Is BioFit Probiotic Legit? Here's What They Won't Tell You! (May 2021 Update)

The #1 question in the weight loss supplement world is, "Is BioFit probiotic legit?" The answer may shock you according to what the latest science and customer feedback indicates, so be sure to read this entire BioFit review to fully grasp how it works and what the miracle microbe ingredients do to find out what it is they won't tell you anywhere else.

Biofit is a multi-functional probiotic supplement designed to support healthy weight loss by improving the gut microbiome and rebalancing good bacteria in the gut for better digestion. In a nutshell, Biofit supports digestion in multiple ways by using 7 different probiotic strains to help balance the bacteria in the gut. But the benefits and unique advantages of BioFit by Nature's Formulas do not stop there. From the seven miracle microbes to the 800 milligrams of the pure natural blend to the special spore delivery system, it represents the next generation of fat-burning science that has made it the number one selling supplement in the world in the past few months since its original debut on December 31, 2020.

As most know by now, losing weight can be quite a tough challenge, especially when you’re on the higher end of the scale, with the United States of America being 12th on the world obesity chart, which means that almost two-thirds of America is overweight. This also means that there are several thousands of individuals trying their best to lose weight. With that said, people may have already realized that most weight loss techniques do not work as effectively as they should. Diets, which happen to be one of the most popular methods for weight loss, can be short-lived and restricting your eating habits every day is not a long-lasting solution.

Some people put on weight faster than others and for them to lose weight is even more challenging. And truth be told, sometimes even the most sophisticated diet or workout plan may not live up to its name or promises.

But there is one way readers can lose weight, which is by improving food digestion from the root. BioFit Probiotic is a weight loss supplement that can help users reach their fitness goals and have healthier bodies. Unlike most weight loss supplements, this supplement does not contain synthetic material, toxins, or chemicals. Instead, BioFit Probiotic contains seven natural ingredients which are known for their advantageous properties.

From the Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bacillus Subtilis (DE111), Bifidobacterium Longum and Bifidobacterium Breve, each BioFit probiotic pill contains 5.75 billion CFUs to help promotes healthy gastrointestinal flora and beneficial gut bacteria growth, as well as improving digestive health in children and adults on top of reducing total blood cholesterol or blood LDL cholesterol naturally. Let's explore the inner workings of Nature's Formulas BioFit weight loss probiotic to see what it is, how it works, and why these miracle microbes ingredients are so critical to gut health optimization.

BioFit Probiotic: What Is It?

As mentioned above, BioFit Probiotic is a one-of-a-kind dietary supplement that will help you reduce weight, and it will also help your body get rid of excess fat, thus giving you a healthy body. You can benefit from BioFit Probiotic only if you’re committed. You need to make sure you consume this supplement regularly.

If you’re skeptical about it, it’s quite understandable. But bear in mind that there are several thousand people who were skeptical as well, but after trying out BioFit Probiotic, there was no doubt that they loved the product and benefited from it.

These natural ingredients are not just a few herbs and plants. They are much more. These ingredients and top-grade microorganisms help combat the problem of weight loss and much more. BioFit Probiotic also helps the body by strengthening the immune system and the digestive system as well.

BioFit Probiotic: How Does It Work?





As you know, there are several different kinds of weight loss pills, and they all work in different ways. For instance, several weight loss pills help you lose weight by putting your body in a state of ketosis.

But BioFit Probiotic, on the other hand, uses a combination of multi-strain probiotics to help improve gut health, improve digestion, and help rebalance the digestive system. In simple words, BioFit Probiotic will help in balancing the gut flora of the body. This means that this supplement will use good bacteria to help support a healthy weight loss.

Probiotics are nothing but microorganisms that play a catalyst role in helping the human body stay healthy; from skin issues to better digestion, good bacteria must thrive. They also play a vital role in metabolism.

One of the most important and active ingredients present in BioFit Probiotic is the Lactobacillus casei bacteria. This bacteria helps maintain a healthy digestive system while reducing stomach bloating, constipation, and dyspepsia.

Furthermore, BioFit Probiotic also may help rectify your sleeping disorders. Aside from all this, BioFit Probiotic also gives the energy levels in your body a massive boost. This means that you will be more energetic, and you will not feel tired or fatigued after climbing a flight of stairs.

For best results, the official Biofit Probiotic website recommends users to take this supplement regularly for at least three to six months and make sure to take two pills a day, one with breakfast and the other with dinner.

One of the most exciting things about this supplement is that it starts to work almost immediately. Unlike other weight loss supplements, you do not have to wait for a specific time to see the outcome. Instead, users may see a significant change in how their gut and stomach area feels within the same week of using BioFit Probiotic.

The good bacteria combat harmful bacteria to help you reduce weight, have healthy digestion, and much more.

BioFit Probiotic: What Are The Ingredients Used?





As mentioned above, BioFit Probiotic is a supplement that uses only natural ingredients and does not pose the threat of adverse side effects. This supplement is clinically designed to help you lose weight, improve your immune system, and maintain overall health—the bacterias used in this supplement work by cleaning your gut and getting rid of the harmful bacteria.

Most may not know but there are estimated over 100 trillion bacteria in the gut, which is over ten times the number of human cells in the body. Of course these beneficial bacterial are responsible for keeping the internal intestines functioning properly and assisting in digestion and nutrient absorption too. It is even widely published that our guts account for nearly 25% of the immune cells in the body, providing almost 50% of the body’s immune response.

For those looking for whole body wellness, you might want to understand how important the gut biohm and stomach's ecosystem at-large is vital to overall health.

Bacillus Subtilis (DE111)

This microorganism is naturally found in the GI tract (Gastrointestinal tract) and soil. This bacteria is one of the beneficial ones and does not cause harm to the human body. It is used and combined with other bacteria strains; it will help reduce inflammation in the intestine, strengthening the gut. Furthermore, these bacteria will help in the prevention of chronic inflammation as well. It also helps in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

The creators of the B. subtilis DE111® probiotic strain, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, has already received acceptance in Australia and New Zealand for its published health claims. In fact, the official website for the creator posted this about its ability to benefit the microbiome:

"A clinical trial recently conducted on DE111 showed that in capsule form, the probiotic was well tolerated and efficacious. In the study, 41 healthy college students consumed one capsule per day that contained approximately 5 billion colony forming units (CFU) of B. subtilis DE111 in addition to their usual diets. Blood levels of important biomarkers were measured. Markers of systemic acceptance, such as CRP and liver enzymes, remained within acceptable ranges and the participants reported that GI symptoms and bowel habits improved with probiotic capsule consumption. In addition, the DE111 supplement resulted in a significant effect on gut microflora measured prior to and after capsule consumption."

Not to mention, DE111 is Star-K Kosher certified, Non-GMO Project verified and approved by Health Canada with a Natural Product Number and non-novel food status too. Bacillus subtilis DE111 has also been studied more than 30 independent times to showcase its safety and efficacy and is the star ingredient and number one miracle microbe found in the BioFit probiotic supplement.

Bifidobacterium Longum

This bacteria group is precious and advantageous to the human body. Firstly, they work to maintain a healthy gut environment, which is essential for good bacteria to thrive. They also help in the reduction of oxidation of the gut. It also enables you to maintain a healthy digestive system and decreases abdominal pain.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

This is a strain of bacteria that is naturally found in your gut. This probiotic has a ton of health benefits, as it will with weight loss, help maintain a healthy gut/digestive system and reduce harmful cholesterol levels.

Bifidobacterium Breve

This is another strain of bacteria that is very valuable and advantageous to our health. As with other probiotics, this one also helps with weight loss and maintaining a healthy digestive tract. Moreover, these bacteria also give your immunity system a massive boost. It is also known for treating gastrointestinal infections and much more.

Lactobacillus Casei

This strain can be found in the urinal tract of humans. These are among the good bacteria and have a variety of health benefits. This bacteria helps a lot with weight loss. And they also help in the maintenance of a healthy gut environment.

Lactobacillus Plantarum

This probiotic microorganism has one of the most significant genomes. It is known to survive healthy PH levels. This probiotic microorganism is typically found in fermented food like Korean cheese or sauerkraut. Apart from helping you reduce weight, it also removes harmful toxins from your body. This microorganism also plays a vital role in the strengthening of your intestinal wall. 4

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

This strain of microorganisms is typically found in the intestines, they stimulate the creation of lactase enzymes, and for that purpose, they are also known to produce lactic acid. Apart from helping you reach your fitness goals, this bacteria can reduce the number of bad bacteria in your gut, significantly reducing the risk of infections and other problems.

Benefits Of Using BioFit Probiotic

There are several benefits of using BioFit Probiotic and getting the seven miracle microbes into your body on a daily basis listed below:

BioFit Probiotic helps users get good quality sleep and helps in the reduction of stress and anxiety.

It will significantly help with weight loss; if taken regularly, the consumers will have a sculpted healthy body.

It helps remove harmful toxins in the body; this is possible because of the probiotic microorganisms.

BioFit Probiotic gives the immune system a good boost.

BioFit Probiotic promotes a healthy digestive system.

All the ingredients used in this supplement are natural, and they have been clinically studied for their beneficial properties.

BioFit Probiotic will help you have a good bowel movement.

With regular use, you can even lose up to three pounds of fat in just one week.

BioFit Probiotic is entirely safe for use; there are no reported side effects you will incur from using this supplement.

This supplement will help your body by balancing the number of good bacteria and eliminating destructive bacteria.

It helps in the maintenance of healthy blood sugar levels.

It also helps in the maintenance of healthy cholesterol levels.

With that being said, you should keep in mind when you’re using BioFit Probiotic; this supplement should not be used by children under the age of 18, pregnant women, and nursing mothers as well. These benefits of BioFit probiotic supplementation have not been FDA-approved and should not be taken as literal outcomes of what one might experience as individual results will vary.

How Safe Is BioFit Probiotic?

As mentioned previously, BioFit Probiotic is safe to use; the main reason for that is the fact that this supplement is made with natural ingredients. This supplement is manufactured in a facility with quality equipment, and they also follow GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices).

But consulting a medical professional before consuming any supplement is a wise decision. Remember, children below 18, pregnant women, and nursing mothers should not consume this supplement.

Recommended Dosage for BioFit Probiotic

The recommended dosage for BioFit Probiotic is one capsule a day. One capsule with breakfast should do the trick. Also, make sure that you take this supplement for a period of at least three months to five months for optimal results. Doing this will help you get results faster, and it will help your body adapt to the new changes and start to change overtime in a healthy manner.

Where To Purchase BioFit Probiotic?

You can buy BioFit Probiotic only on their official website GoBioFit.com, and nowhere else. This is done to protect customers from becoming victims of scam products.

Here are the pricing options available:

1 bottle - $69 (you save $80) does include $9.99 shipping and handling charge

3 bottles - $177 (you save $270) includes FREE shipping and handling

6 bottles - $294 (you save $600) includes FREE shipping and handling

Make sure you keep an eye out for other discounts as well. Furthermore, the manufacturers are also offering a 90-day money-back guarantee. This means that if you are not happy with BioFit Probiotic results, you can contact the customer and get your refund.

All requests for refunds, or other questions about the supplement, can be addressed:

Phone 1-866-460-6008 (24/7)

Email support@goBiofit.com

Returns Address: Biofit 37 Inverness Drive E Suite 100 Englewood, CO 80112

Conclusion

So if you’re looking forward to losing weight and improving your health, then BioFit Probiotic is a great option for you out there. Probiotics are by far one of the most effective ways to lose weight and reach your fitness goals in no time. To order Biofit Probiotic, visit the official company website here.

For those looking for additional studies on the BioFit probiotic ingredients that most fake reviews will not tell you about, make sure to read the following before placing order today if there are any safety concerns or customer complaints:





Human Clinical Study: Sports Performance, Body Composition and Recovery

In a study involving female collegiate athletes during offseason training, researchers found that DE111 (1 billion CFU), in conjunction with adequate post-workout nutrition, can improve body composition and indices of athletic performance. The results of the study showed that compared to the placebo, the probiotic DE111 produced statistically significantly improvements in the reduction of body fat percentage, and a strong trend indicating improved performance of the deadlift exercise.

View Published Study – DE111

In a study involving male collegiate athletes during offseason training, researchers found that DE111 (1 billion CFU), in conjunction with adequate post-workout nutrition, can promote tissue recovery and reduce likelihood of injury. The results of the study showed that compared to the placebo, the probiotic DE111 produced a statistically significantly reduction of tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNA-α).

View Published Study – DE111







Human Clinical Study: Cardiovascular Health

Human Clinical Study: Cardiovascular Health

In a study involving 43 participants aged 18 to 65, researchers found that B. subtilis DE111 supplementation of 1 billion CFU per day resulted in significant reduction in total cholesterol and non-HDL cholesterol relative to baseline measures. The team also observed a strong trend toward reduction in LDL cholesterol, as well as improvement in endothelial function; reactive hyperemia index (RHI), an indicator of blood flow and heart health, increased by 9.14%.

View Published Study – DE111







Human Clinical Study: Children’s Microbiome & Immune Health

In a study involving 91 children aged 2 to 6, researchers found that daily consumption of the probiotic strain Bacillus subtilis DE111 positively modulated the gut microbiome profile without changing the overall microbiome equilibrium. After 8 weeks of daily probiotic consumption at 1 billion CFU, the researchers observed an increase in alpha-diversity at the phylum level, suggesting an expanded functional diversity of the microbiome compared to that of the children in the placebo group. Specifically, there were 9 differentially abundant taxa at the genus level found in the probiotic group, six (of the phylum bacteroidetes) grew in abundance while three (of the phylum firmicutes) were reduced. The six taxa of bacteroidetes that flourished are involved in immune regulation and reduction of inflammation. This modulation of the firmicutes/bacteroidetes ratio of the microbiome in children taking B. subtilis DE111 is a positive indication for healthy gut function.

View Published Study – DE111

In a study involving 81 children aged 2 to 6, researchers found that that daily consumption of the probiotic strain Bacillus subtilis DE111 supported a healthy gastrointestinal tract with a reduced duration of vomiting, hard stools and overall gastrointestinal discomfort.

View Published Study – DE111







Human Clinical Study: Immune Health

Human Clinical Study: Immune Health

In a study involving 44 participants aged 20-62, researchers observed after four weeks of daily consumption of the probiotic DE111 at 1 billion CFU, a significant decrease in the basal levels of several immune cell populations, including CD3+ T cells, cytotoxic T cells and NKT cells. Moreover, the probiotic group showed an increased capacity for immune response in cells stimulated by an induced inflammation. The results suggests that DE111 may modulate the immune system through action on both innate (rapid response) and adaptive (slow response) immune cell types.

View Published Study – DE111





This article originally appeared on TechTimes but now includes updated BioFit probiotic reviews that all consumers should know about.

Official Website: https://gobiofit.com/video/

Contact Details: BioFit ProBiotic

Email: support@goBiofit.com

Phone: 1-866-460-6008 (24/7)

