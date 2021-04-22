PHOTOS/FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Buncombe County Vaccine Site as State Continues to Encourage People to get their Shot

Today, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen visited a vaccine clinic at Mission Health / Asheville-Buncombe Technical Conference Center (A-B Tech) to see people receive their vaccine.

“The quicker more people get vaccinated, the sooner we can turn the corner on this pandemic," Governor Cooper said. “Getting vaccinated is easy and everywhere, and it’s safe and effective, so do it now for your family, your friends and yourself.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Cooper announced a timeline for lifting many of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. With trends stabilizing and vaccinations continuing, North Carolina expects to lift mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1. Next week, Gov. Cooper will issue an Executive Order outlining safety restrictions for the month of May.

“It’s exactly these kind of community partnerships that are making a big impact on getting people vaccinated,” said Secretary Cohen.”Our newly launched Bringing Summer Back campaign builds on community efforts and provides ways for groups to roll up their sleeves and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Sign-up at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.”

"Thanks to collaborative community partnerships, we are making steady progress in our vaccination efforts here in Buncombe County,” Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders said. “Partnerships with the Community College, Mexican Consulate, YMCA, faith community, aging services and other providers have helped to ensure that the vaccine reaches every corner and community in Buncombe County with equity and efficiency.”

The Buncombe Department of Health and Human Services has made accessibility a priority with bilingual staff members and ADA compliance regulations in place as they vaccinate approximately 550 people a day.

Over 6.5 million doses have been administered in North Carolina, with 47.5 percent of adults partially vaccinated and 36.8 percent of adults fully vaccinated. Seventy-seven percent of the 65 and older population have been partially vaccinated. Gov. Cooper encourages people to talk with their loved ones who are hesitant to get the vaccine about the importance of getting their shot.

North Carolinians can find nearby vaccine providers using Find a Vaccine Location, NCDHHS’ online tool. The COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567. Learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

To allow for proper distancing and safety protocols, coverage of the vaccine clinic event was pooled.

Video footage of this event will be available for media use here and here.

Still photos will be available here, credit to Paul Barker.

###