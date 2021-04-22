Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,940 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, TDEM Encourage Texans To Take Part In Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

April 22, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management today are encouraging Texans to take part in this year's Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend, which runs April 24th through the 26th. A product of Senate Bill 904 that was signed into law by Governor Abbott in 2015, this annual holiday weekend allows Texans to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free either online or in person. 

"As hurricane season approaches, I encourage Texans across the state to prepare today for a safer tomorrow," said Governor Abbott. "Our Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday helps ensure that Texans can purchase necessary emergency preparedness supplies to protect themselves and their families in the event of future disasters." 

Visit the Texas Comptroller's website for more information. 

You just read:

Governor Abbott, TDEM Encourage Texans To Take Part In Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.