Effuel Reviews - Does It Work? (What They Won't Tell You!)

Effuel is an ECO OBD2 plug and drive economy chip tuning box that can help reduce cars fuel consumption and save money on gas costs, but does the intelligent fuel saving device with on board diagnostics really work or is it a giant scam?

Effuel is a performance chip that, according to the official website, is designed to save you fuel without modifying your car. The way this device works is you plug Effuel into your car, and it changes your car’s performance without requiring you to change your driving habits. After installing Effuel, you may be able to lower fuel consumption by as much as 35%.

Does Effuel really work? How does Effuel work? Is Effuel safe for your car to use? Find out everything you need to know about Effuel today in our review.

What is Effuel?

Effuel is a chip that boosts driving efficiency. It plugs into your car’s OBDII interface. Also known as an EcoOBD2 plug, Effuel and similar devices claim to potentially save you hundreds of dollars per year on gas.

Just plug Effuel into your car’s OBDII port (every car made since 1996 has one), then improve fuel efficiency by 15% to 35%.

Some people install Effuel to reduce their environmental impact while others want to save money at the pump. Whether you’re doing it for environmental reasons or practical reasons (or both), you can save money using Effuel.

Effuel is exclusively available online through OrderEffuel.com. The device is priced at around $40 per unit. The company backs up all purchases with a 30-day refund policy. If you don’t save money on Effuel within 30 days of installing it, you can request a complete refund.

How Does Effuel Work?

Every modern vehicle made since 1996 has an electronic control unit (ECU). This is the brain of the car. It monitors the performance of the car, the optimization of the engine, and other meaningful data.

You plug Effuel into your car’s ECU via your OBDII port. This is a port many people don’t realize they have on their vehicle. However, every vehicle sold in Europe or the United States since 1996 has one.

In most vehicles, the OBDII is to the lower right or upper left of the steering wheel. It may be covered, but you can easily remove the cover to install Effuel or other OBDII performance chips onto your vehicle.

After plugging Effuel into your car’s OBDII port, it quietly collects data over the next 150 miles. After those 150 miles, Effuel has enough data to begin tuning your car’s computer for lower fuel consumption.

Sure, you could make expensive modifications to your car to improve fuel efficiency. You could also change your driving habits or adjust your commute. However, Effuel claims to significantly boost efficiency with no changes to your driving habits or vehicle: install the chip and enjoy lower gas.

What Does Effuel Do?

Effuel’s sales page is filled with stories of customers who have significantly improved their gas mileage after installing Effuel.

When Effuel launched, the device also claimed to improve the torque and power of the vehicle. Some of those claims seem to have been removed from the website, although certain images continue to claim that Effuel leads to up to 35% more power and up to 25% more torque, among other benefits. As far as we can tell, Effuel mostly improves fuel efficiency.

However, Effuel does claim to improve fuel efficiency by 15% to 35%. If you don’t improve fuel efficiency within 30 days of using the device, you can request a complete refund. The company guarantees savings within 30 days or your money back.

How does Effuel impact fuel efficiency? What does Effuel do?

Any modern vehicle runs at close to maximum fuel efficiency. Vehicles are designed not to waste gas. Car manufacturers want their cars to be efficient, and they’re legally required to meet environmental standards, which promotes efficiency further. Effuel, however, claims to boost efficiency even more.

Effuel sounds like some crazy invention, but it’s a legitimate tool and part of a family of products known as performance chips or OBDII chips.

How Effuel and Other Performance Chips Work

Effuel is a type of OBDII chip known as a performance chip, an OBDII dongle, or an OBD device.

Every vehicle sold in the United States and Europe has an OBDII port. You plug Effuel or any performance chip into the port, and it makes adjustments to the way your vehicle performs.

A typical performance chip is priced between $25 and $50, although you can find some as cheap as $15.

Some performance chips claim to boost horsepower. Others claim to offer a smoother ride. Most are designed to boost fuel efficiency.

Other performance chips have a proven track record. It may sound silly, but they actually work. Yes, you can install a device into your vehicle to save money. Effuel seems to function like other performance chips, tracking driving habits and saving you money in gas.

Most performance chips target the power of your engine, changing the way your engine uses power. Some vehicles use more power than they need, weakening fuel efficiency. Others use power unevenly. A good performance chip smooths the power usage of your vehicle, leading to an easier drive.

Your benefits vary depending on your vehicle. Some cars will save 35% on fuel by using the Effuel chip. Others will save 2%. Some cars are naturally more efficient than others. Effuel could also nullify the effects of poor driving habits, which vary between drivers.

Performance Chips vs. Mechanic Tune-ups (Remapping)

You can take your vehicle to a mechanic and ask for a remap. The mechanic will tune your vehicle to improve its fuel efficiency.

Mechanics charge hundreds of dollars for this service. Remapping a vehicle, however, could improve fuel efficiency. It’s an investment in the future of your vehicle – and the future of your bank account.

Effuel claims to offer all of the benefits of a professional remapping – but without the high cost.

Effuel is also temporary. If you don’t like what it does to your vehicle, then you can unplug Effuel at any time. When a mechanic remaps your vehicle, the changes are permanent. A mechanic could undo the future changes, but it takes more work (and more money) to reverse the changes.

With Effuel, you get all of the benefits of a professional mechanic tune-up for $40 or less. The makers of Effuel claim “you will achieve the same level of fuel optimization” if you take your car to a mechanic as you would using Effuel.

How to Install Effuel

It’s easy to install Effuel even if you have zero experience with cars. It’s as easy as installing a mouse into a USB port on your computer.

Here’s how to do it:

Step 1) Turn off your vehicle and remove the keys from the ignition.

Step 2) Find the OBD2 port in your vehicle. It’s below the right or upper left of the steering wheel in most cars, typically behind a cover. However, it can also be behind the dashboard, in the console, around the glovebox, or to the left's steering wheel.

Step 3) Plug Effuel into the port.

Step 4) Put the key in the ignition, then turn the key to the first stage (do not start the car).

Step 5) Press the reset button on Effuel for five seconds. After releasing the button, wait for another 30 to 60 seconds.

Step 6) Start your vehicle.

That’s it! Over the next 150 miles, Effuel will monitor your vehicle’s performance, then make small changes to your vehicle’s power to maximize fuel efficiency. The device claims only to benefit your car – not harm it in any way.

Effuel Features & Benefits

Effuel offers all of the following features and benefits:

Reduce your car’s fuel consumption and improve efficiency by 15% to 35%

Save money without changing your driving habits

Based on years of research and development

Uses intelligent fuel-saving techniques to reduce your vehicle’s fuel consumption

Easy for anyone to install with zero experience

Works on any vehicle

The Effuel sales page is filled with testimonials from happy customers who have experienced significant benefits after installing Effuel.

One customer claims it was the “best purchase I made in a while,” claiming he saved “hundreds at the pump each year” after installing Effuel. One mechanic claims he used Effuel to improve his car’s fuel system. That mechanic claims some vehicles naturally draw more power than they need and that Effuel nullifies this effect, saving you money.

You don’t need a gas guzzler to benefit from Effuel. Effuel works on all vehicles, including smaller cars, larger trucks, and everything in between.

Effuel will not damage your vehicle’s engine, nor will it affect your car’s ECU in any significant way. It can only improve performance, not harm your car. If you don’t like Effuel, you can unplug it to restore your ECU to its default settings.

How Much Does Effuel Cost?

Effuel is priced at $39.98, with the price dropping when you order multiple units.

The sales page comes with an upsell for a two-year warranty. You can pay $6.95 for an extended warranty and offers added coverage to your device for two years after the purchase date.

Can I Get a Refund on Effuel?

Effuel comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you don’t significantly improve your vehicle's fuel efficiency within 30 days of using the device, you are entitled to a complete refund.

The company may keep original shipping costs (around $5 per order). However, this refund policy appears genuine, helping you save money if Effuel does not work as advertised.

Who Created Effuel?

The makers of Effuel claim to have spent years researching, developing, and creating Effuel. That may be true, but Effuel also seems very similar to other OBD2 performance chips sold online today.

There’s limited information online about where Effuel is made, the team's background, or what type of testing and research the company did to verify its effectiveness.

You can contact the makers of Effuel through email or phone:

Email: support@effuelshop.com

support@effuelshop.com Phone: 855-227-0908

Conclusion

Effuel is an OBDII performance chip anyone can install in their vehicle to boost fuel efficiency by 15% to 35%.

Effuel tracks your driving habits over 150 miles, then makes small adjustments to your vehicle using its onboard computer. It’s the equivalent of asking a mechanic to remap your vehicle. However, it’s much cheaper than a professional remapping, and you can reverse the changes at any time simply by removing the chip (professional remapping is permanent).

Effuel backs up its claims with a 30-day refund policy. To learn more about Effuel or to buy online today, visit OrderEffuel.com.

Official Website: https://ordereffuel.com/

Contact Details: Effuel

Email: support@effuelshop.com

Phone: 855-227-0908

