have a UV light. Some solvents can also turn yellow over time. Although they start off clear and transparent, they eventually become yellow.

Overall, science tells us that SpectroSeal can work as advertised to deliver powerful seals on objects around your home – including plastics, metal, ceramics, and other surfaces that are difficult to seal with ordinary glues.

SpectroSeal Pricing

SpectroSeal is priced at $20 per unit. Each unit comes with an applicator filled with the liquid polymer. That applicator also has the UV light on the side, giving you everything you need to use SpectroSeal.





Here’s how pricing breaks down at the official website at GetSpectroSeal.com:

1 Unit: $19.99 + $8.95 Shipping

$19.99 + $8.95 Shipping 2 Units: $39.98 + $9.95 Shipping

$39.98 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Units: $44.98 + $10.95 Shipping

$44.98 + $10.95 Shipping 4 Units: $54.97 + $11.95 Shipping

The makers of SpectroSeal do not explain how long an average applicator should last, nor do they explain how much liquid polymer solution is in SpectroSeal. It depends on how you use SpectroSeal.

SpectroSeal Refund Policy

SpectroSeal does not offer refunds on any unused or opens purchases. If you have opened SpectroSeal and were unhappy with the performance of the device, then you cannot obtain a refund. All opened and used purchases appear to be final, according to the official website.

If you have not opened or used SpectroSeal, then you can request a refund within 30 days of your original purchase date, minus shipping costs.

Overall, SpectroSeal has a surprisingly strict refund policy compared to most items sold online.

Who Created SpectroSeal?

SpectroSeal is sold online by a company named Prestige Alliance Limited. The company sells SpectroSeal online around the world through GetSpectroSeal.com.

Prestige Alliance Limited is based in Old Tappan, New Jersey. The company is not like others that seem to source products like SpectroSeal from China, selling them online to western markets, rather focuses on quality and going the extra mile to deliver quality products that last.

You can contact the makers of SpectroSeal via the following:

Email: support@getspectroseal.com

support@getspectroseal.com Phone (US & Canada Toll-Free): 855-378-9408

855-378-9408 Phone (United Kingdom): 03308 180831

03308 180831 Phone (Australia & New Zealand): (02) 5133 5682

(02) 5133 5682 Mailing Address: 48 Bi-State Plaza #617, Old Tappan, NJ 07675

Final Word

SpectroSeal is a UV-activated liquid polymer that seals items around your home. You apply the liquid polymer to any surface, then cure the polymer using UV light to seal it.

Overall, SpectroSeal should work as advertised to provide effective adhesion within five seconds. You get an easy application system and a small UV light. It’s not as large or as powerful as other UV-activated glues, but it could be ideal for repairing jewelry, electronics, and other small items.

SpectroSeal does not offer refunds on any used or opened purchases, and the manufacturer does not disclose the size of the glue tube upfront. It’s unusual for a company to have a refund policy this strict when selling items online, but due to Covid restrictions this seems to be slowly becoming the norm.

If you like SpectroSeal and want to learn more, visit the official website at GetSpectroSeal.com today.

