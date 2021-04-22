CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2021 Key Financial Performance Metrics
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|PTPP
|Net Interest Margin
(FTE)
|Efficiency Ratio
|Book Value per
Common Share
|
$12.0 million
|
$0.23
|
$22.4 million
|
3.00%
|
50.41%
|
$12.17
LEAWOOD, Kan., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported its results for the first quarter of 2021, including net income of $12.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.
CEO Commentary:
"I am extremely proud of our team's effort as we posted our highest quarterly net income to date for the first quarter, despite still having elevated provisioning and additional margin compression from persistently low interest rates," said CrossFirst’s CEO and President Mike Maddox. "The Company's performance was impacted by continued organic growth and enhanced by the efficiency initiatives we implemented in 2020, which contributed to generating positive operating revenue growth and our highest quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision profits to date for the first quarter. Our asset quality and related metrics continued to trend in the right direction as a result of the economic recovery, additional fiscal stimulus, regulatory relief, and stronger energy prices."
2021 First Quarter Highlights:
- $6.0 billion of assets with 12% operating revenue growth compared to the first quarter of 2020
- Pre-tax, pre-provision profit (PTPP), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $22.4 million for the first quarter, or an increase of 24%, compared to $18.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2020
- Efficiency ratio of 50.41% for the first quarter of 2021 and a non-GAAP core efficiency ratio of 49.64% after adjusting for nonrecurring or non-core items and tax equivalent interest
- $68 million of loan growth from the previous quarter and $512 million or 13% from same quarter last year
- $357 million of deposit growth from the previous quarter and $1.1 billion or 27% from same quarter last year
- Book value per share of $12.17 at March 31, 2021 compared to $11.75 at March 31, 2020
|Quarter-to-Date
|March 31,
|(Dollars in millions except per share data)
|2020
|2021
|Operating revenue(1)
|$
|40.3
|$
|45.3
|Net income
|$
|3.9
|$
|12.0
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.23
|Return on average assets
|0.31
|%
|0.84
|%
|Return on average common equity
|2.53
|%
|7.80
|%
|Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity(2)
|2.56
|%
|7.80
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.19
|%
|2.95
|%
|Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(3)
|3.24
|%
|3.00
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|55.10
|%
|50.41
|%
|Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(2)(3)
|54.17
|%
|49.64
|%
|(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income.
|(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure.
|(3) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental federal income tax rate used is 21.0%.
COVID-19 Update
The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic uncertainty and negatively impacted most of our customers in some capacity. During the first quarter of 2021, we continued to operate in accordance with our comprehensive pandemic plan, which includes social distancing measures for customers and employee interactions. In addition, the Company has continued to support key regulatory relief programs for customers, increased provisions for loan losses, increased monitoring of key loan portfolio segments, modified loans, and elevated its risk management activities. Our branch-lite strategy, technology, and relationship banking model, have allowed us to effectively operate through the pandemic, work remotely, and provide us with the agility to effectively serve our customers when they need it most. The Company continues to assess and monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and federal, state, and local requirements. The Company reopened its lobbies to the public on March 1, 2021, and its offices for employees on April 5, 2021, but remains flexible to respond to possible changes to federal, state and local requirements in the event of the COVID-19 pandemic's resurgence.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Programs
CrossFirst is committed to helping our local businesses and the communities that we serve during these extremely challenging times and will continue to help customers access regulatory relief and other programs. As of March 31, 2021, the Company retained $336 million in loans produced through the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and has been working through the forgiveness process for those loans with the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). During the the first quarter of 2021, the Company made $111 million of new PPP loans as new governmental assistance was allocated for a second round of funding.
In addition to PPP, we granted loan modifications and 90/180 day payment deferrals for many customers who have requested additional relief. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had less than 2% of its assets in loans with modified payments related to COVID-19 on its balance sheet. Most modifications that remain on the balance sheet are in industries such as hospitality, entertainment, travel or other recreational activities directly impacted from the lockdowns. The Company has elected to use guidance under the CARES Act (as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021) to suspend GAAP principles that would otherwise require evaluation as to whether these modified loans constitute troubled debt restructurings. The Company currently expects most of these modified loans to return to normal payment structures, but uncertainty regarding the short-term and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic remain, and these uncertainties may require the Company to (i) continue downgrading loans previously modified, which may increase our allowance for loan loss, (ii) reverse interest income previously recognized but not received, or (iii) charge-off portions of the loans. The Company will continue to implement additional governmental assistance programs as more details become available.
Income from Operations
Net Interest Income
The Company produced interest income of $48.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 11% from the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 3% from the previous quarter. Interest income was down from the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to the impact of lower market interest rates and increased competition for loans, which led to lower loan and bond yields. Average earning assets totaled $5.7 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $829 million or 17% from the same quarter in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets declined from 3.71% to 3.50% during the first quarter of 2021, and was down from 4.57% recorded in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the movement of variable rate assets indexed to lower market rates.
Interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $7.0 million, or 56% lower than the first quarter of 2020 and 12% lower than the previous quarter. While average interest-bearing deposits increased to $4.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021, or a 21% increase from the previous quarter, overall interest expense on interest-bearing deposits continued to decline as a result of repricing and lower market interest rates. Non-deposit funding costs for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 1.79%, while overall cost of funds for the quarter was 0.56%, compared to 0.65% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.00% in the the current quarter, from 3.12% in the previous quarter, and declined from 3.24% in the same quarter in 2020, reflecting the repricing impact of the lower rate environment, changes in macroeconomic conditions, lower loan yields from new loans and an increase in cash balances during the first quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, CrossFirst realized $2.4 million in fees from holding $336 million of PPP loans, which yielded 4.17% for the quarter, and the Company will continue to recognize these fees over the life of the loans or as the loans are forgiven. The tax-equivalent adjustment, which accounts for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans, was $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income totaled $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 or 1% lower than the fourth quarter of 2020, and 8% higher than the first quarter of 2020.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income increased $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 or 99% compared to the same quarter of 2020 and increased $1.2 million or 41% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company continues to increase overall fee income commensurate with its customer growth. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company also recorded $2.3 million of credit card fees and increased service charge income by $.4 million from the same quarter in 2020, which were the primary drivers of non-interest income growth.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $22.8 million, which increased 3% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and decreased 4% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefit costs were lower in the current quarter by $1.2 million compared to the prior quarter and $837 thousand lower than the same quarter in the prior year. During 2020, the Company optimized its staffing levels, which contributed to lower salaries and benefits costs for the first quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company realized additional non-interest expense directly related to increased credit card processing costs, occupancy, and information technology expenditures. Overall, the Company continues to benefit from reduced travel, entertainment, and other discretionary spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CrossFirst’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 19% as compared to 7% for the first quarter of 2020. The 2021 quarter-to-date income tax was impacted by a $10.8 million increase in income before income taxes that increased taxes at the statutory rate by $2.3 million. For both of the comparable periods, the Company continued to benefit from the tax-exempt municipal bond portfolio and bank-owned life insurance.
Balance Sheet Performance & Analysis
During the first quarter of 2021, total assets increased by $339 million or 6% compared to December 31, 2020 and $931 million or 18% since March 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, total available-for-sale investment securities increased $31 million to $685 million compared to December 31, 2020, while the overall average for the first quarter was $697 million. The mortgage-backed securities had $40 million of pay downs for the quarter, which continues to be accelerated due to the low interest rate environment. The securities yields declined 7 basis points to a tax equivalent yield of 2.89% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior quarter as a result of lower reinvestment yields. While the Company purchased $72 million in additional securities during the quarter, the Company still held more cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet as a result of increased fiscal stimulus, economic conditions, and governmental relief, which increased overall liquidity.
Loan Growth Results
The Company experienced average quarter over quarter loan growth of 0.3%, but increased average loans 15% year-over-year from March 31, 2020. The Company began implementing the second round of PPP funding during the first quarter of 2021, which contributed to overall positive loan growth for the quarter. Loan yields decreased 6 basis points to 3.94% during the first quarter and declined 104 basis points over the last twelve months, commensurate with adjustable rate loan movements during 2020, competitive pricing from persistently low interest rates and related loan repricing.
|(Dollars in millions)
|1Q20
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|
% of
Total
|
QoQ
Growth
($)
|
QoQ
Growth
(%)(1)
|
YoY
Growth
($)
|
YoY
Growth
(%)(1)
|Average loans (gross)
|Commercial
|$
|1,339
|$
|1,381
|$
|1,308
|$
|1,367
|$
|1,329
|30
|%
|$
|(38
|)
|(3
|)%
|$
|(10
|)
|(1
|)%
|Energy
|412
|404
|393
|381
|351
|8
|(30
|)
|(8
|)
|(61
|)
|(15
|)
|Commercial real estate
|1,034
|1,115
|1,169
|1,194
|1,183
|26
|(11
|)
|(1
|)
|149
|14
|Construction and land development
|620
|651
|617
|585
|598
|13
|13
|2
|(22
|)
|(4
|)
|Residential real estate
|455
|517
|583
|664
|688
|15
|24
|4
|233
|51
|Paycheck Protection Program
|—
|245
|362
|258
|308
|7
|50
|19
|308
|NA
|Consumer
|45
|44
|45
|45
|50
|1
|5
|11
|5
|11
|Total
|$
|3,905
|$
|4,357
|$
|4,477
|$
|4,494
|$
|4,507
|100
|%
|$
|13
|0.3
|%
|$
|602
|15
|%
|Yield on loans for the period ending
|4.98
|%
|4.28
|%
|3.90
|%
|4.00
|%
|3.94
|%
|(1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
Deposit Growth & Other Borrowings
The Company experienced average quarter over quarter deposit growth of 6%, and increased average deposits 23% year-over-year from March 31, 2020. Deposit growth outpaced loan growth and resulted in a loan deposit ratio of 89% at the end of the quarter, compared to 95% at the end of the previous quarter, and 101% at the end of the same quarter in 2020. The deposit growth for the quarter was primarily driven by demand deposits, transaction deposits, and our money market accounts. While the Company continued to improve the overall cost of deposits, the additional fiscal stimulus, second round of PPP funding, and improving economy supported deposit growth, which resulted in additional liquidity. The Company's cost of interest bearing deposits declined 12 basis points during the first quarter of 2021, reflective of changes made to deposit pricing. Cost of interest bearing deposits have declined 112 basis points over the last twelve months primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment.
|(Dollars in millions)
|1Q20
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|
% of
Total
|
QoQ
Growth
($)
|
QoQ
Growth
(%)(1)
|
YoY Growth
($)
|
YoY
Growth
(%)(1)
|Average deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|540
|$
|746
|$
|714
|$
|732
|$
|731
|15
|%
|$
|(1
|)
|—
|%
|$
|191
|35
|%
|Transaction deposits
|341
|414
|460
|575
|717
|15
|%
|142
|25
|%
|376
|110
|%
|Savings and money market deposits
|1,887
|1,933
|1,995
|2,158
|2,422
|50
|%
|264
|12
|%
|535
|28
|%
|Time deposits
|1,166
|1,195
|1,175
|1,087
|972
|20
|%
|(115
|)
|(11
|)%
|(194
|)
|(17
|)%
|Total
|$
|3,934
|$
|4,288
|$
|4,344
|$
|4,552
|$
|4,842
|100
|%
|$
|290
|6
|%
|$
|908
|23
|%
|Cost of deposits for the period ending
|1.46
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.48
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits for the period ending
|1.69
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.57
|%
|(1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
At March 31, 2021, other borrowings totaled $287 million, as compared to $296 million at December 31, 2020, and $443 million at March 31, 2020.
Asset Quality Position
Credit quality metrics generally improved during the first quarter of 2021, but remained elevated as the Company added $7.5 million to the allowance for loan loss due to changes in risk factors, charge-off activity, and the continued economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Company currently believes the reserve is reflective of the risk in the portfolio, there may be cases where the borrowers or specific impairments related to COVID-19 may have not yet been identified.
Net charge-offs were $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge-offs of $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The charge-offs for the quarter were primarily related to commercial and industrial credits that subsequently reduced classified assets for the quarter. Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 1.15% from the previous quarter primarily from loan specific upgrades in hospitality that were impacted by the pandemic. The following table provides information regarding asset quality.
|Asset quality (Dollars in millions)
|1Q20
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|26.3
|$
|37.5
|$
|75.6
|$
|75.1
|$
|63.3
|Other real estate owned
|3.6
|2.5
|2.3
|2.3
|2.3
|Nonperforming assets
|29.9
|40.3
|82.2
|78.4
|68.9
|Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing
|—
|0.2
|4.3
|1.0
|3.2
|Loans 30 - 89 days past due
|19.5
|34.9
|45.4
|18.1
|11.0
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|19.4
|1.3
|6.0
|11.6
|8.2
|Asset quality metrics (%)
|1Q20
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.59
|%
|0.74
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.15
|%
|Allowance for loan loss to total loans
|1.29
|1.61
|1.70
|1.70
|1.65
|Allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans
|196
|189
|95
|99
|112
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)
|2.00
|0.12
|0.54
|1.03
|0.74
|Provision to average loans(1)
|1.44
|1.94
|0.97
|0.96
|0.67
|Classified Loans / (Total Capital + ALLL)
|15.8
|34.9
|43.2
|40.9
|38.2
|(1) Interim periods annualized.
Depending upon the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we may continue to have elevated provisioning to ensure the reserves accurately reflect the overall risk in the portfolio. The future impact of the pandemic is highly uncertain and cannot be fully predicted. The extent of the impact on our customers and, in turn, on our business and operations, will depend on future developments, including actions taken to contain the pandemic. To the extent the pandemic continues to decrease economic activity for an extended time period, we expect our business and operations will be further negatively impacted. Customers may continue to seek additional loan modifications or restructurings, or we may experience additional adverse movement in risk classifications, any of which could potentially result in the need to adjust the total allowance for loan losses.
Capital Position
At March 31, 2021, stockholders' equity totaled $629 million, or $12.17 per share, compared to $624 million, or $12.08 per share, at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity was $629 million and tangible book value per share was $12.16 at March 31, 2021, compared to tangible common equity of $624 million and tangible book value per common share of $12.08 at December 31, 2020.
The ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 12% and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 13% at March 31, 2021. The Company remains well-capitalized.
Conference Call and Webcast
CrossFirst will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 4 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. EDT. The conference call and webcast may also include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. Investors, news media, and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at https://investors.CrossFirstBankshares.com. Participants may dial into the call toll-free at (877) 621-5851 from anywhere in the U.S. or (470) 495-9492 internationally, using conference ID no. 6051667. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the close of the call until April 29, 2021, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 6051667.
Cautionary Notice about Forward-Looking Statements
The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is filed. This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. Any statements about management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.
Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.
About CrossFirst
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has eight full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. CONTACT:
Matt Needham, Investor Relations/Media Contact
(913) 312-6822
https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com
Unaudited Financial Tables
- Table 1. Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Table 2. Consolidated Statements of Income
- Table 3. 2020 - 2021 Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income
- Table 4. Linked Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income
-
Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31, 2020
|March 31, 2021
|(unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|408,810
|$
|630,787
|Available-for-sale securities - taxable
|177,238
|192,031
|Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt
|477,350
|493,423
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $75,295 and $74,551 at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively
|4,366,602
|4,434,049
|Premises and equipment, net
|70,509
|69,270
|Restricted equity securities
|15,543
|14,080
|Interest receivable
|17,236
|17,987
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
|2,347
|2,347
|Bank-owned life insurance
|67,498
|67,914
|Other
|56,170
|76,186
|Total assets
|$
|5,659,303
|$
|5,998,074
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|718,459
|$
|794,559
|Savings, NOW and money market
|2,932,799
|3,325,220
|Time
|1,043,482
|931,791
|Total deposits
|4,694,740
|5,051,570
|Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|2,306
|3,294
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|293,100
|283,100
|Other borrowings
|963
|974
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|43,766
|30,302
|Total liabilities
|5,034,875
|5,369,240
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $0.01 par value:
|authorized - 200,000,000 shares, issued - 52,289,129 and 52,376,779 shares at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively
|523
|523
|Treasury stock, at cost:
|609,613 and 698,110 shares held at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively
|(6,061
|)
|(7,113
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|522,911
|523,156
|Retained earnings
|77,652
|89,722
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|29,403
|22,546
|Total stockholders’ equity
|624,428
|628,834
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,659,303
|$
|5,998,074
|TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Interest Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|48,339
|$
|43,758
|Available for sale securities - Taxable
|1,774
|751
|Available for sale securities - Tax-exempt
|3,312
|3,351
|Deposits with financial institutions
|491
|128
|Dividends on bank stocks
|292
|165
|Total interest income
|54,208
|48,153
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|14,272
|5,728
|Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|62
|1
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|1,611
|1,283
|Other borrowings
|35
|24
|Total interest expense
|15,980
|7,036
|Net Interest Income
|38,228
|41,117
|Provision for Loan Losses
|13,950
|7,500
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|24,278
|33,617
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and fees on customer accounts
|508
|957
|Gain on sale of available for sale securities
|393
|10
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|456
|416
|Swap fees and credit valuation adjustments, net
|(9
|)
|155
|ATM and credit card interchange income
|485
|2,328
|Other non-interest income
|254
|278
|Total non-interest income
|2,087
|4,144
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|14,390
|13,553
|Occupancy
|2,085
|2,494
|Professional fees
|671
|782
|Deposit insurance premiums
|1,016
|1,151
|Data processing
|692
|716
|Advertising
|500
|303
|Software and communication
|876
|1,065
|Foreclosed assets, net
|10
|50
|Other non-interest expense
|1,975
|2,704
|Total non-interest expense
|22,215
|22,818
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4,150
|14,943
|Income tax expense
|293
|2,908
|Net Income
|3,857
|12,035
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.23
|Diluted Earnings Share
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.23
|TABLE 3. 2020 - 2021 QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|
Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|
Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Securities - taxable
|$
|308,671
|$
|2,066
|2.69
|%
|$
|217,231
|$
|916
|1.71
|%
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)
|451,443
|4,007
|3.57
|479,953
|4,055
|3.43
|Federal funds sold
|4,136
|18
|1.74
|—
|—
|—
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|158,044
|473
|1.20
|452,305
|128
|0.11
|Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3)
|3,905,005
|48,339
|4.98
|4,506,843
|43,758
|3.94
|Total interest-earning assets(1)
|4,827,299
|$
|54,903
|4.57
|%
|5,656,332
|$
|48,857
|3.50
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(57,627
|)
|(78,371
|)
|Other non-interest-earning assets
|205,859
|220,206
|Total assets
|$
|4,975,531
|$
|5,798,167
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Transaction deposits
|$
|341,497
|$
|865
|1.02
|%
|$
|716,763
|$
|364
|0.21
|%
|Savings and money market deposits
|1,886,785
|6,735
|1.44
|2,421,765
|2,388
|0.40
|Time deposits
|1,165,800
|6,672
|2.30
|972,006
|2,976
|1.24
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,394,082
|14,272
|1.69
|4,110,534
|5,728
|0.57
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|391,143
|1,673
|1.72
|290,187
|1,284
|1.79
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|923
|35
|14.69
|965
|24
|9.96
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|540,318
|—
|—
|731,472
|—
|—
|Cost of funds
|4,326,466
|$
|15,980
|1.49
|%
|5,133,158
|$
|7,036
|0.56
|%
|Other liabilities
|36,106
|39,134
|Total stockholders' equity
|612,959
|625,875
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,975,531
|$
|5,798,167
|Net interest income(1)
|$
|38,923
|$
|41,821
|Net interest spread(1)
|3.08
|%
|2.94
|%
|Net interest margin(1)
|3.24
|%
|3.00
|%
|(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.
|(2) Average gross loan balances include non-accrual loans.
|(3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
|QUARTER-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2021 over 2020
|Average Volume
|Yield/Rate
|Net Change(2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Securities - taxable
|$
|(511
|)
|$
|(639
|)
|$
|(1,150
|)
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)
|246
|(198
|)
|48
|Federal funds sold
|(18
|)
|—
|(18
|)
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|344
|(689
|)
|(345
|)
|Gross loans, net of unearned income
|6,781
|(11,362
|)
|(4,581
|)
|Total interest income(1)
|6,842
|(12,888
|)
|(6,046
|)
|Interest Expense
|Transaction deposits
|510
|(1,011
|)
|(501
|)
|Savings and money market deposits
|1,520
|(5,867
|)
|(4,347
|)
|Time deposits
|(973
|)
|(2,723
|)
|(3,696
|)
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,057
|(9,601
|)
|(8,544
|)
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|(444
|)
|55
|(389
|)
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|1
|(12
|)
|(11
|)
|Total interest expense
|614
|(9,558
|)
|(8,944
|)
|Net interest income(1)
|$
|6,228
|$
|(3,330
|)
|$
|2,898
|(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.
|(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.
|TABLE 4. LINKED QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|March 31, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|
Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|
Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Securities - taxable
|$
|215,348
|$
|1,075
|1.99
|%
|$
|217,231
|$
|916
|1.71
|%
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)
|458,651
|3,939
|3.42
|479,953
|4,055
|3.43
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|208,650
|56
|0.11
|452,305
|128
|0.11
|Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3)
|4,493,806
|45,147
|4.00
|4,506,843
|43,758
|3.94
|Total interest-earning assets(1)
|5,376,455
|$
|50,217
|3.71
|%
|5,656,332
|$
|48,857
|3.50
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(80,770
|)
|(78,371
|)
|Other non-interest-earning assets
|227,511
|220,206
|Total assets
|$
|5,523,196
|$
|5,798,167
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Transaction deposits
|$
|574,811
|$
|306
|0.21
|%
|$
|716,763
|$
|364
|0.21
|%
|Savings and money market deposits
|2,158,044
|2,344
|0.43
|2,421,765
|2,388
|0.40
|Time deposits
|1,086,825
|3,960
|1.45
|972,006
|2,976
|1.24
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,819,680
|6,610
|0.69
|4,110,534
|5,728
|0.57
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|304,923
|1,363
|1.78
|290,187
|1,284
|1.79
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|954
|24
|9.97
|965
|24
|9.96
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|732,028
|—
|—
|731,472
|—
|—
|Cost of funds
|4,857,585
|$
|7,997
|0.65
|%
|5,133,158
|$
|7,036
|0.56
|%
|Other liabilities
|45,115
|39,134
|Total stockholders' equity
|620,496
|625,875
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,523,196
|$
|5,798,167
|Net interest income(1)
|$
|42,220
|$
|41,821
|Net interest spread(1)
|3.06
|%
|2.94
|%
|Net interest margin(1)
|3.12
|%
|3.00
|%
|(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
|(2) Average gross loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
|LINKED QUARTER VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2021 over December 31, 2020
|Average Volume
|Yield/Rate
|Net Change(2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Securities - taxable
|$
|3
|$
|(162
|)
|$
|(159
|)
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)
|109
|7
|116
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|72
|—
|72
|Gross loans, net of unearned income
|(10
|)
|(1,379
|)
|(1,389
|)
|Total interest income(1)
|174
|(1,534
|)
|(1,360
|)
|Interest Expense
|Transaction deposits
|58
|—
|58
|Savings and money market deposits
|231
|(187
|)
|44
|Time deposits
|(415
|)
|(569
|)
|(984
|)
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|(126
|)
|(756
|)
|(882
|)
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|(84
|)
|5
|(79
|)
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|Total interest expense
|(210
|)
|(751
|)
|(961
|)
|Net interest income(1)
|$
|384
|$
|(783
|)
|$
|(399
|)
|(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
|(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.
TABLE 5. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release reflect industry conventions, or standard measures within the industry, and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors and other parties interested in the Company's operating performance. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use in this release, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.
CrossFirst provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures below. The measures used in this release include the following:
- We calculate "return on average tangible common equity" as net income (loss) available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common equity. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common equity less average goodwill and intangibles and average preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average common equity.
- We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating income (loss)’’ as net income (loss) adjusted to remove non-recurring or non-core income and expense items related to:
• Goodwill impairment - We performed an interim review of goodwill as of June 30, 2020. The book value of goodwill exceeded its fair market value and resulted in a full $7.4 million impairment.
The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for non-GAAP core operating income (loss) is net income (loss).
- We calculate "Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets" as non-GAAP core operating income (loss) (as defined above) divided by average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average assets, which is calculated as net income (loss) divided by average assets.
- We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating return on average common equity’’ as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) less preferred dividends divided by average common equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average common equity, which is calculated as net income less preferred dividends divided by average common equity.
- We calculate "tangible common stockholders' equity" as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangibles and preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is total stockholders' equity.
- We calculate ‘‘tangible book value per share’’ as tangible common stockholders' equity (as defined above) divided by the total number of shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is book value per share.
- We calculate "non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - fully tax equivalent (FTE)" as non-interest expense adjusted to remove non-recurring, or non-core, non-interest expenses as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income (loss) divided by net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis plus non-interest income adjusted to remove non-recurring, or non-core, non-interest income as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income. The most directly comparable financial measure is the efficiency ratio.
- We calculate "non-GAAP pre-tax pre-provision profit" as net income (loss) before taxes plus the provision for loan losses.
|Quarter Ended
|03/31/2020
|06/30/2020
|09/30/2020
|12/31/2020
|03/31/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP Return on average tangible common equity:
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
|3,857
|$
|(7,356
|)
|$
|8,006
|$
|8,094
|$
|12,035
|Average common equity
|612,959
|611,466
|613,910
|620,496
|625,875
|Less: average goodwill and intangibles
|7,683
|7,576
|238
|218
|199
|Average tangible common equity
|605,276
|603,890
|613,672
|620,278
|625,676
|Return on average common equity
|2.53
|%
|(4.84
|)%
|5.19
|%
|5.19
|%
|7.80
|%
|Non-GAAP Return on average tangible common equity
|2.56
|%
|(4.90
|)%
|5.19
|%
|5.19
|%
|7.80
|%
|Quarter Ended
|03/31/2020
|06/30/2020
|09/30/2020
|12/31/2020
|03/31/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP core operating income:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,857
|$
|(7,356
|)
|$
|8,006
|$
|8,094
|$
|12,035
|Add: Goodwill impairment(1)
|—
|7,397
|—
|—
|—
|Non-GAAP core operating income
|$
|3,857
|$
|41
|$
|8,006
|$
|8,094
|$
|12,035
|(1) No tax effect.
|Quarter Ended
|03/31/2020
|06/30/2020
|09/30/2020
|12/31/2020
|03/31/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,857
|$
|(7,356
|)
|$
|8,006
|$
|8,094
|$
|12,035
|Non-GAAP core operating income
|3,857
|41
|8,006
|8,094
|12,035
|Average assets
|$
|4,975,531
|$
|5,441,513
|$
|5,486,252
|$
|5,523,196
|$
|5,798,167
|Return on average assets
|0.31
|%
|(0.54
|)%
|0.58
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.84
|%
|Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets
|0.31
|%
|—
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.84
|%
|Quarter Ended
|03/31/2020
|06/30/2020
|09/30/2020
|12/31/2020
|03/31/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP core operating return on common equity:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,857
|$
|(7,356
|)
|$
|8,006
|$
|8,094
|$
|12,035
|Non-GAAP core operating income
|3,857
|41
|8,006
|8,094
|12,035
|Average common equity
|$
|612,959
|$
|611,466
|$
|613,910
|$
|620,496
|$
|625,875
|Return on average common equity
|2.53
|%
|(4.84
|)%
|5.19
|%
|5.19
|%
|7.80
|%
|Non-GAAP core operating return on common equity
|2.53
|%
|0.03
|%
|5.19
|%
|5.19
|%
|7.80
|%
|Quarter Ended
|03/31/2020
|06/30/2020
|09/30/2020
|12/31/2020
|03/31/2021
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|611,946
|$
|608,092
|$
|617,883
|$
|624,428
|$
|628,834
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|7,669
|247
|227
|208
|188
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|604,277
|$
|607,845
|$
|617,656
|$
|624,220
|$
|628,646
|Tangible book value per share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|604,277
|$
|607,845
|$
|617,656
|$
|624,220
|$
|628,646
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|52,098,062
|52,167,573
|52,195,778
|51,679,516
|51,678,669
|Book value per share
|$
|11.75
|$
|11.66
|$
|11.84
|$
|12.08
|$
|12.17
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|11.60
|$
|11.65
|$
|11.83
|$
|12.08
|$
|12.16
|Quarter Ended
|03/31/2020
|06/30/2020
|09/30/2020
|12/31/2020
|03/31/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE)
|Non-interest expense
|$
|22,215
|$
|31,010
|$
|23,011
|$
|23,732
|$
|22,818
|Less: goodwill impairment
|—
|7,397
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted Non-interest expense (numerator)
|$
|22,215
|$
|23,613
|$
|23,011
|$
|23,732
|$
|22,818
|Net interest income
|38,228
|41,157
|39,327
|41,537
|41,117
|Tax equivalent interest income(1)
|695
|685
|669
|683
|704
|Non-interest income
|2,087
|2,634
|4,063
|2,949
|4,144
|Total tax-equivalent income (denominator)
|$
|41,010
|$
|44,476
|$
|44,059
|$
|45,169
|$
|45,965
|Efficiency Ratio
|55.10
|%
|70.81
|%
|53.03
|%
|53.35
|%
|50.41
|%
|Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE)
|54.17
|%
|53.09
|%
|52.23
|%
|52.54
|%
|49.64
|%
|(1) Tax exempt income (tax-free municipal securities) is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
|Quarter Ended
|03/31/2020
|06/30/2020
|09/30/2020
|12/31/2020
|03/31/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Profit
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|4,150
|$
|(8,219
|)
|$
|9,504
|$
|9,879
|$
|14,943
|Add: Provision for loan losses
|13,950
|21,000
|10,875
|10,875
|7,500
|Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Profit
|$
|18,100
|$
|12,781
|$
|20,379
|$
|20,754
|$
|22,443