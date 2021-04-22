Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Seacoast Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- Wealth Management Exceeds $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

Loan Pipelines Expand by 44% in Line with Strong Florida Economic Recovery

Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend

STUART, Fla., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the first quarter of 2021 of $33.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, an increase of 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2021 was $35.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, an increase of 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.71%, tangible book value per share increased to $16.62 and Tier 1 capital increased to 18.2%.

For the first quarter of 2021, return on average tangible assets was 1.70%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 15.62%, and the efficiency ratio was 53.21%, compared to 1.49%, 13.87%, and 48.23%, respectively, in the prior quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the first quarter of 2021 was 1.75%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 16.01%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.99%, compared to 1.50%, 14.00%, and 48.75%, respectively, in the prior quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's President and CEO, said, “The Seacoast team delivered another record quarter, resulting in continued growth in tangible book value per share, ending the period at $16.62, up 15% over the prior year. Our wealth management team continues to implement a unique, high-quality approach to assisting high net worth families, foundations, and business owners in developing wealth and investment management strategies, resulting in strong growth year-over-year in assets under management. As the Florida population continues to swell and the economic recovery continues to take hold, we are capitalizing on this growth, as evidenced in our mortgage banking results, and in our loan pipelines, which increased 44% from year-end.

Mr. Shaffer added, “During the quarter, we announced the upcoming acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida. This is an exceptional addition and further strengthens our presence in Florida’s largest MSA. The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, will provide earnings per share accretion of 6% to 2022, and has nominal up-front dilution to tangible book value per share.”

On April 20, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $0.13 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 15, 2021, to be paid June 30, 2021.

Mr. Shaffer further commented, “I am pleased to announce the Board’s decision to authorize a quarterly dividend for our shareholders. The dividend demonstrates our continued confidence in the Company’s performance outlook. Asset quality, liquidity, and capital are all strong, and we continue to generate meaningful capital growth, bolstering our fortress balance sheet. Our capital ratios are more substantial than most of our peers, which continues to provide strategic flexibility, and issuing a dividend is yet another way we can provide total shareholder return while maintaining our balanced growth strategy.”

Financial Results

Income Statement

  • Net income was $33.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $29.3 million, or $0.53, for the prior quarter. Adjusted net income1 was $35.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $30.7 million, or $0.55, for the prior quarter.
  • Net revenues were $84.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.6 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter. Adjusted revenues1 were $84.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.7 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter.
  • Net interest income totaled $66.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter due to lower loan balances and lower yields, partially offset by higher income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and lower cost of deposits. During the first quarter of 2021, net interest income included $6.9 million in interest and fees earned on PPP loans compared to $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Remaining deferred PPP loan fees totaling $13.5 million will be recognized over the loans' remaining contractual maturity or sooner, as loans are forgiven.
  • Net interest margin was 3.51% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.59% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The effect of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans was an increase of 15 basis points in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of 23 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020. The effect of interest and fees on PPP loans was an increase of 11 basis points in the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of one basis point in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding both these items, net interest margin declined 12 basis points to 3.25%, largely the result of significant growth in cash balances held on the balance sheet. The Company expects to deploy this cash in a disciplined and prudent manner, carefully navigating an economic outlook that includes expected increases in interest rates. The yield on loans, excluding PPP and accretion of purchase discount, decreased 8 basis points due to the impact of the overall lower rate environment. The yield on securities declined 8 basis points, resulting from elevated prepayments and lower yields on new purchases. The cost of deposits decreased six basis points, from 19 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 13 basis points in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting our continued repricing down of interest-bearing deposits and time deposits.
  • Noninterest income totaled $17.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.7 million, or 18%, compared to the prior quarter. Results for the first quarter of 2021 included the following:
    • Mortgage banking fees were $4.2 million, compared to $3.6 million in the prior quarter, as rates remain low and an influx of new residents and businesses into Florida drive demand for mortgage originations.
    • Interchange revenue was a record $3.8 million, compared to $3.6 million in the prior quarter, with a higher volume of transactions and higher per-card spending contributing to the increase.
    • Wealth management income was a record $2.3 million in the current quarter, compared to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, assets under management increased $156 million to surpass $1.0 billion. This milestone was achieved as the result of the team’s success in delivering valuable services and advice to new clients, and collaborating with retail and commercial bankers across the franchise to build and develop existing relationships.
    • Included in other income in the first quarter of 2021 is $1.7 million in income associated with the resolution of contingencies on two loans acquired in 2017. Similar activity is not expected in subsequent periods.
  • The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a $1.9 million expense in the prior quarter. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 1.53% at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.62% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio declined to 1.71% at
  • March 31, 2021, compared to 1.79% at December 31, 2020. The decline in coverage reflects improvement in the economic outlook from the prior quarter.
  • Noninterest expense was $46.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.4 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter. Changes from the fourth quarter of 2020 consisted of the following:
    • Employee benefits increased $1.1 million, or 27%, reflecting higher seasonal payroll taxes and 401(k) plan contributions typical of the first quarter.
    • Occupancy expenses include $0.3 million in charges associated with three branch consolidations completed during the first quarter of 2021.
    • Legal and professional fees increased by $2.1 million compared to the fourth quarter. The first quarter of 2021 includes $0.6 million in merger-related costs, while the fourth quarter benefited from the one-time recovery of certain legal expenses incurred during 2020.
    • Foreclosed property expense decreased in the first quarter of 2021 by $1.9 million, reflecting a gain on the sale of an OREO property of $0.2 million compared to write-downs totaling $1.6 million on two properties in the prior quarter.
  • Seacoast recorded $10.2 million of income tax expense in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.8 million in the prior quarter. Tax impacts related to stock-based compensation were nominal each period.
  • The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense1 to average tangible assets was 2.16% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 2.00% in the prior quarter and 2.46% in the first quarter of 2020.
  • The efficiency ratio was 53.2% compared to 48.2% in the prior quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 52.0% compared to 48.8% in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter of 2020 benefited from a one-time recovery of legal expenses and a release of reserves for unfunded commitments, while the first quarter of 2021 included a seasonal increase in employee benefits.

Balance Sheet

  • At March 31, 2021, the Company had total assets of $8.8 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.2 billion. Book value per share was $20.89, and tangible book value per share was $16.62, compared to $20.46 and $16.16, respectively, on December 31, 2020, and $18.82 and $14.42, on March 31, 2020. This reflects growth in tangible book value per share of 15% year-over-year. Increasing rates impacted accumulated other comprehensive income by $10.8 million, offsetting the quarter-over-quarter growth in tangible book value by $0.20 per share.
  • Debt securities totaled $1.6 billion on March 31, 2021, a decrease of $18.9 million compared to December 31, 2020. Purchases during the quarter were primarily in government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities with an average yield of 1.44%. On January 1, 2021, the Company transferred $211.6 million in debt securities from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity, as it has the intent and ability to hold these securities to maturity.
  • Loans totaled $5.7 billion on March 31, 2021, a decrease of $73.9 million, or 1%, compared to December 31, 2020. Given the significant economic performance in the State of Florida, low unemployment, and clear evidence of a V-shaped recovery, the Company returned to its pre-pandemic credit policy and conservative underwriting guidelines.

    With the renewal of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), Seacoast originated over 2,400 loans for $232.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Fees earned from the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) on the origination of these loans, net of related costs, totaled $9.4 million. When combined with fees remaining to be recognized on PPP loans originated in 2020, $13.5 million in deferred PPP loan fees will be recognized over the loans’ contractual maturity or sooner, as loans are forgiven. During the first quarter of 2021, $213.8 million in PPP loans funded in 2020 were forgiven by the SBA.
  • Loan originations were $668.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $541.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 24%.
    • Commercial originations during the first quarter of 2021 were $204.3 million, compared to $277.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease reflects lower seasonal demand quarter-over-quarter, but an increase of 11% compared to the first quarter of 2020. We expect production to continue to increase throughout 2021.
    • Seacoast participated in the most recent round of PPP funding with $232.5 million in originations during the quarter.
    • Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market were $138.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $161.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The benefit of continued low rates and ongoing inflows of new residents and businesses into Florida drove continued demand for mortgage originations.
    • Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $46.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $54.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
    • Consumer originations in the first quarter of 2021 were $46.7 million, compared to $47.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $433.6 million on March 31, 2021, an increase of 44% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
    • Commercial pipelines were $240.9 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 44% from $166.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting increasing demand in line with Florida’s strong economic recovery.
    • Residential saleable pipelines were $92.1 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $92.0 million as of the prior quarter end. Retained residential pipelines were $72.4 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $25.1 million as of the prior quarter end. The increase in the retained residential pipeline reflects a selective Florida correspondent program we expanded during the quarter to generate both portfolio growth and cross-sell opportunities for depository and other products.
    • Consumer pipelines were $28.1 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $18.2 million as of the prior quarter-end.
  • Total deposits were $7.4 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $453.2 million, or 7%, compared to December 31, 2020.
    • The overall cost of deposits declined to 13 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 from 19 basis points in the prior quarter.
    • Total transaction account balances increased $477.3 million, or 12%, quarter-over-quarter, reflecting the impact of the new PPP originations, ongoing stimulus programs and tax refunds and growth in relationships. Transaction accounts represent 59% of overall deposit funding.
    • Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market deposits) increased $275.9 million, or 7%, quarter-over-quarter to $4.1 billion, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $395.5 million, or 17%, to $2.7 billion, and CDs (excluding brokered) declined $77.8 million, or 13%, to $519.5 million.
    • As of March 31, 2021, deposits per banking center were $154 million, compared to $118 million on March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming loans decreased by $0.8 million to $35.3 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.62% at March 31, 2021, 0.63% at December 31, 2020, and 0.48% at March 31, 2020.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.58% at March 31, 2021, 0.59% at December 31, 2020, and 0.55% at March 31, 2020.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.53% at March 31, 2021, 1.62% at December 31, 2020, and 1.61% at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at March 31, 2021, was 1.71%, compared to 1.79% at December 31, 2020. The decline in coverage reflects an improvement in the economic outlook from the prior quarter, lower net charge-offs, and lower loans outstanding.
  • Net charge-offs were $0.4 million, or 0.03%, of average loans for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $3.1 million, or 0.21% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.0 million, or 0.07% of average loans in the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.12%.
  • Portfolio diversification, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $408,000, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.
  • Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 23% and 168% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 26% and 169% respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 21% and 155%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

  • The tier 1 capital ratio increased to 18.2% from 17.4% at December 31, 2020, and 15.5% March 31, 2020. The total capital ratio was 19.2% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.1% at March 31, 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2021 totaled $979.3 million, an increase of $575.2 million from December 31, 2020.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.71% at March 31, 2021, compared to 11.01% at December 31, 2020 and 10.68% at March 31, 2020. Tangible common equity declined quarter-over-quarter as a result of a buildup of cash on the balance sheet. The Company will strategically deploy this cash in a disciplined and prudent manner, carefully navigating an outlook that includes expected increases in interest rates.
  • At March 31, 2021, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $135.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $1.7 billion. $1.3 billion of debt securities and $703.8 million in residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

               
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
(Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)
  Quarterly Trends
                   
  1Q'21   4Q'20   3Q'20   2Q'20   1Q'20
Selected Balance Sheet Data:                  
Total Assets $ 8,811,820      $ 8,342,392     $ 8,287,840     $ 8,084,013     $ 7,352,894  
Gross Loans 5,661,492      5,735,349     5,858,029     5,772,052     5,317,208  
Total Deposits 7,385,749      6,932,561     6,914,843     6,666,783     5,887,499  
                   
Performance Measures:                  
Net Income $ 33,719      $ 29,347     $ 22,628     $ 25,080     $ 709  
Net Interest Margin 3.51  %   3.59 %   3.40 %   3.70 %   3.93 %
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 55,992      55,739     54,301     53,308     52,284  
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.60      $ 0.53     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 0.01  
Return on (annualized):                  
Average Assets (ROA) 1.61  %   1.39 %   1.11 %   1.27 %   0.04 %
Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)2 1.70      1.49     1.20     1.37     0.11  
Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)2 15.62      13.87     11.35     13.47     0.95  
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets2 10.71      11.01     10.67     10.19     10.68  
Tangible Book Value Per Share2 $ 16.62      $ 16.16     $ 15.57     $ 15.11     $ 14.42  
Efficiency Ratio 53.21  %   48.23 %   61.65 %   50.11 %   59.85 %
                   
Adjusted Operating Measures1:                  
Adjusted Net Income $ 35,497      $ 30,700     $ 27,336     $ 25,452     $ 5,462  
Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.63      0.55     0.50     0.48     0.10  
Adjusted ROTA2 1.75  %   1.50 %   1.38 %   1.33 %   0.32 %
Adjusted ROTCE2 16.01      14.00     13.06     13.09     2.86  
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 51.99      48.75     54.82     49.60     53.55  
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a
Percent of Average Tangible Assets2 		2.16      2.00     2.24     2.11     2.46  
                   
Other Data:                  
Market capitalization3 $ 2,003,866      $ 1,626,913     $ 994,690     $ 1,081,009     $ 965,097  
Full-time equivalent employees 953      965     968     924     919  
Number of ATMs 75      77     77     76     76  
Full-service banking offices 48      51     51     50     50  
Registered online users 126,352      123,615     121,620     117,273     113,598  
Registered mobile devices 117,959      115,129     110,241     108,062     104,108  
1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.
 

First Quarter Strategic Highlights

Legacy Bank of Florida Acquisition

Seacoast’s balanced growth strategy, combining organic growth with value-creating acquisitions, continues to benefit shareholders and provide new opportunities for associates. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company announced the upcoming acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. The acquisition will add experienced bankers in a growing market, further supporting sustainable, profitable growth, and will increase Seacoast’s deposits in Palm Beach and Broward counties by approximately 40%.

Capitalizing on Seacoast’s Early Commitment to Digital Transformation

  • As customer preferences change, Seacoast continues to evolve the branch footprint, redirecting capacity into attractive growth markets. In alignment with this strategy, three banking center locations were consolidated in the first quarter of 2021, representing an estimated annual savings of $0.9 million.
  • Seacoast and its customers are benefiting from our fully digital PPP origination platform and our automated PPP forgiveness solution, which streamline the processes for clients while integrating with Seacoast’s existing technology infrastructure. In the first quarter of 2021, with the re-opening of the PPP lending program, Seacoast originated $232.5 million in PPP loans. Also in the first quarter of 2021, Seacoast processed $213.8 million in loan forgiveness.
  • During the first quarter of 2021, Seacoast launched a large-scale initiative to upgrade all ATMs across the network through a third-party partnership, providing our customers with a best-in-class experience, while reducing the cost to operate the ATM network by $0.9 million annually.

Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

  • As Seacoast grows the organization, we continue to expand our leadership team with talented individuals holding diverse backgrounds. In the first quarter of 2021, Ron York joined Seacoast serving as EVP, Treasury Management Executive. Formerly with First Horizon Bank, Ron will look to evolve Seacoast’s Treasury Management products, services, and capabilities. Additionally, the Company hired Pam Notarantonio as the regional credit officer for the Central Florida market. Pam joins Seacoast after 32 years with Wells Fargo and brings extensive credit leadership experience to the role. This follows the hiring of Dan Hilken, also previously with Wells Fargo, in the fourth quarter as the regional market president for Central Florida.
  • Seacoast believes that diversity enhances our entire workforce, and we strive to make inclusion a hallmark of our culture. Our Associate Resource Group (“ARG”) programs are led by and comprised of associates who have diverse backgrounds and experiences, and who share a common interest in professional development, improving corporate culture, and building stronger communities. Currently, Seacoast ARGs include Black Associates and Allies Network, LGBTQ+, Veterans, and Women Mean Business. Each is sponsored and supported by senior leaders across the enterprise.
  • Seacoast launched a new associate engagement & performance management platform in February of 2021. The tool provides an integrated platform supporting associate engagement and performance management routines, further supporting the bank’s high performance culture.

OTHER INFORMATION
Conference Call Information
Seacoast will host a conference call on April 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the first quarter and year end 2021 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 774-6070 (passcode: 8255 031#; host: Charles Shaffer). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting "Presentations" under the heading "News/Events." A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon on April 23, 2021, by clicking here and using passcode 50130036.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com. The link is located in the subsection "Presentations" under the heading "Corporate Information." Beginning late afternoon on April 23, 2021, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.8 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 48 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast National Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that we have acquired, or expect to acquire, including Legacy Bank of Florida, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality and the adverse impact of COVID-19 (economic and otherwise); governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the impact of the adoption of CECL; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"); the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities and loans; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors; changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect us or the banking industry; our concentration in commercial real estate loans; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of our investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; inability of our risk management framework to manage risks associated with our business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for our business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of our ability to use the mobile-based platform that is critical to our business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving us; our ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that our deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from our operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of our capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that we may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses.

The risks relating to the Legacy Bank of Florida proposed merger include, without limitation: the timing to consummate the proposed merger; the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed merger may not be satisfied; the risk that the merger is not completed at all; the diversion of management time on issues related to the proposed merger; unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the merger being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectation; the risk of customer and employee loss and business disruptions, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures on solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Seacoast, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, result of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Seacoast’s revenues and values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.

   
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
  Quarterly Trends
                   
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 1Q'21   4Q'20   3Q'20   2Q'20   1Q'20
                   
Summary of Earnings                  
Net income $ 33,719     $ 29,347     $ 22,628     $ 25,080     $ 709  
Adjusted net income1 35,497     30,700     27,336     25,452     5,462  
Net interest income2 66,741     68,903     63,621     67,388     63,291  
Net interest margin2,3 3.51 %   3.59 %   3.40 %   3.70 %   3.93 %
                   
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.61 %   1.39 %   1.11 %   1.27 %   0.04 %
Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.70     1.49     1.20     1.37     0.11  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.75     1.50     1.38     1.33     0.32  
Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.16     2.00     2.24     2.11     2.46  
                   
Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 12.03     10.51     8.48     9.96     0.29  
Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 15.62     13.87     11.35     13.47     0.95  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 16.01     14.00     13.06     13.09     2.86  
Efficiency ratio5 53.21     48.23     61.65     50.11     59.85  
Adjusted efficiency ratio1 51.99     48.75     54.82     49.60     53.55  
Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 21.07     17.85     21.06     17.00     18.84  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 10.71     11.01     10.67     10.19     10.68  
Average loan-to-deposit ratio 81.39     84.48     87.83     88.48     93.02  
End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 77.48     83.72     85.77     87.40     90.81  
                   
Per Share Data                  
Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.60     $ 0.53     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 0.01  
Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.61     0.53     0.42     0.47     0.01  
Adjusted earnings1 0.63     0.55     0.50     0.48     0.10  
                   
Book value per share common 20.89     20.46     19.91     19.45     18.82  
Tangible book value per share 16.62     16.16     15.57     15.11     14.42  
Cash dividends declared —                   
                   
                   
1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.
3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.
4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).
 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
  Quarterly Trends
                   
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'21   4Q'20   3Q'20   2Q'20   1Q'20
                   
Interest on securities:                  
Taxable $ 6,298       $ 6,477       $ 6,972       $ 7,573     $ 8,696    
Nontaxable 148       86       125       121     122    
Fees on PPP loans 5,390       3,603       161       4,010        
Interest on PPP loans 1,496       1,585       1,558       1,058        
Interest and fees on loans - excluding PPP loans 55,412       60,407       58,768       59,776     63,440    
Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 586       523       556       684     734    
Total Interest Income 69,330       72,681       68,140       73,222     72,992    
                   
Interest on deposits 1,065       1,228       1,299       1,203     3,190    
Interest on time certificates 1,187       2,104       2,673       3,820     4,768    
Interest on borrowed money 468       558       665       927     1,857    
Total Interest Expense 2,720       3,890       4,637       5,950     9,815    
                   
Net Interest Income 66,610       68,791       63,503       67,272     63,177    
Provision for credit losses (5,715 )     1,900       (845 )     7,611     29,513    
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 72,325       66,891       64,348       59,661     33,664    
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,338       2,423       2,242       1,939     2,825    
Interchange income 3,820       3,596       3,682       3,187     3,246    
Wealth management income 2,323       1,949       1,972       1,719     1,867    
Mortgage banking fees 4,225       3,646       5,283       3,559     2,208    
Marine finance fees 189       145       242       157     146    
SBA gains 287       113       252       181     139    
BOLI income 859       889       899       887     886    
Other 3,744       2,187       2,370       2,147     3,352    
  17,785       14,948       16,942       13,776     14,669    
Securities (losses) gains, net (114 )     (18 )     4       1,230     19    
Total Noninterest Income 17,671       14,930       16,946       15,006     14,688    
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and wages 21,393       21,490       23,125       20,226     23,698    
Employee benefits 4,980       3,915       3,995       3,379     4,255    
Outsourced data processing costs 4,468       4,233       6,128       4,059     4,633    
Telephone / data lines 785       774       705       791     714    
Occupancy 3,789       3,554       3,858       3,385     3,353    
Furniture and equipment 1,254       1,317       1,576       1,358     1,623    
Marketing 1,168       1,045       1,513       997     1,278    
Legal and professional fees 2,582       509       3,018       2,277     3,363    
FDIC assessments 526       528       474       266        
Amortization of intangibles 1,211       1,421       1,497       1,483     1,456    
Foreclosed property expense and net (gain) loss on sale (65 )     1,821       512       245     (315 )  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments       (795 )     756       178     46    
Other 4,029       3,869       4,517       3,755     3,694    
Total Noninterest Expense 46,120       43,681       51,674       42,399     47,798    
                   
Income Before Income Taxes 43,876       38,140       29,620       32,268     554    
Income taxes 10,157       8,793       6,992       7,188     (155 )  
                   
Net Income $ 33,719       $ 29,347       $ 22,628       $ 25,080     $ 709    
                   
Per share of common stock:                  
                   
Net income diluted $ 0.60       $ 0.53       $ 0.42       $ 0.47     $ 0.01    
Net income basic 0.61       0.53       0.42       0.47     0.01    
Cash dividends declared                          
                   
Average diluted shares outstanding 55,992       55,739       54,301       53,308     52,284    
Average basic shares outstanding 55,271       55,219       53,978       52,985     51,803    
                   


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Amounts in thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
                     
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 89,123       $ 86,630       $ 81,692       $ 84,178       $ 82,111    
Interest bearing deposits with other banks   890,202       317,458       227,876       440,142       232,763    
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   979,325       404,088       309,568       524,320       314,874    
                     
Time deposits with other banks   750       750       2,247       2,496       3,742    
                     
Debt Securities:                    
Available for sale (at fair value)   1,051,396       1,398,157       1,286,858       976,025       910,311    
Held to maturity (at amortized cost)   512,307       184,484       207,376       227,092       252,373    
Total Debt Securities   1,563,703       1,582,641       1,494,234       1,203,117       1,162,684    
                     
Loans held for sale   60,924       68,890       73,046       54,943       29,281    
                     
Loans   5,661,492       5,735,349       5,858,029       5,772,052       5,317,208    
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (86,643 )     (92,733 )     (94,013 )     (91,250 )     (85,411 )  
Net Loans   5,574,849       5,642,616       5,764,016       5,680,802       5,231,797    
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   70,385       75,117       76,393       69,041       71,540    
Other real estate owned   15,549       12,750       15,890       15,847       14,640    
Goodwill   221,176       221,176       221,176       212,146       212,085    
Other intangible assets, net   15,382       16,745       18,163       17,950       19,461    
Bank owned life insurance   132,634       131,776       130,887       127,954       127,067    
Net deferred tax assets   24,497       23,629       25,503       21,404       19,766    
Other assets   152,646       162,214       156,717       153,993       145,957    
Total Assets   $ 8,811,820       $ 8,342,392       $ 8,287,840       $ 8,084,013       $ 7,352,894    
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest demand   $ 2,685,247       $ 2,289,787       $ 2,400,744       $ 2,267,435       $ 1,703,628    
Interest-bearing demand   1,647,935       1,566,069       1,385,445       1,368,146       1,234,193    
Savings   768,362       689,179       655,072       619,251       554,836    
Money market   1,671,179       1,556,370       1,457,078       1,232,892       1,124,378    
Other time certificates   373,297       425,878       457,964       445,176       489,669    
Brokered time certificates   93,500       233,815       381,028       572,465       597,715    
Time certificates of more than $250,000   146,229       171,463       177,512       161,418       183,080    
Total Deposits   7,385,749       6,932,561       6,914,843       6,666,783       5,887,499    
                     
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   109,171       119,609       89,508       92,125       64,723    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings               35,000       135,000       265,000    
Subordinated debt   71,436       71,365       71,295       71,225       71,155    
Other liabilities   90,115       88,455       78,853       88,277       72,730    
Total Liabilities   7,656,471       7,211,990       7,189,499       7,053,410       6,361,107    
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Common stock   5,529       5,524       5,517       5,299       5,271    
Additional paid in capital   858,688       856,092       854,188       811,328       809,533    
Retained earnings   290,420       256,701       227,354       204,719       179,646    
Treasury stock   (8,693 )     (8,285 )     (7,941 )     (8,037 )     (7,422 )  
    1,145,944       1,110,032       1,079,118       1,013,309       987,028    
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   9,405       20,370       19,223       17,294       4,759    
Total Shareholders' Equity   1,155,349       1,130,402       1,098,341       1,030,603       991,787    
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity   $ 8,811,820       $ 8,342,392       $ 8,287,840       $ 8,084,013       $ 7,352,894    
                     
Common shares outstanding   55,294       55,243       55,169       52,991       52,709    
                     


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
   
                   
(Amounts in thousands) 1Q'21   4Q'20   3Q'20   2Q'20   1Q'20
                   
Credit Analysis                  
Net charge-offs - non-acquired loans $ 292      $ 3,028     $ 1,112     $ 1,714     $ 1,316    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - acquired loans 78      99     624     37     (343 )  
Total Net Charge-offs 370      3,127     1,736     1,751     973    
                   
Net charge-offs to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.02  %   0.20 %   0.08 %   0.12 %   0.10   %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - acquired loans 0.01      0.01     0.04         (0.03 )  
Total Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.03      0.21     0.12     0.12     0.07    
                   
Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 66,523      $ 69,786     $ 70,388     $ 73,587     $ 69,498    
Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans 20,120      22,947     23,625     17,663     15,913    
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 86,643      $ 92,733     $ 94,013     $ 91,250     $ 85,411    
                   
Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 4,208,911      $ 4,196,205     $ 4,157,376     $ 4,315,892     $ 4,373,378    
Acquired loans at end of period 870,928      972,183     1,061,853     879,710     943,830    
Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period1 581,653      566,961     638,800     576,450        
Total Loans $ 5,661,492      $ 5,735,349     $ 5,858,029     $ 5,772,052     $ 5,317,208    
                   
Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 1.58  %   1.66 %   1.69 %   1.71 %   1.59   %
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.53      1.62     1.60     1.58     1.61    
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.71      1.79     1.80     1.76     1.61    
Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 2.93      2.86     3.01     3.29     3.36    
                   
End of Period                  
Nonperforming loans $ 35,328      $ 36,110     $ 36,897     $ 30,051     $ 25,582    
Other real estate owned 10,836      10,182     12,299     10,967     11,048    
Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 4,713      2,569     3,592     4,880     3,592    
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 50,877      $ 48,861     $ 52,788     $ 45,898     $ 40,222    
                   
                   
Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) $ 4,067      $ 4,182     $ 10,190     $ 10,338     $ 10,833    
                   
Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.62  %   0.63 %   0.63 %   0.52 %   0.48   %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.58      0.59     0.64     0.57     0.55    
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Loans 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
                   
Construction and land development $ 227,117      $ 245,108     $ 280,610     $ 298,835     $ 295,405    
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,133,085      1,141,310     1,125,460     1,076,650     1,082,893    
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,438,365      1,395,854     1,394,464     1,392,787     1,381,096    
Residential real estate 1,246,549      1,342,628     1,393,396     1,468,171     1,559,754    
Commercial and financial 860,813      854,753     833,083     757,232     796,038    
Consumer 173,910      188,735     192,216     201,927     202,022    
Paycheck Protection Program 581,653      566,961     638,800     576,450        
Total Loans $ 5,661,492      $ 5,735,349     $ 5,858,029     $ 5,772,052     $ 5,317,208    
                   
13Q'20 includes $54 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans acquired from Freedom Bank.


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited)            
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
                                   
                                   
  1Q'21   4Q'20   1Q'20
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
                                   
Assets                                  
Earning assets:                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 1,550,457       $ 6,298      1.62  %   $ 1,496,536       $ 6,477     1.73 %   $ 1,152,473       $ 8,696     3.02 %
Nontaxable 25,932       187      2.89      25,943       109     1.68     19,740       152     3.09  
Total Securities 1,576,389       6,485      1.65      1,522,479       6,586     1.73     1,172,213       8,848     3.02  
                                   
Federal funds sold and other investments 377,344       586      0.63      197,379       523     1.05     87,924       734     3.36  
                                   
Loans excluding PPP loans 5,149,642       55,504      4.37      5,276,224       60,497     4.56     5,215,234       63,524     4.90  
PPP loans 609,733       6,886      4.58      629,855       5,187     3.28                
Total Loans 5,759,375       62,390      4.39      5,906,079       65,684     4.42     5,215,234       63,524     4.90  
                                   
Total Earning Assets 7,713,108       69,461      3.65      7,625,937       72,793     3.80     6,475,371       73,106     4.54  
                                   
Allowance for credit losses (91,735 )             (93,148 )             (56,931 )          
Cash and due from banks 255,685               235,519               90,084            
Premises and equipment 74,272               76,001               67,585            
Intangible assets 237,323               238,631               226,712            
Bank owned life insurance 132,079               131,208               126,492            
Other assets 164,622               162,248               126,230            
                                   
Total Assets $ 8,485,354               $ 8,376,396               $ 7,055,543            
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,600,490       $ 258      0.07  %   $ 1,458,299       $ 249     0.07 %   $ 1,173,930       $ 834     0.29 %
Savings 722,274       137      0.08      672,864       166     0.10     526,727       348     0.27  
Money market 1,609,938       670      0.17      1,523,960       813     0.21     1,128,757       2,008     0.72  
Time deposits 711,320       1,187      0.68      911,091       2,104     0.92     1,151,750       4,768     1.67  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 112,834       41      0.15      101,665       42     0.16     71,065       167     0.95  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings       —      —      15,978       80     1.99     250,022       968     1.56  
Other borrowings 71,390       427      2.43      71,321       436     2.43     71,114       722     4.08  
                                   
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,828,246       2,720      0.23      4,755,178       3,890     0.33     4,373,365       9,815     0.90  
                                   
Noninterest demand 2,432,038               2,424,523               1,625,215            
Other liabilities 88,654               85,622               62,970            
Total Liabilities 7,348,938               7,265,323               6,061,550            
                                   
Shareholders' equity 1,136,416               1,111,073               993,993            
                                   
Total Liabilities & Equity $ 8,485,354               $ 8,376,396               $ 7,055,543            
                                   
Cost of deposits         0.13  %           0.19 %           0.57 %
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         0.14  %           0.20 %           0.61 %
Net interest income as a % of earning assets     $ 66,741      3.51  %       $ 68,903     3.59 %       $ 63,291     3.93 %
                                   
                                   
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.        
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.        


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
       
      March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Amounts in thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
                       
Customer Relationship Funding                    
Noninterest demand                    
Commercial     $ 2,189,564      $ 1,821,361     $ 1,973,494     $ 1,844,288     $ 1,336,352  
Retail     379,257      350,783     322,559     314,723     271,916  
Public funds     83,315      90,973     70,371     74,674     71,029  
Other     33,111      26,670     34,320     33,750     24,331  
Total Noninterest Demand   2,685,247      2,289,787     2,400,744     2,267,435     1,703,628  
                       
Interest-bearing demand                    
Commercial     497,047      454,909     413,513     412,846     349,315  
Retail     895,853      839,958     777,078     733,772     671,378  
Public funds     255,035      271,202     194,854     221,528     213,500  
Total Interest-Bearing Demand   1,647,935      1,566,069     1,385,445     1,368,146     1,234,193  
                       
Total transaction accounts                    
Commercial     2,686,611      2,276,270     2,387,007     2,257,134     1,685,667  
Retail     1,275,110      1,190,741     1,099,637     1,048,495     943,294  
Public funds     338,350      362,175     265,225     296,202     284,529  
Other     33,111      26,670     34,320     33,750     24,331  
Total Transaction Accounts   4,333,182      3,855,856     3,786,189     3,635,581     2,937,821  
                       
Savings     768,362      689,179     655,072     619,251     554,836  
                       
Money market                    
Commercial     692,537      611,623     634,697     586,416     487,759  
Retail     701,453      661,311     613,532     579,126     572,785  
Brokered     197,389      196,616     141,808          
Public funds     79,800      86,820     67,041     67,350     63,834  
Total Money Market   1,671,179      1,556,370     1,457,078     1,232,892     1,124,378  
                       
Brokered time certificates   93,500      233,815     381,028     572,465     597,715  
Other time certificates   519,526      597,341     635,476     606,594     672,749  
    613,026      831,156     1,016,504     1,179,059     1,270,464  
Total Deposits   $ 7,385,749      $ 6,932,561     $ 6,914,843     $ 6,666,783     $ 5,887,499  
                       
Customer sweep accounts   $ 109,171      $ 119,609     $ 89,508     $ 92,125     $ 64,723  
                       

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

   
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
  Quarterly Trends
                   
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'21   4Q'20   3Q'20   2Q'20   1Q'20
                   
Net Income $ 33,719       $ 29,347       $ 22,628       $ 25,080       $ 709    
                   
Total noninterest income 17,671       14,930       16,946       15,006       14,688    
Securities losses (gains), net 114       18       (4 )     (1,230 )     (19 )  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income 114       18       (4 )     (1,230 )     (19 )  
Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 17,785       14,948       16,942       13,776       14,669    
                   
Total noninterest expense 46,120       43,681       51,674       42,399       47,798    
Merger related charges (581 )           (4,281 )     (240 )     (4,553 )  
Amortization of intangibles (1,211 )     (1,421 )     (1,497 )     (1,483 )     (1,456 )  
Business continuity expenses                         (307 )  
Branch reductions and other expense initiatives (449 )     (354 )     (464 )              
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (2,241 )     (1,775 )     (6,242 )     (1,723 )     (6,316 )  
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 43,879       41,906       45,432       40,676       41,482    
                   
Income Taxes 10,157       8,793       6,992       7,188       (155 )  
Tax effect of adjustments 577       440       1,530       121       1,544    
Total Adjustments to Income Taxes 577       440       1,530       121       1,544    
Adjusted Income Taxes 10,734       9,233       8,522       7,309       1,389    
Adjusted Net Income $ 35,497       $ 30,700       $ 27,336       $ 25,452       $ 5,462    
                   
Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.60       $ 0.53       $ 0.42       $ 0.47       $ 0.01    
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.63       0.55       0.50       0.48       0.10    
Average diluted shares outstanding 55,992       55,739       54,301       53,308       52,284    
                   
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 43,879       $ 41,906       $ 45,432       $ 40,676       $ 41,482    
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments       795       (756 )     (178 )     (46 )  
Foreclosed property expense and net gain / (loss) on sale 65       (1,821 )     (512 )     (245 )     315    
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 43,944       $ 40,880       $ 44,164       $ 40,253       $ 41,751    
                   
Revenue $ 84,281       $ 83,721       $ 80,449       $ 82,278       $ 77,865    
Total Adjustments to Revenue 114       18       (4 )     (1,230 )     (19 )  
Impact of FTE adjustment 131       112       118       116       114    
Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 84,526       $ 83,851       $ 80,563       $ 81,164       $ 77,960    
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 51.99   %   48.75   %   54.82   %   49.60   %   53.55   %
                   
Net Interest Income $ 66,610       $ 68,791       $ 63,503       $ 67,272       $ 63,177    
Impact of FTE adjustment 131       112       118       116       114    
Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 66,741       $ 68,903       $ 63,621       $ 67,388       $ 63,291    
Total noninterest income 17,671       14,930       16,946       15,006       14,688    
Total noninterest expense 46,120       43,681       51,674       42,399       47,798    
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 38,292       $ 40,152       $ 28,893       $ 39,995       $ 30,181    
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income 114       18       (4 )     (1,230 )     (19 )  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (2,176 )     (2,801 )     (7,510 )     (2,146 )     (6,047 )  
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 40,582       $ 42,971       $ 36,399       $ 40,911       $ 36,209    
                   
Average Assets $ 8,485,354       $ 8,376,396       $ 8,086,890       $ 7,913,002       $ 7,055,543    
Less average goodwill and intangible assets (237,323 )     (238,631 )     (228,801 )     (230,871 )     (226,712 )  
Average Tangible Assets $ 8,248,031       $ 8,137,765       $ 7,858,089       $ 7,682,131       $ 6,828,831    
                   
Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.61   %   1.39   %   1.11   %   1.27   %   0.04   %
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.09       0.10       0.09       0.10       0.07    
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.70       1.49       1.20       1.37       0.11    
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.05       0.01       0.18       (0.04 )     0.21    
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.75       1.50       1.38       1.33       0.32    
                   
Average Shareholders' Equity $ 1,136,416       $ 1,111,073       $ 1,061,807       $ 1,013,095       $ 993,993    
Less average goodwill and intangible assets (237,323 )     (238,631 )     (228,801 )     (230,871 )     (226,712 )  
Average Tangible Equity $ 899,093       $ 872,442       $ 833,006       $ 782,224       $ 767,281    
                   
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 12.03   %   10.51   %   8.48   %   9.96   %   0.29   %
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 3.59       3.36       2.87       3.51       0.66    
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 15.62       13.87       11.35       13.47       0.95    
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.39       0.13       1.71       (0.38 )     1.91    
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.01       14.00       13.06       13.09       2.86    
                   
Loan interest income1 $ 62,390       $ 65,684       $ 60,573       $ 64,929       $ 63,524    
Accretion on acquired loans (2,868 )     (4,448 )     (3,254 )     (2,988 )     (4,287 )  
Interest and fees on PPP loans (6,886 )     (5,187 )     (1,719 )     (5,068 )        
Loan interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans $ 52,636       $ 56,049       $ 55,600       $ 56,873       $ 59,237    
                   
Yield on loans1 4.39       4.42       4.11       4.56       4.90    
Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.20 )     (0.30 )     (0.22 )     (0.21 )     (0.33 )  
Impact of PPP loans (0.04 )     0.11       0.33       (0.04 )        
Yield on loans excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans 4.15   %   4.23   %   4.22   %   4.31   %   4.57   %
                   
Net Interest Income1 $ 66,741       $ 68,903       $ 63,621       $ 67,388       $ 63,291    
Accretion on acquired loans (2,868 )     (4,448 )     (3,254 )     (2,988 )     (4,287 )  
Interest and fees on PPP loans (6,886 )     (5,187 )     (1,719 )     (5,068 )        
Net interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans $ 56,987       $ 59,268       $ 58,648       $ 59,332       $ 59,004    
                   
Net Interest Margin 3.51       3.59       3.40       3.70       3.93    
Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.15 )     (0.23 )     (0.17 )     (0.16 )     (0.27 )  
Impact of PPP loans (0.11 )     0.01       0.19       (0.08 )        
Net interest margin excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans 3.25   %   3.37   %   3.42   %   3.46   %   3.66   %
                   
Security interest income1 $ 6,485       $ 6,586       $ 7,129       $ 7,725       $ 8,848    
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (39 )     (23 )     (32 )     (31 )     (30 )  
Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 6,446       $ 6,563       $ 7,097       $ 7,694       $ 8,818    
                   
Loan interest income1 $ 62,390       $ 65,684       $ 60,573       $ 64,929       $ 63,524    
Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (92 )     (89 )     (86 )     (85 )     (84 )  
Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 62,298       $ 65,595       $ 60,487       $ 64,844       $ 63,440    
                   
Net Interest Income1 $ 66,741       $ 68,903       $ 63,621       $ 67,388       $ 63,291    
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (39 )     (23 )     (32 )     (31 )     (30 )  
Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (92 )     (89 )     (86 )     (85 )     (84 )  
Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 66,610       $ 68,791       $ 63,503       $ 67,272       $ 63,177    
                   
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.

