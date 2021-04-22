Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Change of Date of 2021 AGM and Closing Date for Director Election Nominations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (“Xanadu” or “the Company”) advises that the date of the 2021 Annual General Meeting has been deferred from the previously notified date of Wednesday, 26 May 2021 to Thursday, 17 June 2021.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will now hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting on:

Date:    Thursday, 17 June 2021
Time:   12:00pm (Sydney time)
Location:   In the offices of Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, Level 3, 60 Carrington Street, Sydney NSW and Online

In addition, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Thursday, 29 April 2021.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2021 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in mid-May 2021. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu’s website at www.xanadumines.com.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart
Chief Executive Officer
Xanadu Mines Ltd
M: +61 409 819 922
E:  Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com
W: www.xanadumines.com

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.


