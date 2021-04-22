VitaCell+ Reviews – (Vitalifi) Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

VitaCell+ by Vitalifi is a medical grade flavonoid solution for joint health and a healthy inflammatory response from Dr. Sisskind that focuses on the neural pain switch to promote natural energy, clarity and mobility, but is the VitaCell Plus supplement with seven miracle ingredients worth the money or are there negative side effects to know about before buying?

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The original founder of VitaCell+ claims to have had a “humiliating breakdown” within a “crowded airport terminal.” After this embarrassing incident, this woman resolved herself to closely evaluate the science and explore solutions to “throbbing joint pain.” Many people suffering from joint pain have all but been turned away by the traditional medical industry, where solutions for unexplained joint pain are often few and far between. Perhaps even more importantly is the VitaCell+’s ability to present a viable solution to joint pain that doesn’t involve “addictive prescription pills.” For people who are afraid of the addictive nature of traditional medications, this is a great sign.

The story behind this formula is extremely dramatic, but it gets the job done when it comes to explaining the origins of the supplement. According to the product website, the founder’s husband was “yelling” at her outside of airport security, trying to get her to move forward and continue with the security process. She couldn’t hear him, however; the pain in her joints was too great. She was “drowning” in an “ocean of agony,” with the stabbing pain of her joints shooting “like lightning” all throughout the body. An airport worker had to lift her into a wheelchair as everyone “had their eyes glued” on her. Frankly, anybody who has experienced searing joint pain in public probably understands this feeling.

As she was being loaded into the wheelchair she asked a question that basically any person with chronic joint pain has asked: “am I ever going to feel okay again?” The VitaCell+ is a new anti-pain supplement which claims to address chronic joint pain at its source, providing long-term relief for consumers of all ages. According to the official product website, older alternative medical treatments like yoga, physical therapy, OTC medicines, acupuncture, and massage pale in comparison to the value of this revolutionary new supplement.

This is certainly a pretty tall order. Can VitaCell+ actually improve health and wellness in sufferers of chronic joint pain? Pain formulas are often scams, and we are naturally skeptical of any product that argues that it can outdo traditional treatment methods. We’ll answer all your questions about the VitaCell+ in today’s complete product review.

Is there a Need for Vitalifi VitaCell Plus Supplement?

Leading a long and healthy life is a top priority for almost everyone on earth. In order to achieve that, there are several precautions you need to take from a relatively early age. But the truth is even when you take those precautions, and sometimes people fall prey to different ailments, some are not that serious, whereas the rest can be life-threatening.

The elderly are those who are the most susceptible to illnesses due to their advanced age. Quite a lot of elderly individuals depend on various medications or supplements to help them feel healthy. This means taking a different medication for different problems. Taking a lot of medications or supplements can also have an adverse impact on their health.

Moreover, prescribed medications are quite expensive, and sometimes they are just not worth it. Supplements, on the other hand, although cheaper, they can be dangerous if you do not know the ingredients of the supplement.

Most supplements available on the market are loaded with unnatural substances, like chemicals, synthetic ingredients, none of which are supposed to be ingested by the human body.

But we are here to tell you about a unique supplement that not only uses natural ingredients but will also help you tackle various problems at once and will benefit your overall health. This supplement by Vitalifi is called VitaCell+, this supplement is a one-of-a-kind supplement, and lets take a closer look at it.

VitaCell+

VitaCell+ is a clinically proven, one hundred natural dietary supplement that facilitates a safe inflammatory response. This supplement contains the flavonoid formula concocted by Dr. Sisskind, which debilitates the unhealthy inflammatory answer in the body and helps the body heal quicker, thus improving the overall health of your body.

In other terms, since environmental pressures have a negative effect on both the mind and the body, this supplement takes both into account. Dr. Sisskind selected 7 ingredients for the formulation VitaCell+, claiming that they work together to improve the previously described fields of fitness and healing, as well as optimum blood supply and vascular function.

This supplement does not contain any kind of chemicals or synthetic ingredients which are harmful to the human body. All the ingredients used in the making of this supplement are 100% naturally occurring. This was made sure by Dr. Sisskind himself.

All the ingredients are sourced from their native location. All the ingredients are tested for their potency to make sure you get the best results. And speaking of results, when you consume VitaCell+, you can see the results within 7 to 14 days from the first day of use. You do not have to wait for weeks or months together for the results to show up.

(SPECIAL OFFER) Click Here to Get VitaCell+ with an Exclusive Discount Price Online

VitaCell+: How Does It Work?





Lack of stamina, mood swings, and weak muscle health has been attributed to toxins present in the food we consume and other factors that we unintentionally stumble upon on a regular basis, according to Dr. Steve Sisskind's study. Pesticides and industrial feed are among them, as are chlorine, aluminum, parabens, and phthalates.

Whenever the immune system fails to recognize these elements as alien agents, a major issue emerges. Our system can detect only a very few bacteria, viruses, and fungi. As a result, the body becomes too inflamed, causing these substances to settle in joints, lungs, nerves, and the brain.

When there are so many toxic proteins in the body, we have less energy to do the activities we like. It implies a lack of clarity of mind and an unsettled mood, as well as a higher risk of colds, viruses, and bacterial infections.

(HUGE SAVINGS TODAY) Click Here to Get Vitalifi VitaCell Plus Supplement For The Lowest Price Right Now

Neutrophils are immune cells that destroy bacteria and viruses. However, as toxic substances and contaminants accumulate, they invade muscle tissue and cartilage, causing injury, discomfort, and inflammation. The inflammatory reaction in healthy bodies is minimal, and neutrophils stop after destroying pathogens.

However, in contaminated bodies, the organ never shuts down and begins destroying healthy cartilage and tissue. As a result, detoxification aids in the removal of toxins but does not prevent neutrophils from activating the "Neural Alarm Switch" in the brain. When the attacking pathogens overdo their attack and stop, it causes the brain’s guard cells to become overly active, which, in turn, results in brain inflammation.

As a result, Dr. Sisskind developed flavonoids, which are naturally occurring compounds that control complex cellular processes. The solution was powerful enough to stimulate the neuronal fear switch and initiate a safe inflammatory response owing to the increased and pure concentration of such substances.

The VitaCell+ supplement is a 7 flavonoid solution that pierces cell walls to regulate inflammation, detoxifies the system by enhancing the immune system, and provides you with a pain-free life. It has the ability to improve your agility and vitality.





VitaCell+: What Are The Ingredients Used In The Making Of This Supplement?

As mentioned earlier, all the ingredients used in the making of this supplement are one hundred percent naturally occurring. Moreover, these ingredients also have several years of research behind them, and quite a few of these ingredients have also been used for centuries as a part of traditional medicine.

(LOWEST PRICE ONLINE) Get Dr. Sisskind's VitaCell+ Directly from the Official Vitalifi Website for the Biggest Discount

Listed below are the ingredients that go into the making of VitaCell+:

TART CHERRY EXTRACT

This ingredient has been shown to aid in muscle regeneration in several human clinical trials. The skins of Montmorency tart cherries were used to make this particular ingredient. According to research, it may help with antioxidants and joint protection, minimize inflammation, and promote physical activity.

LONGVIDA OPTIMIZED CURCUMIN

Longvida is a curcumin supplement made from turmeric, an Indian herb. CurcuVIVATM, 133.3mg Curcumin ActiveTM, and 80mg pain relief are all included with each serving. Longvida, like the aforementioned component, has been supported by human clinical trials, many of which have concluded that it provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidant protection that is essential for safe joints.

Furthermore, each helping has been crafted in such a way that it helps the body to digest the contents while providing long-term comfort.

BOSWELLIA SERRATA

Boswellia serrata resin, also recognized as the Indian frankincense, is a medicinal extract made from the boswellia serrata tree. One research that looked into the cytotoxicity (the nature of being poisonous to cells), anti-inflammatory, and angiogenic (the development of blood vessels) activities of boswellia extract found that it does have anti-inflammatory properties.

However, its cytotoxicity action (as contrasted to its beneficial effect) can occur, and it is highly dependent on "dose and formulation.

GREEN TEA LEAF EXTRACT

Green tea contains an abundant amount of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). It is now believed to help with weight loss, inflammation reduction, and the prevention of heart and brain ailments.

Green tea extract (GTE) levels of 2.5mg/ml, 5mg/ml, and 10mg/ml greatly increased cell viability in an in vitro analysis examining its anti-inflammatory and wound repairing effects. This demonstrates that GTE can reduce inflammation while increasing antioxidant protein levels.

QUERCETIN

Quercetin is an ingredient that has long been prized for its immune-boosting abilities. It's been suggested that consuming quercetin can help to minimize inflammation, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels, among other things. It was discovered in a study that claimed quercetin could stimulate “glutathione, enzymes, ROS production, and signal transduction pathways,” and all of them help the body fight foreign contaminants and toxic substances.

RESVERATROL

PC stands for Polygonum cuspidatum, a herbaceous perennial plant native to Japan, Korea, and China. Its root is often used in Chinese and Japanese medicine for centuries. According to one article, this particular perennial plant contains a high amount of resveratrol, which may be used as a standalone medication or in conjunction with other medications to cure lung cancer cells.

According to a review that looked at the impact of polygonum cuspidatum extract (PCE) on inflammation, it was seen that the male basketball players who volunteered for this study were given PCE comprising resveratrol supplementation for 6 weeks. It was observed that this ingredient helps in decreasing inflammation.

COCOA SEED EXTRACT

Cocoa extract is a chocolate paste that has been processed minimally. Though unrefined chocolate is generally regarded as unhealthy, it is said to possess a variety of flavonoids varying from catechin and procyanidins to epicatechin. One study showed that theobromine, which can be found in cocoa seed extract, has antioxidant properties comparable to those seen in caffeine, contributing to the improvement of the central nervous system's functioning. The risk of diabetes is lowered, immune system is enhanced, skin protection is improved, cognitive performance is improved, and mood is improved, among other things. One just has to do a quick search online to see all of the cocoa flavonols research online too to know how much authority is backing these claims.

Furthermore, this supplement is manufactured in a highly-equipped factory that follows every good manufacturing practice. They make sure they test every batch before it is sent out for distribution. This is done to make sure that you get the best quality product.





VitaCell+: Benefit

It comes as no surprise that this supplement has a lot of benefits to offer, listed below are some of the benefits VitaCell+ has to offer:

The supplement aids in the prevention of throbbing and persistent pain

It boosts your immune system and helps you maintain a strong immune reaction.

It cleanses the body by flushing out toxins.

You have the ability to reclaim your fitness and stamina.

The formula's components are all-natural and have been scientifically shown to work.

It has been made to be clean, reliable, and simple to use.

You will feel youthful and lively

It provides you with more vitality and helps you lose weight.

It avoids fear, brain fog, and uncomfortable activities.

Up until now, there are no reported side effects from consuming this supplement.

You can see the results within a week, and you will not have to wait for a prolonged period of time to see the outcome.

These are just some of the many benefits this supplement has to provide.

Experts recommend you to take one capsule everyday with a glass of water in the morning, and the most important part is that you should take this supplement regularly for at least 3 to 6 months. This process helps your body adjust itself to changes that would be taking place.

VitaCell+: Where Can You Buy This Supplement?

You can purchase the Vitalifi VitaCell+ supplement by Dr. Sisskind only on their official website. This is a smart way of stopping other manufacturers from selling fake products of the same name.

Here are pricing options available:

One Month Supply - $49.95 per bottle

Three Month Supply (3 bottles) - $44.67 per bottle

Six Month Supply (6 bottles) - $36.50 per bottle

Apart from this, the makers of this supplement are also offering a 60-day cashback, and this implies that if you are not satisfied with the product, then you can contact the customer care and get a refund without any questions asked.





Final Word

The answer to the question “does this supplement work?” is YES. This supplement works like magic. So if you’re looking forward to leading a long and healthy life, then VitaCell+ is your best option, so make sure you get your hands on your supply of VitaCell+ as soon as possible.

The key ingredients in VitaCell+ seem to be backed by substantial scientific research. As the official product site elaborates, you only need to look at Japan to develop a solid understanding of how ingredients like green tea can be effective anti-inflammatories. One reviewer for VitaCell+ gave the product a glowing endorsement, saying that it has quickly become her “primary anti-inflammatory supplement.” This particular reviewer started using the supplement to address pain in both of her knees, but people suffering from a wide variety of chronic pain problems have seen success using VitaCell+.

Our recommendation is that consumers pay close attention to the actual science and ingredients behind this pain supplement. The main function of VitaCell+ is to address pain specifically caused by inflammation. If you are experiencing pain and inflammation in your joints, the science does suggest that VitaCell+ might be able to help.

(DON'T MISS OUT) Order the VitaCell Plus by Vitalifi Flavonoid Solution Now and Get Special Discount Savings Today!

Official Website: https://flavonoidsolution.com/

Contact Details: VitaCell+

Email: support@rhythmichealth.com

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: support@rhythmichealth.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

Attachment

Kevin Mahoney 708-247-1324 info@marketingbykevin.com