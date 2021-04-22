Funding Opportunity: 2021 NASA Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions

The NASA Office of STEM Engagement invites proposals from museums, science centers, planetariums, NASA Visitor Centers, youth-serving organizations, libraries, and other eligible nonprofit institutions via the 2021 NASA Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions (TEAM II) Notice of Funding Opportunity, NH21ZHA002N.

The 2021 TEAM II NOFO is an omnibus solicitation, offering distinct program elements to which eligible IEIs may propose, issued as appendices to the NOFO. Initially, two program elements are offered, Standard Awards for TEAM II (STAT) which is analogous to previous TEAM II NOFOs, and Community Anchor Awards for TEAM II (CAAT).

Community Anchor Awards for TEAM II (CAAT)

2021 TEAM II NOFO pre-proposal webinar (optional overview): May 4, 2021

2021 TEAM II CAAT pre-proposal webinar (optional in-depth walk-through): May 5, 2021

Full proposals are due: June 17, 2021

Individual award range: $20K – $25K

Period of Performance: 1 – 2 years

Standard Awards for TEAM II (STAT)

2021 TEAM II NOFO pre-proposal webinar (optional overview): May 4, 2021

Notices of Intent Due (optional but strongly encouraged): May 26, 2021

Full proposals are due: July 19, 2021

Individual award range: $500K – $800K

Period of Performance: 2 – 4 years

For general inquiries, contact: TEAMII@jpl.nasa.gov.

For more information regarding these opportunities and scheduled information sessions, please visit the 2021 NASA TEAM II NOFO landing page on the NASA Solicitation and Proposal Integrated Review and Evaluation System (NSPIRES) website and click on ‘List of Open Program Elements’.