Planet Ventures Closes Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: PXI; FSE: P6U; US:PNXPF) (“Planet” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated March 15, 2021 the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement of 4,050,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at $0.225 per Unit for gross proceeds of $911,250.00 (the “Offering”).



Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder’s fee in the aggregate sum of $1,575.00 and issued 7,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Finders’ Warrants”) to certain eligible finders. Each Finders’ Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Finder’s Share”), exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Finder’s Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month hold period expiring on August 23, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and investment purposes.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PXI), is an investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is focused on investing in disruptive companies and industries that have high growth potential. Our unique portfolio driven investment policies provide our investors with access to emerging and high-growth opportunities while shielding them from any formidable downside.

