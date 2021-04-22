Select Interior Concepts to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021 before the market opens. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day at 9:00 AM ET and will be hosted by Bill Varner, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Nadeem Moiz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



To participate in the conference call please dial 1-855-327-6838 from the U.S. approximately 15 minutes before the call. International callers can dial 1-604-235-2082. A webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.selectinteriorconcepts.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar.

A replay will be available on the Company's website after the completion of the call.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as MetroQuartz and PentalQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

Investor Relations:

Joshua Large

(470) 381-4226

IR@selectinteriorconcepts.com