HH Herb & Health Introduces An All-Natural Vaginal Health Product Line
HH Herb & Health now offers several products to tackle itch, odor, and other unpleasant vaginal health symptoms women encounter daily.TAIWAN, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HH Herb & Health shares a series of herbal feminine products that tackle various vaginal health concerns, including vaginal itch, vaginal odor, vaginal dryness, and more. Their products are developed with natural and environmental-friendly ingredients and are free from potentially harmful ingredients such as parabens, soaps, alcohols, artificial colors, SLS/SLES, and artificial fragrances.
The first product in HH Herb & Health’s vaginal health collection is a protection agent—an antibacterial wash and mousse. The products are formulated with a variety of natural essential oils, yielding pleasant scents such as citrus cool and sweet lychee treat vagina odor. This way, women can choose the scent and either the wash or mousse formula that best suits their hygiene needs. Both the wash and the mousse are similar in that they offer vaginal smell protection, reduce vagina itch, and maintain proper pH balance.
“I initially purchased this because it’s herbal,” says customer Jibeth Campos. “The first time I used it, it was refreshing, and I experienced no vaginal itch. At the end of the day, I still felt fresh, and the odor was surprisingly pleasant. The product has just enough moisture not to dry you out, and you’ll feel and see the difference right away! I highly recommend this wash to anyone, and I’ll definitely be purchasing it again!”
HH Herb & Health is also thrilled to share the soothing spray and spray plus products in their new product line. This set of products offer many of the same benefits as their wash and mousse but are designed to provide on-the-go cleaning and natural deodorant. The compact spray bottle can easily be stored in a purse or a gym-back for around-the-clock pH support and discomfort relief.
These products are formulated with the same scents as the wash and mousse. Although both the soothing spray and spray plus varieties offer similar benefits, the latter includes an enhanced cooling sensation, making it more appropriate for use during menstruation or vaginal dryness and discomfort.
HH Herb & Health whitening serum aims to whiten, moisturize, and restore elasticity to women’s intimate areas. With the inclusion of all-natural ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, aloe vera extract, red pomegranate extract, and more, women can feel more confident as they experience visible signs of vaginal rejuvenation. A careful blend of essential oils gives this product its sought-after scent, further promoting relaxation and vaginal health.
The final product from HH Herb & Health’s new line is the hand-wash for female panties. The brand takes a unique approach to eliminating menstrual blood, urine, and vaginal discharge stains by implementing proteolytic enzyme preparation. Through this process, which also includes antibacterial and anti-mildew agents, women can effectively remove unwanted vaginal discharge stains from their intimate wear without worrying about harmful chemicals.
Marked at a variety of price points, HH Herb & Health’s new vaginal health product line is now available on Amazon, with the option for Prime delivery.
HH Herb & Health’s website: https://hhunitedstates.com/
