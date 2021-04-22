Governor Abbott, TDEM Encourage Texans To Take Part In Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

April 22, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management today are encouraging Texans to take part in this year's Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend, which runs April 24th through the 26th. A product of Senate Bill 904 that was signed into law by Governor Abbott in 2015, this annual holiday weekend allows Texans to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free either online or in person.

"As hurricane season approaches, I encourage Texans across the state to prepare today for a safer tomorrow," said Governor Abbott. "Our Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday helps ensure that Texans can purchase necessary emergency preparedness supplies to protect themselves and their families in the event of future disasters."

Visit the Texas Comptroller's website for more information.