Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,948 in the last 365 days.

County Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- Consistent improvement in credit trends and solid loan sales led to strong first quarter in 2021

Highlights

  • Net income of $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 or $0.62 per diluted share
  • Cost of funds decreased by 19 basis points sequentially to 1.23%, a decline of 79 basis points year-over-year
  • Loans sold with servicing retained increased $29.3 million since December 31, 2020 and $94.3 million since March 31, 2020
  • $32.6 million of second round of PPP loans were closed during the quarter of 2021 which generated $1.5 million in deferred fee income
  • Watch and worse rated credit improved by $25.5 million during the first quarter of 2021

MANITOWOC, Wis., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Net income was $3.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.78 diluted loss per share, for the first quarter of 2020. The net loss for the first quarter of 2020 included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge, or $0.77 loss per diluted share.

Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “I’m highly encouraged by our strong start to the year, and based on positive movements in credit migration and overall improvements in watch and worse rated credits, we continue to expect this to be a strong fiscal year for County Bancorp. We expect to see continued improvement in our overall credit metrics as the dairy market continues to rebound and we conduct our annual credit review of our dairy loan portfolio in the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, shortly after quarter-end, we received a settlement on a nonperforming hotel loan, resulting in a loan loss recovery for that credit in the second quarter of 2021.

Schneider continued, “We also demonstrated our faith in Country Bancorp's long-term value by extending our share repurchase program and purchasing more than 100,000 shares during the first quarter. I am confident that we have the right strategy to maintain our momentum and deliver consistent long-term growth. We look forward to partnering and growing with our commercial, agricultural, and consumer customers in 2021 and beyond.”

Loans and Securities

  • Total loans increased sequentially by $15.4 million, or 1.5%, to $1.0 billion during the first quarter of 2021. The increase in total loans was primarily due to $32.6 million of second round Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans originated during the quarter, which was partially offset by the forgiveness of $24.1 million of first round PPP loans by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The following table sets forth the total PPP loans at the dates indicated:
    March 31, 2021     December 31, 2020  
    # of Loans     Balance     Deferred Fee Income     # of Loans     Balance     Deferred Fee Income  
                                     
    (dollars in thousands)  
PPP 1oans - Round 1     127     $ 13,674     $ 301       456     $ 37,790     $ 1,191  
PPP loans - Round 2     461       32,595       1,479                    
Total PPP loans     588     $ 46,269     $ 1,780       456     $ 37,790     $ 1,191  
% of Total loans             4.57 %                     3.79 %        
  • As of March 31, 2021, there were five customer relationships with loans in payment deferral associated with COVID-19 customer support programs totaling $6.1 million, or 0.6% of total loans, which is a decrease of $16.8 million, or 63.5%, since December 31, 2020.
  • Loan participations the Company continued to service were $841.9 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $29.3 million, or 3.6%, compared to December 31, 2020, and an increase of $94.3 million, or 12.6%, compared to March 31, 2020.
  • During the first quarter of 2021, investments increased by $32.4 million, or 9.2%, and increased $139.1 million, or 56.5%, since March 31, 2020. There were no security sales during the first quarter of 2021.

Deposits

  • Total deposits as of March 31, 2021 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $57.7 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $78.6 million, or 7.7% since March 31, 2020.
  • Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) decreased slightly by $2.8 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2020 to $913.2 million, which was expected due to seasonal attrition. Year-over-year, client deposits increased $121.5 million, or 15.3%, since March 31, 2020.
  • The Company increased its brokered deposits and national certificate of deposits by $60.5 million, or 48.5%, during the first quarter of 2021 in order to facilitate investment purchases. Despite the additional brokered deposits in the first quarter, wholesale funding decreased $49.9 million, or 18.8%, since March 31, 2020.

Shareholders’ Equity

  • During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 109,862 shares of its common stock, totaling $2.5 million, at a weighted average price of $22.87 per share.
  • Book value per share decreased to $25.99 per share on March 31, 2021 from $26.42 on December 31, 2020, due primarily to a $6.4 million unrealized loss on our securities portfolio in the first quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Margin

  • Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 2.95%, which declined 11 basis points compared to the sequential quarter and increased 21 basis points year-over-year. The following table shows the accretive effect the SBA PPP loans had on net interest margin for the periods indicated.
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		  
Net interest margin excluding PPP loans     2.74 %     2.49 %
Accretion related to PPP loans:                
Yield on PPP loans     (0.06 )%     (0.13 )%
Yield on PPP loan SBA fees     0.29 %     0.81 %
Interest expense on PPP Liquidity Facility
programs		     (0.02 )%     (0.11 )%
Total accretion related to PPP loans     0.21 %     0.57 %
Total net interest margin     2.95 %     3.06 %
  • Net interest margin was positively impacted by approximately 15 basis points during the first quarter of 2021, due to the recovery of $0.5 million in interest income related to a nonaccrual loan participation.
  • Loan interest income (including fees) decreased $1.2 million sequentially primarily due to fewer PPP loans forgiven by the SBA in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, which resulted in fewer origination fees being recognized as interest income. During the first quarter of 2021, $24.1 million of PPP loans were forgiven compared to $60.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Year-over-year, loan interest income decreased $1.1 million primarily due to lower yields on the previously mentioned PPP loans and decrease the in federal funds target rates.
  • Total rates paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased by 22 basis points to 0.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020, and decreased 92 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the Company’s renewed focus on gathering lower-cost transactional deposits versus higher cost time deposits and the market-driven drop in the federal funds rates.

The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated.

    Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 v.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020		     Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 v.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020		  
    Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average		     Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average		  
    Volume     Rate     Net     Volume     Rate     Net  
                                     
    (dollars in thousands)  
Interest Income:                                                
Investment securities   $ 246     $ (37 )   $ 209     $ 1,003     $ (105 )   $ 898  
Loans (excluding PPP)     5       271       276       (752 )     (1,351 )     (2,103 )
PPP loans - round 1     (1,610 )     37       (1,573 )     (678 )     1,639       961  
PPP loans - round 2     1,213       (1,130 )     83       1,213       (1,130 )     83  
Total loans     (392 )     (822 )     (1,214 )     (217 )     (842 )     (1,059 )
Federal funds sold and
interest-bearing
deposits with banks		     (4 )     (1 )     (5 )     (92 )     (128 )     (220 )
Total interest income     (150 )     (860 )     (1,010 )     694       (1,075 )     (381 )
Interest Expense:                                                
Savings, NOW, money
market and interest
checking		   $ (16 )   $ 13     $ (3 )   $ 750     $ (1,144 )   $ (394 )
Time deposits     (38 )     (371 )     (409 )     (854 )     (1,030 )     (1,884 )
Other borrowings     (24 )     (5 )     (29 )     38       (1 )     37  
FHLB advances     (15 )     3       (12 )     68       (27 )     41  
Junior subordinated
debentures		           (1 )     (1 )     355       45       400  
Total interest expense   $ (93 )   $ (361 )   $ (454 )   $ 357     $ (2,157 )   $ (1,800 )
Net interest income   $ (57 )   $ (499 )   $ (556 )   $ 337     $ 1,082     $ 1,419  

The following table sets forth average balances, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the periods indicated.

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2021     December 31, 2020     March 31, 2020  
    Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		     Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		     Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		  
                                                       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Assets                                                                        
Investment securities   $ 372,235     $ 2,187       2.38 %   $ 322,706     $ 1,978       2.44 %   $ 196,353     $ 1,289       2.63 %
Loans excluding PPP
loans (2) 		    969,429       10,479       4.38 %     968,575       10,203       4.19 %     1,028,637       12,582       4.89 %
PPP loans - Round 1 (2)     27,252       961       14.30 %     71,505       2,534       14.10 %                  
PPP loans - Round 2 (2)     16,857       83       2.01 %                                    
Total loans (2)     1,013,538       11,523       4.61 %     1,040,080       12,737       4.87 %     1,028,637       12,582       4.89 %
Interest bearing deposits due
from other banks		     19,949       5       0.10 %     37,385       10       0.11 %     60,825       225       1.48 %
Total interest-earning assets   $ 1,405,722     $ 13,715       3.96 %   $ 1,400,171     $ 14,725       4.18 %   $ 1,285,815     $ 14,096       4.39 %
Allowance for loan losses     (14,932 )                     (18,535 )                     (15,330 )                
Other assets     90,109                       87,785                       84,461                  
Total assets   $ 1,480,899                     $ 1,469,421                     $ 1,354,946                  
                                                                         
Liabilities                                                                        
Savings, NOW, money market,
interest checking		   $ 477,159     $ 380       0.32 %   $ 421,969     $ 383       0.36 %   $ 334,740     $ 774       0.92 %
Time deposits     442,626       1,690       1.55 %     450,193       2,099       1.85 %     613,753       3,574       2.33 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 919,785     $ 2,070       0.91 %   $ 872,162     $ 2,482       1.13 %   $ 948,493     $ 4,348       1.83 %
Other borrowings     51,220       48       0.38 %     75,341       77       0.41 %     1,259       11       3.49 %
FHLB advances     116,311       273       0.95 %     96,191       285       1.18 %     56,708       233       1.65 %
Junior subordinated debentures     67,123       1,106       6.68 %     67,055       1,107       6.57 %     44,871       706       6.29 %
Total interest-bearing
liabilities		   $ 1,154,439     $ 3,497       1.23 %   $ 1,110,749     $ 3,951       1.42 %   $ 1,051,331     $ 5,297       2.02 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits     138,814                       168,765                       113,351                  
Other liabilities     15,190                       18,758                       16,877                  
Total liabilities   $ 1,308,443                     $ 1,298,272                     $ 1,181,559                  
                                                                         
Shareholders' equity     172,456                       171,149                       173,387                  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,480,899                     $ 1,469,421                     $ 1,354,946                  
                                                                         
Net interest income           $ 10,218                     $ 10,774                     $ 8,799          
Interest rate spread (3)                     2.73 %                     2.76 %                     2.37 %
Net interest margin (4)                     2.95 %                     3.06 %                     2.74 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
interest-bearing liabilities		     1.22                       1.26                       1.22                  

(1)  Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2)  Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.
(3)  Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Provision for Loan Losses

  • Provision for loan losses increased by $0.7 million, or 153.2%, to $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. The provision for the first quarter is comprised of $0.1 million related to loan grown and a $0.4 million net increase in specific impairments related to one agriculture customer, which was partially offset by a $0.3 million improvement in economic qualitative factor related to the industries we have deemed high risk due in the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Year-over-over, provision for loan losses decreased $2.0 million, or 89.1%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The reduction was primarily the result of the $2.0 million qualitative factor for industries that were deemed to be high-risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the three months ended March 31, 2020, due to the economic uncertainty at that time. As of March 31, 2021, only $0.5 million of this qualitative factor remained.

Non-Interest Income

  • Total non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $0.6 million, or 14.8%, to $3.7 million from the three months ended December 31, 2020, but increased $1.0 million, or 36.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2020.
  • Loan servicing fees increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year primarily due a six basis point increase in weighted average servicing fees and an increase in loans serviced. The average loans serviced on March 31, 2021 increased by $22.0 million and $77.6 million compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Loan servicing right income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $0.7 million, or 60.8% to $0.5 million from $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to the pay-down of 20 loans totaling $12.3 million.
  • Crop insurance commission decreased in the sequential quarter by $0.2 million, or 41.8%, due to the annual profit-sharing payment that is received from insurance companies that was received in the fourth quarter of 2020.
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
                               
    (dollars in thousands)  
Non-Interest Income                                        
Service charges   $ 119     $ 108     $ 108     $ 139     $ 113  
Crop insurance commission     301       517       271       229       229  
Gain on sale of residential
loans, net		     93       219       17       4       38  
Loan servicing fees     2,158       1,974       2,054       1,923       1,831  
Gain on sale of service-retained
loans, net		     1,587       1,828       1,268       1,041       505  
Loan servicing right pay-down
losses		     (1,119 )     (635 )     (551 )     (766 )     (216 )
Total loan servicing right
income		     468       1,193       717       275       289  
Income on OREO                              
Gain on sale of securities                 101       570        
Referral fees     319       64       110       121       17  
Other     254       283       294       240       203  
Total non-interest income   $ 3,712     $ 4,358     $ 3,672     $ 3,501     $ 2,720  


    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
                               
    (dollars in thousands)  
Loan servicing rights, end of period   $ 18,864     $ 18,396     $ 17,203     $ 16,486     $ 16,211  
Loans serviced, end of period     841,893       812,560       797,819       762,058       747,553  
Loan servicing rights as a % of loans
serviced		     2.24 %     2.26 %     2.16 %     2.16 %     2.17 %
                                         
Total loan servicing fees   $ 2,158     $ 1,974     $ 2,054     $ 1,923     $ 1,831  
Average loans serviced     827,227       805,190       779,939       754,806       749,646  
Annualized loan servicing fees as a
% of average loans serviced		     1.04 %     0.98 %     1.05 %     1.02 %     0.98 %

Non-Interest Expense

  • Total non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $0.7 million, or 13.1%, to $8.8 million from the three months ended December 31, 2020, and decreased $6.3 million, or 41.6% from the three months ended March 31, 2020.
  • Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased for the three months ended March 31, 2021 by $1.1 million to $5.6 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. The change was primarily the result of an additional accrual of $1.6 million that took place during the fourth quarter of 2020 for incentive compensation related to 2020 financial results, which was partially offset by 2021 merit increases and payroll taxes that reset at the beginning of each year.
  • Professional fees increased during the first quarter of 2021 by $0.2 million, or 37.8%, to $0.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due primarily to a nonrecurring technology strategy project.
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
                               
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Non-Interest Expense                                        
Employee compensation and
benefits		   $ 5,582     $ 6,687     $ 4,766     $ 4,594     $ 5,260  
Occupancy     279       297       321       305       354  
Information processing     661       656       641       663       670  
Professional fees     802       582       555       480       401  
Business development     307       136       305       333       366  
OREO expenses     23       20       47       44       116  
Writedown of OREO           148                   1,360  
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO     17       (326 )     9             4  
Depreciation and amortization     257       289       295       303       301  
Goodwill impairment                             5,038  
Other     836       1,005       728       743       1,148  
Total non-interest expense   $ 8,764     $ 9,494     $ 7,667     $ 7,465     $ 15,018  

Asset Quality

  • During the first quarter of 2021, watch rated loans decreased by $24.3 million, or 12.8%, and $53.6 million, or 24.4%, compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, primarily as the result of eight dairy customers upgraded to a low satisfactory rating. This improvement in asset quality is expected to continue in the second quarter of 2021 as we complete the annual review process.
  • Special mention loans decreased $1.9 million, or 75.5%, compared to December 31, 2020 due mainly to the migration of one agricultural customer to substandard performing.
  • Substandard performing loans decreased by $1.5 million, or 3.6%, to $39.0 million at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 due to impairment of two customer relationships; one customer filed for bankruptcy, and one customer on a workout plan was more than 90 days past due at quarter end. These two migrations to substandard impaired were offset in part by the special mention migration discussed above.

The following table presents loan balances by credit grade for the periods indicated:

    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
                               
    (dollars in thousands)  
Loans by risk category:                                        
Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/
Low Satisfactory		   $ 757,160     $ 716,313     $ 800,451     $ 798,945     $ 706,247  
Watch     165,823       190,101       185,254       198,044       219,459  
Special Mention     605       2,501       1,851       1,856       15,036  
Substandard Performing     38,961       40,420       41,577       47,741       34,179  
Substandard Impaired     49,115       46,950       46,793       40,938       37,515  
Total loans   $ 1,011,664     $ 996,285     $ 1,075,926     $ 1,087,524     $ 1,012,436  
Adverse classified asset ratio (1)     39.61 %     39.43 %     42.64 %     41.73 %     32.35 %

(1)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release.

Non-Performing Assets

  • Non-performing assets increased in the first quarter by $2.0 million, or 4.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to two agricultural customers being placed on non-accrual status. It is anticipated that during the second quarter of 2021, approximately $7.0 million of agricultural loans will be restored to accrual status as a result of the completion of the annual credit review of the dairy portfolio.
  • Non-accrual loans increased $2.3 million, or 5.6%, as of March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020, due to the previously discussed customer bankruptcy.
  • Performing TDRs not on non-accrual decreased $5.1 million, or 27.4%, to $13.5 million on March 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020. The decrease is primarily due to one agriculture customer that was re-underwritten and was no longer a TDR due to improved performance and financial trends.
    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
                               
    (dollars in thousands)  
Non-Performing Assets:                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 43,973     $ 41,624     $ 41,351     $ 35,456     $ 32,051  
Other real estate owned     739       1,077       3,064       2,629       3,247  
Total non-performing assets   $ 44,712     $ 42,701     $ 44,415     $ 38,085     $ 35,298  
                                         
Performing TDRs not on
nonaccrual		   $ 13,495     $ 18,592     $ 19,036     $ 21,986     $ 21,853  
                                         
Non-performing assets as a % of total
loans		     4.42 %     4.29 %     4.13 %     3.50 %     3.49 %
Non-performing assets as a % of total
assets		     3.00 %     2.90 %     2.98 %     2.52 %     2.61 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of
total loans		     1.49 %     1.49 %     1.73 %     1.71 %     1.73 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-
to-date		   $ (32 )   $ 3,386     $ (1 )   $ 120     $ (62 )

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, April 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President; Glen L. Stiteley, Chief Financial Officer; David C. Coggins, Chief Banking Officer; John R. Fillingim, Chief Credit Officer; and Matthew R. Lemke, Chief Retail and Deposit Officer. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com. In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.  

A replay of the earnings call will be available until April 23, 2022, by visiting the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as, any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658
Email: gstiteley@icbk.com        

County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
(Unaudited) 		  March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
                               
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Period-End Balance Sheet:                                        
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 17,820     $ 19,500     $ 53,283     $ 127,432     $ 21,545  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair
value		     385,240       352,854       298,476       226,971       246,148  
Loans held for sale     5,789       35,976       2,593       11,847       14,388  
Agricultural loans     609,482       606,881       619,617       624,340       642,066  
Commercial loans     317,625       313,265       317,782       328,368       325,310  
Paycheck Protection Plan loans     46,249       37,790       98,421       103,317        
Multi-family real estate loans     33,287       33,457       35,496       30,439       42,198  
Residential real estate loans     4,776       4,627       4,489       975       2,753  
Installment and consumer other     245       265       121       85       109  
Total loans     1,011,664       996,285       1,075,926       1,087,524       1,012,436  
Allowance for loan losses     (15,082 )     (14,808 )     (18,649 )     (18,569 )     (17,547 )
Net loans     996,582       981,477       1,057,277       1,068,955       994,889  
Other assets     85,897       82,551       80,426       78,712       78,004  
         Total Assets   $ 1,491,328     $ 1,472,358     $ 1,492,055     $ 1,513,917     $ 1,354,974  
                                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                        
Demand deposits   $ 139,838     $ 163,202     $ 158,798     $ 149,963     $ 117,434  
NOW accounts and interest checking     95,591       96,624       78,026       81,656       64,873  
Savings     8,431       7,367       11,900       8,369       6,566  
Money market accounts     390,741       344,250       325,900       307,083       237,889  
Time deposits     278,591       304,580       322,992       346,482       364,930  
Brokered deposits     159,034       80,456       101,808       121,503       161,882  
National time deposits     26,302       44,347       50,747       57,997       66,386  
Total deposits     1,098,528       1,040,826       1,050,171       1,073,053       1,019,960  
Federal Reserve Discount Window
advances		     47,255       47,531       99,693       99,693        
FHLB advances     100,000       129,000       84,600       93,400       109,400  
Subordinated debentures     67,179       67,111       67,025       61,910       44,896  
Other liabilities     12,028       16,114       20,656       17,336       15,672  
         Total Liabilities     1,324,990       1,300,582       1,322,145       1,345,392       1,189,928  
                                         
Shareholders' equity     166,338       171,776       169,910       168,525       165,046  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity 		  $ 1,491,328     $ 1,472,358     $ 1,492,055     $ 1,513,917     $ 1,354,974  
                                         
Stock Price Information:                                        
High - Quarter-to-date   $ 26.46     $ 23.72     $ 22.00     $ 24.67     $ 27.19  
Low - Quarter-to-date   $ 19.66     $ 18.20     $ 17.04     $ 17.13     $ 13.55  
Market price - Quarter-end   $ 23.97     $ 22.08     $ 18.80     $ 20.93     $ 18.50  
Book value per share   $ 25.99     $ 26.42     $ 25.72     $ 25.18     $ 24.17  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 25.98     $ 26.42     $ 25.71     $ 25.16     $ 24.15  
Common shares outstanding     6,094,450       6,197,965       6,294,675       6,375,150       6,496,790  

(1)  This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
                               
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Selected Income Statement Data:                                        
Interest and Dividend Income                                        
Loans, including fees   $ 11,523     $ 12,737     $ 11,594     $ 12,009     $ 12,565  
Taxable securities     1,887       1,777       1,293       1,283       1,282  
Tax-exempt securities     246       201       167       162       6  
Federal funds sold and other     58       10       52       111       225  
Total interest and dividend
income 		    13,714       14,725       13,106       13,565       14,078  
                                         
Interest Expense                                        
Deposits     2,069       2,482       2,914       3,721       4,347  
FHLB advances and other
borrowed funds		     321       362       456       343       244  
Subordinated debentures     1,106       1,107       1,082       736       706  
Total interest expense     3,496       3,951       4,452       4,800       5,297  
Net interest income     10,218       10,774       8,654       8,765       8,781  
Provision for loan losses     242       (455 )     79       1,142       2,218  
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses		     9,976       11,229       8,575       7,623       6,563  
                                         
Non-Interest Income                                        
Services charges     119       108       108       139       113  
Crop insurance commission     301       517       271       229       229  
Gain on sale of residential loans, net     93       219       17       4       38  
Loan servicing fees     2,158       1,974       2,054       1,923       1,831  
Gain on sale of service-retained loans, net     1,587       1,828       1,268       1,041       505  
Loan servicing right pay-down
losses		     (1,119 )     (635 )     (551 )     (766 )     (216 )
Total loan servicing right income     468       1,193       717       275       289  
Gain on sale of securities                 101       570        
Referral fees (1)     319       64       110       121       17  
Other     254       283       294       240       203  
Total non-interest income     3,712       4,358       3,672       3,501       2,720  
                                         
Non-Interest Expense                                        
Employee compensation and
benefits		     5,582       6,687       4,766       4,594       5,260  
Occupancy     279       297       321       305       354  
Information processing     661       656       641       663       670  
Professional fees     802       582       555       480       401  
Business development     307       136       305       333       366  
OREO expenses     23       20       47       44       116  
Writedown of OREO           148                   1,360  
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO     17       (326 )     9             4  
Depreciation and amortization     257       289       295       303       301  
Goodwill impairment                             5,038  
Other     836       1,005       728       743       1,148  
Total non-interest expense     8,764       9,494       7,667       7,465       15,018  
Income (loss) before income taxes     4,924       6,093       4,580       3,659       (5,735 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     996       1,575       1,164       926       (547 )
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ 3,928     $ 4,518     $ 3,416     $ 2,733     $ (5,188 )
                                         
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.62     $ 0.70     $ 0.52     $ 0.40     $ (0.79 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.62     $ 0.70     $ 0.52     $ 0.40     $ (0.78 )
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.07     $ 0.07     $ 0.07  

(1) Referral fees in prior quarters reclassed to non-interest income to match current classification

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
                               
    (dollars in thousands, except share data)  
Other Data:                                        
Return on average assets (1)     1.06 %     1.23 %     0.91 %     0.74 %     (1.53 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity (1)     9.11 %     10.56 %     8.05 %     6.55 %     (11.97 )%
Return on average common shareholders'
equity (1)(2) 		    9.29 %     10.88 %     8.25 %     6.63 %     (12.81 )%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)     62.79 %     63.92 %     62.64 %     11.13 %     74.92 %
Equity to assets ratio     11.15 %     11.67 %     11.39 %     11.13 %     12.18 %
Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (2) 		    10.62 %     11.12 %     10.85 %     10.60 %     11.58 %
                                         
Common Share Data:                                        
Net income from continuing operations   $ 3,928     $ 4,518     $ 3,416     $ 2,733     $ (5,188 )
Less: Preferred stock dividends     81       80       80       99       108  
Income available to common shareholders   $ 3,847     $ 4,438     $ 3,336     $ 2,634     $ (5,296 )
                                         
Weighted average number of common
shares issued		     7,218,358       7,206,238       7,202,000       7,198,901       7,182,945  
Less: Weighted average treasury shares     1,080,089       957,573       882,153       759,294       518,740  
Plus: Weighted average non-vested
restricted stock units		     63,991       67,529       66,492       65,291       39,785  
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding		     6,202,260       6,316,194       6,386,339       6,504,898       6,703,990  
Effect of dilutive options     34,465       28,025       20,915       28,511       49,072  
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding used to calculate
diluted earnings per common share		     6,236,725       6,344,219       6,407,254       6,533,409       6,753,062  

(1) Annualized
(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
                               
    (dollars in thousands)  
Return on average common shareholders'
equity reconciliation (1): 		                                       
Return on average shareholders' equity     9.11 %     10.56 %     8.05 %     6.55 %     (11.97 )%
Effect of excluding average preferred
shareholders' equity		     0.18 %     0.32 %     0.20 %     0.08 %     (0.84 )%
Return on average common shareholders'
equity		     9.29 %     10.88 %     8.25 %     6.63 %     (12.81 )%
                                         
Efficiency ratio (2):                                        
Non-interest expense   $ 8,764     $ 9,494     $ 7,667     $ 7,465     $ 15,018  
Less: goodwill impairment                             (5,038 )
Less: historical tax credit investment
impairment		                              
Less: net loss on sales and write-downs
of OREO		     (17 )     178       (9 )           (1,364 )
Adjusted non-interest expense
(non-GAAP)		   $ 8,747     $ 9,672     $ 7,658     $ 7,465     $ 8,616  
                                         
Net interest income   $ 10,218     $ 10,774     $ 8,654     $ 8,765     $ 8,781  
Non-interest income     3,712       4,358       3,672       3,501       2,720  
Less: net gain on sales of securities                 (101 )     (570 )      
Operating revenue   $ 13,930     $ 15,132     $ 12,225     $ 11,696     $ 11,501  
Efficiency ratio     62.79 %     63.92 %     62.64 %     63.83 %     74.92 %


    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2021		     March 31,
2020		  
             
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3):                
Net income from continuing operations   $ 3,928     $ (5,188 )
Less: preferred stock dividends     (81 )     (108 )
Plus: goodwill impairment           5,038  
Adjusted income available to common shareholders
for basic earnings per common share		   $ 3,847     $ (258 )
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding		     6,202,260       6,703,990  
Effect of dilutive options     34,465       49,072  
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings
per common share		     6,236,725       6,753,062  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.62     $ (0.04 )

(1) Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity to review our core operating results and our performance.
(2) In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
(3) In our judgment, the adjustment made to diluted earnings per share allows investors to better assess our income related to core operations by removing the volatility associated with the goodwill impairment, which was a one-time, non-cash expense.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued):

    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
                               
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Tangible book value per share and
tangible common equity to tangible
assets reconciliation (1): 		                                       
Common equity   $ 158,338     $ 163,776     $ 161,910     $ 160,525     $ 157,046  
Less: Core deposit intangible, net of
amortization		     29       54       86       125       171  
Tangible common equity
(non-GAAP)		   $ 158,309     $ 163,722     $ 161,824     $ 160,400     $ 156,875  
Common shares outstanding     6,094,450       6,197,965       6,294,675       6,375,150       6,496,790  
Tangible book value per share   $ 25.98     $ 26.42     $ 25.71     $ 25.16     $ 24.15  
                                         
Total assets   $ 1,491,328     $ 1,472,358     $ 1,492,055     $ 1,513,917     $ 1,354,974  
Less: Core deposit intangible, net of
amortization		     29       54       86       125       171  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 1,491,299     $ 1,472,304     $ 1,491,969     $ 1,513,792     $ 1,354,803  
Tangible common equity to tangible
assets		     10.62 %     11.12 %     10.85 %     10.60 %     11.58 %
                                         
Adverse classified asset ratio (2):                                        
Substandard loans   $ 88,076     $ 87,370     $ 88,370     $ 88,680     $ 71,694  
Other real estate owned     739       1,077       3,064       2,629       3,247  
Substandard unused commitments     5,091       4,049       5,124       3,230       2,840  
Less: Substandard government guarantees     (8,485 )     (8,960 )     (7,002 )     (6,336 )     (7,699 )
Total adverse classified assets
(non-GAAP)		   $ 85,421     $ 83,536     $ 89,556     $ 88,203     $ 70,082  
                                         
Total equity (Bank)   $ 202,200     $ 205,743     $ 200,011     $ 201,507     $ 204,089  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
on available for sale securities		     (1,652 )     (8,686 )     (8,640 )     (8,734 )     (5,012 )
Allowance for loan losses     15,082       14,808       18,649       18,569       17,547  
Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP)   $ 215,630     $ 211,865     $ 210,020     $ 211,342     $ 216,624  
Adverse classified asset ratio     39.61 %     39.43 %     42.64 %     41.73 %     32.35 %

(1) In our judgment, the adjustments made to book value, equity and assets allow investors to better assess our capital adequacy and net worth by removing the effect of goodwill and intangible assets that are unrelated to our core business.
(2) The adjustments made to non-performing assets allow management to better assess asset quality and monitor the amount of capital coverage necessary for non-performing assets.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

County Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.