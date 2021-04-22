Vantage Drilling International Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on May 6, 2021 to discuss operating results for the first quarter of 2021. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on May 6, 2021. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com.



To access the conference call, Click to Join and enter your information to be connected. As an alternative, U.S. callers may dial toll free 800-289-0438 and international callers may dial +1 323-794-2423 using passcode 8106909. Please call ten minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 719-457-0820 for U.S. callers and 888-203-1112 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 8106909.

About the Company

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, drilling units owned by others.

Contact Info:

Douglas E. Stewart

Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Vantage Drilling International

c/o Vantage Energy Services, Inc.

777 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 800

Houston, Texas 77056

Tel: +1 281 404 4700

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d0a8a6b-34af-4380-a60e-ae764e40cb9c