Is there any difference between OEM and aftermarket car parts By Parts Geek

If you want your vehicle to be properly fixed and back on the road as soon as possible, don't leave it entirely to the mechanic to buy the parts. Understand what is being put into your car and consider purchasing some of them yourself. If you shop for car parts online, you can avoid pushy dealers who are simply trying to sell what they want. Additionally, you can cut the middleman, which results in reduced fees. With an ever-increasing number of auto parts stores, there's a wide array of OEM and aftermarket parts.

If you don't grasp the difference between OEM and aftermarket car parts, it's hard to decide what to buy. Perhaps we can put your mind at ease. In what follows, we'll attempt to explain the differences.

OEM car parts

OEM is an acronym and it stands for Original Equipment Manufacturer. To put it simply, it's a company that provides systems and components that are used in another company's end product. An example might be Bosch fuel injectors that are used in Ford cars. What happens is that the original equipment manufacturer parts are sold to the automotive manufacturer, which assembles them into the car. In the old days, you could get such auto parts exclusively through authorized dealerships. Now, they're available through retail stores and, of course, online third-party sellers.

OEM parts match those that come with your vehicle, which translates into the fact that they're of an equal quality. They tend to be more expensive as compared to other auto components because they carry the company logo. But at least you don't have to evaluate the quality of various brands and prices. Another advantage is represented by the fact that the OEM parts work exactly like those being replaced. Since they are reliable, the car parts provide better value for customers. Most importantly, original equipment manufacturer parts come with a one-year warranty. If something should go wrong, a replacement is immediately shipped.

Aftermarket car parts

Aftermarket car parts, commonly referred to as generic car parts, are any components that aren't sourced from the car's maker. They are commonly used to replace damaged parts in vehicles, but their utilization might alter the insurance. Examples include bumpers, fenders, hoods, and so on. Aftermarket car parts are brand new, so they shouldn't be confused with used parts. Given that they're manufactured by a third party, they might not be the perfect fit. Nonetheless, you can rely on aftermarket parts to work well. According to the experts at Parts Geek , they function the same and, sometimes, even better than the original.

With aftermarket car parts, there are countless options to choose from. The great selection means that competition is tougher and prices are lower. You'll be able to secure the OEM version of what you need and avoid postponing the repair. It's recommended to shop around to find the best price. If a deal sounds too good to be true, it most certainly is. At present, much of the aftermarket car parts market understands the importance of quality, so you can find good options. Some parts are re-engineered, eliminating weaknesses.

So, what is the best way to go?

Well, the answer depends a lot on your situation and your car’s model. If you have a new vehicle with warranty coverage or a leased car, you should choose OEM parts. This most definitely matters. It’s a good idea to check with your insurance company and see if it’s important to deploy OEM parts in repairs. Equally, you can choose to pay the difference between the cost and the aftermarket and OEM components. You can purchase aftermarket parts as an alternative to pricier dealership service and factory parts, but there are some drawbacks. More exactly, there are many options to choose from, so it can be daunting to select the right component that’s suited for your car.

In case you didn’t already know, you can acquire car parts made from recycled material. Ford, for example, has started to manufacture automotive parts from McDonald’s coffee beans. The automaker is looking for new ways to make the planet greener. The research team at Ford is already deploying agave, wheat, and denim byproducts to make car parts. By buying products made with recycled material, you prevent waste and pollution associated with making car parts from virgin materials.

When buying car parts online, whether OEM or aftermarket parts, it’s essential to know your vehicle. Know it's make, model, year, and series to be able to find the right components. This information is present in the owner’s manual. Also, some online search tools let you obtain the necessary details from a search of the number plate. If you purchase car parts that need replacing quite often, it’s recommended to record the part number. This way, if you need to reorder it in the future, you won’t have to search high and low to find it.

Finally yet importantly, you should only buy from a secure marketplace. As mentioned earlier, there are many online stores selling OEM and aftermarket car parts. The trick is to know who you can trust. Read the return policy ahead of time and make sure the checkout is safe and fast. Shop from suppliers that don’t hesitate to display their contact information and a trust symbol on their websites. Generally speaking, the best auto parts stores are ranked by the experts and user reviews. When shopping online, choose a website that has a good reputation. Invest in quality if you want your car to run smoothly.

