Unique You Books Urgently in Need of Funding to Create Unique Story-Telling Experiences for Every Child

Unique You Books is on a mission is to create books that every child can identify with, including children of all colors and children with disabilities.

BELGRADE, SERBIA, April 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unique You Books is pleased to announce that it has launched a Kickstarter campaign in the hopes of raising funds for its exciting and innovative new project. With the understanding that every child is unique and that their adventure books should be too, Unique You Books is creating a platform where parents, friends and relatives can create and order highly personalized books based on the interests, appearance, name and personality traits of the child they love.“Our goal is to create books that every child can identify with,” says co-founder Ana Susa, “And that includes children of all colors, children with disabilities, those in wheelchairs, who wear glasses or children with cancer.”“We want to help parents teach their kids to discover, value and love themselves, just as they are,” adds co-founder Milica Todoric. “And in the process, to learn that everyone’s unique qualities are worthy of love and respect.”According to Susa and Todoric, the project is in dire need of funding to help pay for some of the requirements. All the stories have been prepared, and illustrators have finished the character development. At this point, help is needed to pay for completion of the Unique You website along with the drawing of over 300 main characters and 180,000 illustrations.“We feel strongly that when kids can identify with a character, its challenges and victories, they are much more likely to recognize their own potential. Not only that, they are also more likely to feel better about themselves and the world around them. We want to empower children everywhere to discover, embrace and love themselves just as they are.”The books will be available in both paperback and hardcover versions. Users will be able to choose from over 300 main characters, 180,000 illustrations, three story backgrounds and over 70 character traits to create their personalized story.“We truly believe that our books will change children’s lives. Your support would be greatly appreciated!” concludes Susa.For more information about this worthy project, please visit the website at www.unique-you.net or the Kickstarter campaign page