County Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- Consistent improvement in credit trends and solid loan sales led to strong first quarter in 2021

Highlights

Net income of $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 or $0.62 per diluted share

Cost of funds decreased by 19 basis points sequentially to 1.23%, a decline of 79 basis points year-over-year

Loans sold with servicing retained increased $29.3 million since December 31, 2020 and $94.3 million since March 31, 2020

$32.6 million of second round of PPP loans were closed during the quarter of 2021 which generated $1.5 million in deferred fee income

Watch and worse rated credit improved by $25.5 million during the first quarter of 2021



MANITOWOC, Wis., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Net income was $3.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.78 diluted loss per share, for the first quarter of 2020. The net loss for the first quarter of 2020 included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge, or $0.77 loss per diluted share.

Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “I’m highly encouraged by our strong start to the year, and based on positive movements in credit migration and overall improvements in watch and worse rated credits, we continue to expect this to be a strong fiscal year for County Bancorp. We expect to see continued improvement in our overall credit metrics as the dairy market continues to rebound and we conduct our annual credit review of our dairy loan portfolio in the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, shortly after quarter-end, we received a settlement on a nonperforming hotel loan, resulting in a loan loss recovery for that credit in the second quarter of 2021.

Schneider continued, “We also demonstrated our faith in Country Bancorp's long-term value by extending our share repurchase program and purchasing more than 100,000 shares during the first quarter. I am confident that we have the right strategy to maintain our momentum and deliver consistent long-term growth. We look forward to partnering and growing with our commercial, agricultural, and consumer customers in 2021 and beyond.”

Loans and Securities

Total loans increased sequentially by $15.4 million, or 1.5%, to $1.0 billion during the first quarter of 2021. The increase in total loans was primarily due to $32.6 million of second round Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans originated during the quarter, which was partially offset by the forgiveness of $24.1 million of first round PPP loans by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The following table sets forth the total PPP loans at the dates indicated:

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 # of Loans Balance Deferred Fee Income # of Loans Balance Deferred Fee Income (dollars in thousands) PPP 1oans - Round 1 127 $ 13,674 $ 301 456 $ 37,790 $ 1,191 PPP loans - Round 2 461 32,595 1,479 — — — Total PPP loans 588 $ 46,269 $ 1,780 456 $ 37,790 $ 1,191 % of Total loans 4.57 % 3.79 %

As of March 31, 2021, there were five customer relationships with loans in payment deferral associated with COVID-19 customer support programs totaling $6.1 million, or 0.6% of total loans, which is a decrease of $16.8 million, or 63.5%, since December 31, 2020.

Loan participations the Company continued to service were $841.9 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $29.3 million, or 3.6%, compared to December 31, 2020, and an increase of $94.3 million, or 12.6%, compared to March 31, 2020.

During the first quarter of 2021, investments increased by $32.4 million, or 9.2%, and increased $139.1 million, or 56.5%, since March 31, 2020. There were no security sales during the first quarter of 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits as of March 31, 2021 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $57.7 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $78.6 million, or 7.7% since March 31, 2020.

Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) decreased slightly by $2.8 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2020 to $913.2 million, which was expected due to seasonal attrition. Year-over-year, client deposits increased $121.5 million, or 15.3%, since March 31, 2020.

The Company increased its brokered deposits and national certificate of deposits by $60.5 million, or 48.5%, during the first quarter of 2021 in order to facilitate investment purchases. Despite the additional brokered deposits in the first quarter, wholesale funding decreased $49.9 million, or 18.8%, since March 31, 2020.



Shareholders’ Equity

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 109,862 shares of its common stock, totaling $2.5 million, at a weighted average price of $22.87 per share.

Book value per share decreased to $25.99 per share on March 31, 2021 from $26.42 on December 31, 2020, due primarily to a $6.4 million unrealized loss on our securities portfolio in the first quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 2.95%, which declined 11 basis points compared to the sequential quarter and increased 21 basis points year-over-year. The following table shows the accretive effect the SBA PPP loans had on net interest margin for the periods indicated.

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net interest margin excluding PPP loans 2.74 % 2.49 % Accretion related to PPP loans: Yield on PPP loans (0.06 )% (0.13 )% Yield on PPP loan SBA fees 0.29 % 0.81 % Interest expense on PPP Liquidity Facility

programs (0.02 )% (0.11 )% Total accretion related to PPP loans 0.21 % 0.57 % Total net interest margin 2.95 % 3.06 %

Net interest margin was positively impacted by approximately 15 basis points during the first quarter of 2021, due to the recovery of $0.5 million in interest income related to a nonaccrual loan participation.

Loan interest income (including fees) decreased $1.2 million sequentially primarily due to fewer PPP loans forgiven by the SBA in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, which resulted in fewer origination fees being recognized as interest income. During the first quarter of 2021, $24.1 million of PPP loans were forgiven compared to $60.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Year-over-year, loan interest income decreased $1.1 million primarily due to lower yields on the previously mentioned PPP loans and decrease the in federal funds target rates.

Total rates paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased by 22 basis points to 0.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020, and decreased 92 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the Company’s renewed focus on gathering lower-cost transactional deposits versus higher cost time deposits and the market-driven drop in the federal funds rates.

The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 v.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 v.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net (dollars in thousands) Interest Income: Investment securities $ 246 $ (37 ) $ 209 $ 1,003 $ (105 ) $ 898 Loans (excluding PPP) 5 271 276 (752 ) (1,351 ) (2,103 ) PPP loans - round 1 (1,610 ) 37 (1,573 ) (678 ) 1,639 961 PPP loans - round 2 1,213 (1,130 ) 83 1,213 (1,130 ) 83 Total loans (392 ) (822 ) (1,214 ) (217 ) (842 ) (1,059 ) Federal funds sold and

interest-bearing

deposits with banks (4 ) (1 ) (5 ) (92 ) (128 ) (220 ) Total interest income (150 ) (860 ) (1,010 ) 694 (1,075 ) (381 ) Interest Expense: Savings, NOW, money

market and interest

checking $ (16 ) $ 13 $ (3 ) $ 750 $ (1,144 ) $ (394 ) Time deposits (38 ) (371 ) (409 ) (854 ) (1,030 ) (1,884 ) Other borrowings (24 ) (5 ) (29 ) 38 (1 ) 37 FHLB advances (15 ) 3 (12 ) 68 (27 ) 41 Junior subordinated

debentures — (1 ) (1 ) 355 45 400 Total interest expense $ (93 ) $ (361 ) $ (454 ) $ 357 $ (2,157 ) $ (1,800 ) Net interest income $ (57 ) $ (499 ) $ (556 ) $ 337 $ 1,082 $ 1,419

The following table sets forth average balances, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the periods indicated.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates (dollars in thousands) Assets Investment securities $ 372,235 $ 2,187 2.38 % $ 322,706 $ 1,978 2.44 % $ 196,353 $ 1,289 2.63 % Loans excluding PPP

loans (2) 969,429 10,479 4.38 % 968,575 10,203 4.19 % 1,028,637 12,582 4.89 % PPP loans - Round 1 (2) 27,252 961 14.30 % 71,505 2,534 14.10 % — — — PPP loans - Round 2 (2) 16,857 83 2.01 % — — — — — — Total loans (2) 1,013,538 11,523 4.61 % 1,040,080 12,737 4.87 % 1,028,637 12,582 4.89 % Interest bearing deposits due

from other banks 19,949 5 0.10 % 37,385 10 0.11 % 60,825 225 1.48 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,405,722 $ 13,715 3.96 % $ 1,400,171 $ 14,725 4.18 % $ 1,285,815 $ 14,096 4.39 % Allowance for loan losses (14,932 ) (18,535 ) (15,330 ) Other assets 90,109 87,785 84,461 Total assets $ 1,480,899 $ 1,469,421 $ 1,354,946 Liabilities Savings, NOW, money market,

interest checking $ 477,159 $ 380 0.32 % $ 421,969 $ 383 0.36 % $ 334,740 $ 774 0.92 % Time deposits 442,626 1,690 1.55 % 450,193 2,099 1.85 % 613,753 3,574 2.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 919,785 $ 2,070 0.91 % $ 872,162 $ 2,482 1.13 % $ 948,493 $ 4,348 1.83 % Other borrowings 51,220 48 0.38 % 75,341 77 0.41 % 1,259 11 3.49 % FHLB advances 116,311 273 0.95 % 96,191 285 1.18 % 56,708 233 1.65 % Junior subordinated debentures 67,123 1,106 6.68 % 67,055 1,107 6.57 % 44,871 706 6.29 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities $ 1,154,439 $ 3,497 1.23 % $ 1,110,749 $ 3,951 1.42 % $ 1,051,331 $ 5,297 2.02 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 138,814 168,765 113,351 Other liabilities 15,190 18,758 16,877 Total liabilities $ 1,308,443 $ 1,298,272 $ 1,181,559 Shareholders' equity 172,456 171,149 173,387 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,480,899 $ 1,469,421 $ 1,354,946 Net interest income $ 10,218 $ 10,774 $ 8,799 Interest rate spread (3) 2.73 % 2.76 % 2.37 % Net interest margin (4) 2.95 % 3.06 % 2.74 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities 1.22 1.26 1.22

(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.

(2) Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.

(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan losses increased by $0.7 million, or 153.2%, to $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. The provision for the first quarter is comprised of $0.1 million related to loan grown and a $0.4 million net increase in specific impairments related to one agriculture customer, which was partially offset by a $0.3 million improvement in economic qualitative factor related to the industries we have deemed high risk due in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Year-over-over, provision for loan losses decreased $2.0 million, or 89.1%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The reduction was primarily the result of the $2.0 million qualitative factor for industries that were deemed to be high-risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the three months ended March 31, 2020, due to the economic uncertainty at that time. As of March 31, 2021, only $0.5 million of this qualitative factor remained.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $0.6 million, or 14.8%, to $3.7 million from the three months ended December 31, 2020, but increased $1.0 million, or 36.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Loan servicing fees increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year primarily due a six basis point increase in weighted average servicing fees and an increase in loans serviced. The average loans serviced on March 31, 2021 increased by $22.0 million and $77.6 million compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Loan servicing right income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $0.7 million, or 60.8% to $0.5 million from $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to the pay-down of 20 loans totaling $12.3 million.

Crop insurance commission decreased in the sequential quarter by $0.2 million, or 41.8%, due to the annual profit-sharing payment that is received from insurance companies that was received in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Non-Interest Income Service charges $ 119 $ 108 $ 108 $ 139 $ 113 Crop insurance commission 301 517 271 229 229 Gain on sale of residential

loans, net 93 219 17 4 38 Loan servicing fees 2,158 1,974 2,054 1,923 1,831 Gain on sale of service-retained

loans, net 1,587 1,828 1,268 1,041 505 Loan servicing right pay-down

losses (1,119 ) (635 ) (551 ) (766 ) (216 ) Total loan servicing right

income 468 1,193 717 275 289 Income on OREO — — — — — Gain on sale of securities — — 101 570 — Referral fees 319 64 110 121 17 Other 254 283 294 240 203 Total non-interest income $ 3,712 $ 4,358 $ 3,672 $ 3,501 $ 2,720





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Loan servicing rights, end of period $ 18,864 $ 18,396 $ 17,203 $ 16,486 $ 16,211 Loans serviced, end of period 841,893 812,560 797,819 762,058 747,553 Loan servicing rights as a % of loans

serviced 2.24 % 2.26 % 2.16 % 2.16 % 2.17 % Total loan servicing fees $ 2,158 $ 1,974 $ 2,054 $ 1,923 $ 1,831 Average loans serviced 827,227 805,190 779,939 754,806 749,646 Annualized loan servicing fees as a

% of average loans serviced 1.04 % 0.98 % 1.05 % 1.02 % 0.98 %

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $0.7 million, or 13.1%, to $8.8 million from the three months ended December 31, 2020, and decreased $6.3 million, or 41.6% from the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased for the three months ended March 31, 2021 by $1.1 million to $5.6 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. The change was primarily the result of an additional accrual of $1.6 million that took place during the fourth quarter of 2020 for incentive compensation related to 2020 financial results, which was partially offset by 2021 merit increases and payroll taxes that reset at the beginning of each year.

Professional fees increased during the first quarter of 2021 by $0.2 million, or 37.8%, to $0.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due primarily to a nonrecurring technology strategy project.



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and

benefits $ 5,582 $ 6,687 $ 4,766 $ 4,594 $ 5,260 Occupancy 279 297 321 305 354 Information processing 661 656 641 663 670 Professional fees 802 582 555 480 401 Business development 307 136 305 333 366 OREO expenses 23 20 47 44 116 Writedown of OREO — 148 — — 1,360 Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO 17 (326 ) 9 — 4 Depreciation and amortization 257 289 295 303 301 Goodwill impairment — — — — 5,038 Other 836 1,005 728 743 1,148 Total non-interest expense $ 8,764 $ 9,494 $ 7,667 $ 7,465 $ 15,018

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2021, watch rated loans decreased by $24.3 million, or 12.8%, and $53.6 million, or 24.4%, compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, primarily as the result of eight dairy customers upgraded to a low satisfactory rating. This improvement in asset quality is expected to continue in the second quarter of 2021 as we complete the annual review process.

Special mention loans decreased $1.9 million, or 75.5%, compared to December 31, 2020 due mainly to the migration of one agricultural customer to substandard performing.

Substandard performing loans decreased by $1.5 million, or 3.6%, to $39.0 million at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 due to impairment of two customer relationships; one customer filed for bankruptcy, and one customer on a workout plan was more than 90 days past due at quarter end. These two migrations to substandard impaired were offset in part by the special mention migration discussed above.



The following table presents loan balances by credit grade for the periods indicated:

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Loans by risk category: Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/

Low Satisfactory $ 757,160 $ 716,313 $ 800,451 $ 798,945 $ 706,247 Watch 165,823 190,101 185,254 198,044 219,459 Special Mention 605 2,501 1,851 1,856 15,036 Substandard Performing 38,961 40,420 41,577 47,741 34,179 Substandard Impaired 49,115 46,950 46,793 40,938 37,515 Total loans $ 1,011,664 $ 996,285 $ 1,075,926 $ 1,087,524 $ 1,012,436 Adverse classified asset ratio (1) 39.61 % 39.43 % 42.64 % 41.73 % 32.35 %

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release.



Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets increased in the first quarter by $2.0 million, or 4.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to two agricultural customers being placed on non-accrual status. It is anticipated that during the second quarter of 2021, approximately $7.0 million of agricultural loans will be restored to accrual status as a result of the completion of the annual credit review of the dairy portfolio.

Non-accrual loans increased $2.3 million, or 5.6%, as of March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020, due to the previously discussed customer bankruptcy.

Performing TDRs not on non-accrual decreased $5.1 million, or 27.4%, to $13.5 million on March 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020. The decrease is primarily due to one agriculture customer that was re-underwritten and was no longer a TDR due to improved performance and financial trends.



March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Non-Performing Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 43,973 $ 41,624 $ 41,351 $ 35,456 $ 32,051 Other real estate owned 739 1,077 3,064 2,629 3,247 Total non-performing assets $ 44,712 $ 42,701 $ 44,415 $ 38,085 $ 35,298 Performing TDRs not on

nonaccrual $ 13,495 $ 18,592 $ 19,036 $ 21,986 $ 21,853 Non-performing assets as a % of total

loans 4.42 % 4.29 % 4.13 % 3.50 % 3.49 % Non-performing assets as a % of total

assets 3.00 % 2.90 % 2.98 % 2.52 % 2.61 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of

total loans 1.49 % 1.49 % 1.73 % 1.71 % 1.73 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-

to-date $ (32 ) $ 3,386 $ (1 ) $ 120 $ (62 )

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, April 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President; Glen L. Stiteley, Chief Financial Officer; David C. Coggins, Chief Banking Officer; John R. Fillingim, Chief Credit Officer; and Matthew R. Lemke, Chief Retail and Deposit Officer. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com. In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available until April 23, 2022, by visiting the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as, any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com



County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(Unaudited) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Period-End Balance Sheet: Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,820 $ 19,500 $ 53,283 $ 127,432 $ 21,545 Securities available-for-sale, at fair

value 385,240 352,854 298,476 226,971 246,148 Loans held for sale 5,789 35,976 2,593 11,847 14,388 Agricultural loans 609,482 606,881 619,617 624,340 642,066 Commercial loans 317,625 313,265 317,782 328,368 325,310 Paycheck Protection Plan loans 46,249 37,790 98,421 103,317 — Multi-family real estate loans 33,287 33,457 35,496 30,439 42,198 Residential real estate loans 4,776 4,627 4,489 975 2,753 Installment and consumer other 245 265 121 85 109 Total loans 1,011,664 996,285 1,075,926 1,087,524 1,012,436 Allowance for loan losses (15,082 ) (14,808 ) (18,649 ) (18,569 ) (17,547 ) Net loans 996,582 981,477 1,057,277 1,068,955 994,889 Other assets 85,897 82,551 80,426 78,712 78,004 Total Assets $ 1,491,328 $ 1,472,358 $ 1,492,055 $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 139,838 $ 163,202 $ 158,798 $ 149,963 $ 117,434 NOW accounts and interest checking 95,591 96,624 78,026 81,656 64,873 Savings 8,431 7,367 11,900 8,369 6,566 Money market accounts 390,741 344,250 325,900 307,083 237,889 Time deposits 278,591 304,580 322,992 346,482 364,930 Brokered deposits 159,034 80,456 101,808 121,503 161,882 National time deposits 26,302 44,347 50,747 57,997 66,386 Total deposits 1,098,528 1,040,826 1,050,171 1,073,053 1,019,960 Federal Reserve Discount Window

advances 47,255 47,531 99,693 99,693 — FHLB advances 100,000 129,000 84,600 93,400 109,400 Subordinated debentures 67,179 67,111 67,025 61,910 44,896 Other liabilities 12,028 16,114 20,656 17,336 15,672 Total Liabilities 1,324,990 1,300,582 1,322,145 1,345,392 1,189,928 Shareholders' equity 166,338 171,776 169,910 168,525 165,046 Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 1,491,328 $ 1,472,358 $ 1,492,055 $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 Stock Price Information: High - Quarter-to-date $ 26.46 $ 23.72 $ 22.00 $ 24.67 $ 27.19 Low - Quarter-to-date $ 19.66 $ 18.20 $ 17.04 $ 17.13 $ 13.55 Market price - Quarter-end $ 23.97 $ 22.08 $ 18.80 $ 20.93 $ 18.50 Book value per share $ 25.99 $ 26.42 $ 25.72 $ 25.18 $ 24.17 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 25.98 $ 26.42 $ 25.71 $ 25.16 $ 24.15 Common shares outstanding 6,094,450 6,197,965 6,294,675 6,375,150 6,496,790

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Selected Income Statement Data: Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 11,523 $ 12,737 $ 11,594 $ 12,009 $ 12,565 Taxable securities 1,887 1,777 1,293 1,283 1,282 Tax-exempt securities 246 201 167 162 6 Federal funds sold and other 58 10 52 111 225 Total interest and dividend

income 13,714 14,725 13,106 13,565 14,078 Interest Expense Deposits 2,069 2,482 2,914 3,721 4,347 FHLB advances and other

borrowed funds 321 362 456 343 244 Subordinated debentures 1,106 1,107 1,082 736 706 Total interest expense 3,496 3,951 4,452 4,800 5,297 Net interest income 10,218 10,774 8,654 8,765 8,781 Provision for loan losses 242 (455 ) 79 1,142 2,218 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 9,976 11,229 8,575 7,623 6,563 Non-Interest Income Services charges 119 108 108 139 113 Crop insurance commission 301 517 271 229 229 Gain on sale of residential loans, net 93 219 17 4 38 Loan servicing fees 2,158 1,974 2,054 1,923 1,831 Gain on sale of service-retained loans, net 1,587 1,828 1,268 1,041 505 Loan servicing right pay-down

losses (1,119 ) (635 ) (551 ) (766 ) (216 ) Total loan servicing right income 468 1,193 717 275 289 Gain on sale of securities — — 101 570 — Referral fees (1) 319 64 110 121 17 Other 254 283 294 240 203 Total non-interest income 3,712 4,358 3,672 3,501 2,720 Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and

benefits 5,582 6,687 4,766 4,594 5,260 Occupancy 279 297 321 305 354 Information processing 661 656 641 663 670 Professional fees 802 582 555 480 401 Business development 307 136 305 333 366 OREO expenses 23 20 47 44 116 Writedown of OREO — 148 — — 1,360 Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO 17 (326 ) 9 — 4 Depreciation and amortization 257 289 295 303 301 Goodwill impairment — — — — 5,038 Other 836 1,005 728 743 1,148 Total non-interest expense 8,764 9,494 7,667 7,465 15,018 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,924 6,093 4,580 3,659 (5,735 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 996 1,575 1,164 926 (547 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,928 $ 4,518 $ 3,416 $ 2,733 $ (5,188 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ (0.79 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ (0.78 ) Dividends declared per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07

(1) Referral fees in prior quarters reclassed to non-interest income to match current classification





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Other Data: Return on average assets (1) 1.06 % 1.23 % 0.91 % 0.74 % (1.53 )% Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 9.11 % 10.56 % 8.05 % 6.55 % (11.97 )% Return on average common shareholders'

equity (1)(2) 9.29 % 10.88 % 8.25 % 6.63 % (12.81 )% Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 62.79 % 63.92 % 62.64 % 11.13 % 74.92 % Equity to assets ratio 11.15 % 11.67 % 11.39 % 11.13 % 12.18 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (2) 10.62 % 11.12 % 10.85 % 10.60 % 11.58 % Common Share Data: Net income from continuing operations $ 3,928 $ 4,518 $ 3,416 $ 2,733 $ (5,188 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 81 80 80 99 108 Income available to common shareholders $ 3,847 $ 4,438 $ 3,336 $ 2,634 $ (5,296 ) Weighted average number of common

shares issued 7,218,358 7,206,238 7,202,000 7,198,901 7,182,945 Less: Weighted average treasury shares 1,080,089 957,573 882,153 759,294 518,740 Plus: Weighted average non-vested

restricted stock units 63,991 67,529 66,492 65,291 39,785 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding 6,202,260 6,316,194 6,386,339 6,504,898 6,703,990 Effect of dilutive options 34,465 28,025 20,915 28,511 49,072 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding used to calculate

diluted earnings per common share 6,236,725 6,344,219 6,407,254 6,533,409 6,753,062

(1) Annualized

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Return on average common shareholders'

equity reconciliation (1): Return on average shareholders' equity 9.11 % 10.56 % 8.05 % 6.55 % (11.97 )% Effect of excluding average preferred

shareholders' equity 0.18 % 0.32 % 0.20 % 0.08 % (0.84 )% Return on average common shareholders'

equity 9.29 % 10.88 % 8.25 % 6.63 % (12.81 )% Efficiency ratio (2): Non-interest expense $ 8,764 $ 9,494 $ 7,667 $ 7,465 $ 15,018 Less: goodwill impairment — — — — (5,038 ) Less: historical tax credit investment

impairment — — — — — Less: net loss on sales and write-downs

of OREO (17 ) 178 (9 ) — (1,364 ) Adjusted non-interest expense

(non-GAAP) $ 8,747 $ 9,672 $ 7,658 $ 7,465 $ 8,616 Net interest income $ 10,218 $ 10,774 $ 8,654 $ 8,765 $ 8,781 Non-interest income 3,712 4,358 3,672 3,501 2,720 Less: net gain on sales of securities — — (101 ) (570 ) — Operating revenue $ 13,930 $ 15,132 $ 12,225 $ 11,696 $ 11,501 Efficiency ratio 62.79 % 63.92 % 62.64 % 63.83 % 74.92 %





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3): Net income from continuing operations $ 3,928 $ (5,188 ) Less: preferred stock dividends (81 ) (108 ) Plus: goodwill impairment — 5,038 Adjusted income available to common shareholders

for basic earnings per common share $ 3,847 $ (258 ) Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding 6,202,260 6,703,990 Effect of dilutive options 34,465 49,072 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings

per common share 6,236,725 6,753,062 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ (0.04 )

(1) Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity to review our core operating results and our performance.

(2) In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

(3) In our judgment, the adjustment made to diluted earnings per share allows investors to better assess our income related to core operations by removing the volatility associated with the goodwill impairment, which was a one-time, non-cash expense.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued):

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible book value per share and

tangible common equity to tangible

assets reconciliation (1): Common equity $ 158,338 $ 163,776 $ 161,910 $ 160,525 $ 157,046 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of

amortization 29 54 86 125 171 Tangible common equity

(non-GAAP) $ 158,309 $ 163,722 $ 161,824 $ 160,400 $ 156,875 Common shares outstanding 6,094,450 6,197,965 6,294,675 6,375,150 6,496,790 Tangible book value per share $ 25.98 $ 26.42 $ 25.71 $ 25.16 $ 24.15 Total assets $ 1,491,328 $ 1,472,358 $ 1,492,055 $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of

amortization 29 54 86 125 171 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,491,299 $ 1,472,304 $ 1,491,969 $ 1,513,792 $ 1,354,803 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets 10.62 % 11.12 % 10.85 % 10.60 % 11.58 % Adverse classified asset ratio (2): Substandard loans $ 88,076 $ 87,370 $ 88,370 $ 88,680 $ 71,694 Other real estate owned 739 1,077 3,064 2,629 3,247 Substandard unused commitments 5,091 4,049 5,124 3,230 2,840 Less: Substandard government guarantees (8,485 ) (8,960 ) (7,002 ) (6,336 ) (7,699 ) Total adverse classified assets

(non-GAAP) $ 85,421 $ 83,536 $ 89,556 $ 88,203 $ 70,082 Total equity (Bank) $ 202,200 $ 205,743 $ 200,011 $ 201,507 $ 204,089 Accumulated other comprehensive gain

on available for sale securities (1,652 ) (8,686 ) (8,640 ) (8,734 ) (5,012 ) Allowance for loan losses 15,082 14,808 18,649 18,569 17,547 Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP) $ 215,630 $ 211,865 $ 210,020 $ 211,342 $ 216,624 Adverse classified asset ratio 39.61 % 39.43 % 42.64 % 41.73 % 32.35 %

(1) In our judgment, the adjustments made to book value, equity and assets allow investors to better assess our capital adequacy and net worth by removing the effect of goodwill and intangible assets that are unrelated to our core business.

(2) The adjustments made to non-performing assets allow management to better assess asset quality and monitor the amount of capital coverage necessary for non-performing assets.



