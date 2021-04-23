"Renmen Avèm" by Atys Panch ft. Sarodj Bertin Released by MLife Music Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in the Caribbean "Renmen Avèm" is a song for the world, that displays a collaboration of culture.
Haitian artist Atys Panch and Sarodj Bertin did not only create music with "Renmen Avèm", they broke its mold. "Renmen Avèm" reminds the world that music, is art.
A synthesis of scintillating and spiritual rhythms, melodies, and harmonies "Renmen Avèm" is a love anthem of people, music, culture and a celebration of creation and inclusion. The multi-cultural ethos of "Renmen Avèm" is mirrored in its lyrics, threading English, Spanish and Creole to produce a piece made stronger by its different colors.
Atys Panch powerfully and gracefully delivers vocal intricacies that complement the soul of Sa-rodj's singular sound. This musical duet is a dream come true for Atys as well as Sarodj ( Former Reina Hispano Americana and Miss Haiti Universe ). "Renmen Avèm" is a song of great flavor that marries the cultures of two beloved sides of one extraordinary island.
This force of a collaboration with the two renowned artists is the product of Recond Media Inc..
With elements of Pop, R&B, Dance, and African rhythmic beats, "Renmen Avèm" is a song for all seasons and people. It is for the love of people.
"Renmen Avèm" is available worldwide on all streaming platforms; official music video releases April 23, 2021 on Atys Panch YouTube page.
About MLife Music Group
MLife Music Group was founded by CEO Mike Jean and features elite professionals in cinematography, editorial, public relations, production, styling and nightlife, with photographer Marc Baptiste as Art Director.
Joseph Theus
Haitian artist Atys Panch and Sarodj Bertin did not only create music with "Renmen Avèm", they broke its mold. "Renmen Avèm" reminds the world that music, is art.
A synthesis of scintillating and spiritual rhythms, melodies, and harmonies "Renmen Avèm" is a love anthem of people, music, culture and a celebration of creation and inclusion. The multi-cultural ethos of "Renmen Avèm" is mirrored in its lyrics, threading English, Spanish and Creole to produce a piece made stronger by its different colors.
Atys Panch powerfully and gracefully delivers vocal intricacies that complement the soul of Sa-rodj's singular sound. This musical duet is a dream come true for Atys as well as Sarodj ( Former Reina Hispano Americana and Miss Haiti Universe ). "Renmen Avèm" is a song of great flavor that marries the cultures of two beloved sides of one extraordinary island.
This force of a collaboration with the two renowned artists is the product of Recond Media Inc..
With elements of Pop, R&B, Dance, and African rhythmic beats, "Renmen Avèm" is a song for all seasons and people. It is for the love of people.
"Renmen Avèm" is available worldwide on all streaming platforms; official music video releases April 23, 2021 on Atys Panch YouTube page.
About MLife Music Group
MLife Music Group was founded by CEO Mike Jean and features elite professionals in cinematography, editorial, public relations, production, styling and nightlife, with photographer Marc Baptiste as Art Director.
Joseph Theus
MLife Music Group
Info@mliferecords.com