Introducing the Varla Pegasus – Varla Scooter’s Most Long-Range & Heavy-Duty City Commuter Electric Scooter

The company is renowned for designing e-scooters that meet the varying needs of all clients.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varla Scooters is pleased to announce the launch of its most durable and long-range electric scooter to date – the Varla Pegasus Based in sunny California, Varla Scooters is a trending creator and developer of electric scooters. The company was founded by Ben, an electric scooter enthusiast, who always wanted to try his hand at designing functional and stylish scooters for clients. Since its inception in 2018, Varla has designed and manufactured its flagship product, the Varla Eagle One, with rave reviews.In the company’s most recent news, however, Varla Scooters has recently launched its latest model – the Varla Pegasus. The Varla Pegasus is a long-range, heavy-duty city commuter electric scooter that boasts a whopping 28-mile range at 30MPH. These stats alone make it one of the most durable and efficient e-scooters on the market and Varla is ramping up for an influx of sales for its latest model, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“We had tremendous success with the sale of our Varla Eagle One and wanted to ensure we kept creating high-performance scooters our clients would love and benefit from,” says Ben. “Many of our clients have told us they are looking for commuter scooters that will enable them to have more flexibility in terms of transportation options, so we developed the Varla Pegasus with this in mind. We implemented as many features as we could to make this not only a durable option for users, but also a high-tech one as well.”Features of the Varla Pegasus are plenty and include:• 28-mile max range• 1600W max power output• 48V 15.6Ah battery capacity• 35 MPH top speed• 25 degree climbing angle• 300lbs max load capacity• Thumb throttle• Solid 3.5-inch-wide tires• LCD display• Safety headlights• Integrated deck hook• Easy-to-use lock clamp• Dual 500W motor• Dual disc brake• Dual suspension• And so much more!For more information about the Varla Pegasus, please visit https://varlascooter.com/products/pegasus About Varla ScootersVarla Scooters was founded in 2018 as a concept brand which quickly developed into one of the most trending electric scooter developers and suppliers in the world. By 2020, Varla Scooters had already sold 1000 e-scooters to satisfied consumers – with sales increasing dramatically throughout the ongoing global pandemic.The company’s motto is: Be young, have fun, go far, grab life – Varla will always be there for you.