Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
- Net income of $80.8 million, an increase of $37.5 million, or 86 percent, over the prior year first quarter net income of $43.3 million.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.85, an increase of 85 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46.
- Gain on sale of loans of $21.6 million, increased $9.8 million, or 82 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter.
- Non-interest expense of $96.6 million, decreased $14.6 million, or 13 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.1 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year first quarter.
- Bank loan modifications related to the coronavirus disease of 2019 (“COVID-19”) decreased $13.5 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.433 billion from the second quarter of 2020 to $81.3 million, or 79 basis points of loans excluding the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
- Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.19 percent, which compared to 0.19 percent in the prior quarter and 0.26 percent in the prior year first quarter.
- Core deposits increased $1.307 billion, or 35 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $4.571 billion, or 40 percent, from the prior year first quarter.
- The loan portfolio increased $147 million, or 5 percent annualized, in the current quarter and increased $1.182 billion, or 12 percent, from the prior year first quarter.
- The Company funded 6,500 PPP loans in the amount of $487 million during the current quarter.
- The Company received $426 million in PPP loan forgiveness from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the current quarter.
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share or 3 percent over the prior quarter regular dividend. The Company has declared 144 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 47 times.
/EIN News/ -- Financial Summary
|At or for the Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|80,802
|81,860
|43,339
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.85
|0.86
|0.46
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.85
|0.86
|0.46
|Dividends declared per share 1
|$
|0.31
|0.45
|0.29
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|57.08
|46.01
|34.01
|High
|$
|67.35
|47.05
|46.10
|Low
|$
|44.55
|31.29
|26.66
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|95,501,819
|95,426,364
|95,408,274
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|95,465,801
|95,418,958
|93,287,670
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|95,546,922
|95,492,258
|93,359,792
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.73
|%
|1.78
|%
|1.25
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.12
|%
|14.27
|%
|8.52
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|46.75
|%
|50.34
|%
|54.65
|%
|Dividend payout ratio 2
|36.47
|%
|52.33
|%
|63.04
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|70.72
|%
|76.29
|%
|88.10
|%
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|2,994
|2,970
|2,955
|Number of locations
|193
|193
|192
|Number of ATMs
|250
|250
|247
______________________
1 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.15 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
2 Excluding the special dividend, the dividend payout ratio was 34.88 percent the three months ended December 31, 2020.
KALISPELL, Mont., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $80.8 million for the current quarter, an increase of $37.5 million, or 86 percent, from the $43.3 million of net income for the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.85 per share, an increase of 85 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46. “The Glacier team got off to a strong start in 2021 and is well positioned for the rest of the year. We believe our markets are among the strongest in the country and that our unique business model will continue to enable our Company to grow by delivering superior service to new and existing customers,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|878,450
|633,142
|273,441
|245,308
|605,009
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|5,853,315
|5,337,814
|3,429,890
|515,501
|2,423,425
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|588,751
|189,836
|203,814
|398,915
|384,937
|Total debt securities
|6,442,066
|5,527,650
|3,633,704
|914,416
|2,808,362
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|745,097
|802,508
|957,830
|(57,411
|)
|(212,733
|)
|Commercial real estate
|6,474,701
|6,315,895
|5,928,303
|158,806
|546,398
|Other commercial
|3,100,584
|3,054,817
|2,239,878
|45,767
|860,706
|Home equity
|625,369
|636,405
|652,942
|(11,036
|)
|(27,573
|)
|Other consumer
|324,178
|313,071
|309,253
|11,107
|14,925
|Loans receivable
|11,269,929
|11,122,696
|10,088,206
|147,233
|1,181,723
|Allowance for credit losses
|(156,446
|)
|(158,243
|)
|(150,190
|)
|1,797
|(6,256
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|11,113,483
|10,964,453
|9,938,016
|149,030
|1,175,467
|Other assets
|1,336,553
|1,378,961
|1,313,223
|(42,408
|)
|23,330
|Total assets
|$
|19,770,552
|18,504,206
|15,158,384
|1,266,346
|4,612,168
Total debt securities of $6.442 billion at March 31, 2021 increased $914 million, or 17 percent, during the current quarter and increased $2.808 billion, or 77 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The Company continues to purchase debt securities with excess liquidity from the increase in core deposits and SBA forgiveness of PPP loans. Debt securities represented 33 percent of total assets at March 31, 2021 compared to 30 percent of total assets at December 30, 2020 and 24 percent of total assets at March 31, 2020.
The loan portfolio of $11.270 billion at March 31, 2021 increased $147 million, or 5 percent annualized, in the current quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $80.6 million, or 3 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $159 million, or 3 percent.
The loan portfolio increased $1.182 billion, or 12 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $206 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year first quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $546 million, or 9 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|At or for the Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Allowance for credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|158,243
|124,490
|124,490
|Impact of adopting CECL
|—
|3,720
|3,720
|Acquisitions
|—
|49
|49
|Provision for credit losses
|489
|37,637
|22,744
|Charge-offs
|(4,246
|)
|(13,808
|)
|(2,567
|)
|Recoveries
|1,960
|6,155
|1,754
|Balance at end of period
|$
|156,446
|158,243
|150,190
|Provision for credit losses
|Loan portfolio
|$
|489
|37,637
|22,744
|Unfunded loan commitments
|(441
|)
|2,128
|(3,559
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|48
|39,765
|19,185
|Other real estate owned
|$
|2,965
|1,744
|4,748
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|3,733
|1,725
|6,624
|Non-accrual loans
|29,887
|31,964
|28,006
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|36,585
|35,433
|39,378
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.19
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.26
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|465
|%
|470
|%
|434
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.39
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.49
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.02
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.01
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|44,616
|22,721
|41,375
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|$
|41,345
|42,003
|44,371
|Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
|$
|4,702
|3,507
|6,911
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|2,778
|3,011
|3,204
Non-performing assets of $36.6 million at March 31, 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 3 basis points, over the prior quarter and decreased $2.8 million, or 7 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at March 31, 2021 was 0.19 percent. Excluding the government guaranteed PPP loans, the non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at March 31, 2021 was 0.19 percent, a decrease of 1 basis point from the prior quarter and 7 basis points decrease from the prior year first quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $44.6 million at March 31, 2021 increased $21.9 million from the prior quarter with the increase primarily isolated to one credit relationship. Early stage delinquencies increased $3.2 million from the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2021 was 0.40 percent, which was an increase of 20 basis points from prior quarter and a 1 basis point decrease from prior year first quarter. Excluding PPP loans, early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2021 was 0.43 percent, which was an increase of 21 basis points from prior quarter and a 2 basis points increase from prior year first quarter.
The current quarter provision for credit loss expense on loans of $489 thousand was an increase of $2.0 million from the prior quarter provision for credit loss benefit of $1.5 million and a $22.3 million decrease from the prior year first quarter provision for credit loss expense of $22.7 million. The higher levels of provision for credit losses in the prior year first quarter was from credit losses related to COVID-19 and an additional $4.8 of provision for credit losses related to the acquisition of State Bank Corp. (“SBAZ”). The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2021 was 1.39 percent which was a 3 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the ACL as percentage of loans was 1.51 percent compared to 1.55 percent in as of the prior quarter and 1.49 percent in the prior year first quarter.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Provision for Credit Losses Loans
|Net
Charge-Offs
|ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|First quarter 2021
|$
|489
|$
|2,286
|1.39
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.19
|%
|Fourth quarter 2020
|(1,528
|)
|4,781
|1.42
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.19
|%
|Third quarter 2020
|2,869
|826
|1.42
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.25
|%
|Second quarter 2020
|13,552
|1,233
|1.42
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|First quarter 2020
|22,744
|813
|1.49
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.26
|%
|Fourth quarter 2019
|—
|1,045
|1.31
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.27
|%
|Third quarter 2019
|—
|3,519
|1.32
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.40
|%
|Second quarter 2019
|—
|732
|1.46
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.41
|%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.3 million compared to $4.8 million for the prior quarter and $813 thousand from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
PPP Loans
|March 31, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Number of
PPP Loans
|Round 1 PPP 2020 Loans
|Round 2 PPP 2021 Loans
|Total PPP Loans
|Total Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|PPP Loans as a Percent of Total Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Residential real estate
|—
|$
|—
|—
|—
|745,097
|—
|%
|Commercial real estate and other commercial
|Real estate rental and leasing
|684
|14,795
|13,970
|28,765
|3,614,584
|0.80
|%
|Accommodation and food services
|1,324
|48,140
|130,304
|178,444
|664,115
|26.87
|%
|Healthcare
|1,165
|150,949
|53,041
|203,990
|835,975
|24.40
|%
|Manufacturing
|506
|20,013
|25,002
|45,015
|181,641
|24.78
|%
|Retail and wholesale trade
|850
|39,275
|24,616
|63,891
|496,052
|12.88
|%
|Construction
|1,426
|62,445
|81,326
|143,771
|765,959
|18.77
|%
|Other
|5,148
|153,592
|158,323
|311,915
|2,041,167
|15.28
|%
|Home equity and other consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|949,548
|—
|%
|Total
|11,103
|$
|489,209
|486,582
|975,791
|10,294,138
|9.48
|%
During the current quarter, the Company originated $487 million of Round 2 PPP loans which generated $27.7 million of SBA processing fees and $5.2 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $22.5 million. During the current quarter, the SBA processing fees received on Round 2 averaged 5.67 percent which compared to the average of 3.75 percent received on Round 1 in the prior year. The increase in the fee received was the result of an increase in the number of smaller loans which receive a higher percentage fee and the change in the SBA fee schedule for loans under $50 thousand.
The Company continued to submit applications to the SBA for Round 1 PPP loan forgiveness which resulted in a $426 million decrease in PPP loans during the current quarter. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $489 million or 33 percent of the $1.472 billion of Round 1 PPP loans originated in the prior year.
The Company recognized $13.5 million of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the Round 1 and Round 2 PPP loans in the current quarter. The income recognized in the current quarter included $7.8 million acceleration of net deferred fees in interest income resulting from the SBA forgiveness of loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of PPP loans at March 31, 2021 were $28.1 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the remaining life of the loans or when the loans are forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.
COVID-19 Bank Loan Modifications
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Amount of Unexpired Original Loan Modifications
|Amount of
Re-deferral Loan Modifications
|Amount of
Remaining Loan
Modifications
|Loan Modifications as a Percent of Total Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Amount of
Remaining Loan
Modifications
|Loan Modifications as a Percent of Total Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Residential real estate
|$
|745,097
|2,080
|3,840
|5,920
|0.79
|%
|$
|4,322
|0.54
|%
|Commercial real estate and other commercial
|Real estate rental and leasing
|3,614,584
|32,889
|4,333
|37,222
|1.03
|%
|43,313
|1.24
|%
|Accommodation and food services
|664,115
|269
|14,641
|14,910
|2.25
|%
|22,054
|3.35
|%
|Healthcare
|835,975
|4,013
|6,482
|10,495
|1.26
|%
|1,131
|0.14
|%
|Manufacturing
|181,641
|828
|1,541
|2,369
|1.30
|%
|9,488
|5.20
|%
|Retail and wholesale trade
|496,052
|932
|408
|1,340
|0.27
|%
|2,655
|0.56
|%
|Construction
|765,959
|764
|—
|764
|0.10
|%
|927
|0.12
|%
|Other
|2,041,167
|1,871
|5,816
|7,687
|0.38
|%
|10,255
|0.50
|%
|Home equity and other consumer
|949,548
|640
|—
|640
|0.07
|%
|705
|0.07
|%
|Total
|$
|10,294,138
|44,286
|37,061
|81,347
|0.79
|%
|$
|94,850
|0.93
|%
In response to COVID-19, the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion during the second quarter of 2020. These modifications were primarily short-term payment deferrals under six months. During the second half of 2020, the majority of the modified loan deferral periods expired, and the loans returned to regular payment status. As of March 31, 2021, $81.3 million of the modifications, or 79 basis points of the $10.294 billion of loans, net of the PPP loans, remain in the deferral period, a reduction of $13.5 million in the current quarter and a reduction of $1.433 billion from the $1.515 billion of the original loan modifications in the second quarter.
In addition to the Bank loan modifications presented above, the state of Montana created the Montana Loan Deferment Program for only Montana-based businesses and was implemented only in the third quarter of 2020. Cares Act Funds were used to provide interest payments upfront and directly to lenders on behalf of participating borrowers to convert existing commercial loans to interest only status, resulting in the deferral of principal and interest for a period of six to twelve months. None of the interest payments are required to be repaid by the borrowers, thus providing a grant to the borrowers. This program was unique to Montana, had minimal qualification requirements, and required that participating lenders modify eligible loans to conform to the program in order for borrowers to qualify for the grant. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $272 million in eligible loans benefiting from this grant program, which was 2.6 percent of total loans receivable, net of PPP loans. Given the unique nature of the Montana only grant program, the $272 million was not included in the Bank loan modifications presented above.
COVID-19 Higher Risk Industries - Enhanced Monitoring
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Enhanced Monitoring Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Percent of Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Amount of Unexpired Original
Loan Modifications
|Amount of
Re-deferral Loan Modifications
|Amount of
Remaining Loan
Modifications
|Loan Modifications as a Percent of Enhanced Monitoring Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Amount of
Remaining Loan
Modifications
|Percent of Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Loan Modifications as a Percent of Enhanced Monitoring Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Hotel and motel
|$
|423,606
|4.12
|%
|—
|11,845
|11,845
|2.80
|%
|$
|14,032
|4.20
|%
|3.27
|%
|Restaurant
|158,246
|1.54
|%
|269
|2,796
|3,065
|1.94
|%
|7,999
|1.51
|%
|5.19
|%
|Travel and tourism
|23,638
|0.23
|%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|—
|0.22
|%
|—
|%
|Gaming
|13,971
|0.14
|%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|—
|0.14
|%
|—
|%
|Oil and gas
|23,334
|0.23
|%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|1,435
|0.23
|%
|6.20
|%
|Total
|$
|642,795
|6.24
|%
|269
|14,641
|14,910
|2.32
|%
|$
|23,466
|6.29
|%
|3.65
|%
Excluding the PPP loans, the Company has $643 million, or 6 percent, of its total loan portfolio with direct exposure to industries for which it has identified as higher risk, requiring enhanced monitoring. As of March 31, 2021, $14.9 million, or 2.32 percent, of the loans in the higher risk industries have modifications which was a reduction of $8.60 million, or 36 percent, from the $23.5 million of modifications at the end of the prior quarter. The Company continues to conduct enhanced portfolio reviews and monitoring for potential credit deterioration.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,040,440
|5,454,539
|3,875,848
|585,901
|2,164,592
|NOW and DDA accounts
|4,035,455
|3,698,559
|2,860,563
|336,896
|1,174,892
|Savings accounts
|2,206,592
|2,000,174
|1,578,062
|206,418
|628,530
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,817,708
|2,627,336
|2,155,203
|190,372
|662,505
|Certificate accounts
|965,986
|978,779
|1,025,237
|(12,793
|)
|(59,251
|)
|Core deposits, total
|16,066,181
|14,759,387
|11,494,913
|1,306,794
|4,571,268
|Wholesale deposits
|38,143
|38,142
|62,924
|1
|(24,781
|)
|Deposits, total
|16,104,324
|14,797,529
|11,557,837
|1,306,795
|4,546,487
|Repurchase agreements
|996,878
|1,004,583
|580,335
|(7,705
|)
|416,543
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|513,055
|—
|(513,055
|)
|Other borrowed funds
|33,452
|33,068
|32,499
|384
|953
|Subordinated debentures
|132,499
|139,959
|139,916
|(7,460
|)
|(7,417
|)
|Other liabilities
|208,014
|222,026
|198,098
|(14,012
|)
|9,916
|Total liabilities
|$
|17,475,167
|16,197,165
|13,021,740
|1,278,002
|4,453,427
Core deposits of $16.066 billion as of March 31, 2021 increased $1.307 billion, or 35 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $4.571 billion, or 40 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.040 billion as of March 31, 2021 increased $586 million, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $2.165 billion, or 56 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The last twelve months unprecedented increase in deposits resulted from a number of factors including the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, federal stimulus deposits and the increase in customer savings. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at March 31, 2021 compared to 37 percent of total core deposits at December 31, 2020 and 34 percent at March 31, 2020.
During the current quarter, the Company paid off $7.5 million of subordinated debt. The current and prior quarter low levels of borrowings, including wholesale deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, were reflective of the significant increase in core deposits which funded the asset growth.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Common equity
|$
|2,215,465
|2,163,951
|2,036,920
|51,514
|178,545
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|79,920
|143,090
|99,724
|(63,170
|)
|(19,804
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,295,385
|2,307,041
|2,136,644
|(11,656
|)
|158,741
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(567,034
|)
|(569,522
|)
|(576,701
|)
|2,488
|9,667
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,728,351
|1,737,519
|1,559,943
|(9,168
|)
|168,408
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|11.61
|%
|12.47
|%
|14.10
|%
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|9.00
|%
|9.69
|%
|10.70
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|24.03
|24.18
|22.39
|(0.15
|)
|1.64
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|18.10
|18.21
|16.35
|(0.11
|)
|1.75
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.728 billion at March 31, 2021 decreased $9.2 million, or 5 basis points, from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of a decrease in the unrealized gain on the available-for-sale debt securities during the current quarter which was driven by an increase in interest rates. The current year decrease in both the stockholder’s equity to total assets ratio and the tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets ratio was primarily the result of the $1.266 billion increase in total assets driven by the increase of $914 million in debt securities.
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $168 million over the prior year first quarter, which was the result of earnings retention. Excluding the impact from PPP Loans, the tangible stockholders’ equity to total assets was 9.48 percent which was a 1.22 percent decrease from prior year first quarter and was due to adding $2.8 billion in debt securities. Tangible book value per common share of $18.10 at the current quarter end decreased $0.11 per share from the prior quarter and increased $1.75 per share from a year ago.
Cash Dividends
On March 31, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend was payable April 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 13, 2021. The dividend was the 144th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Compared to December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|161,552
|171,308
|142,865
|(9,756
|)
|18,687
|Interest expense
|4,740
|5,550
|8,496
|(810
|)
|(3,756
|)
|Total net interest income
|156,812
|165,758
|134,369
|(8,946
|)
|22,443
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|12,792
|13,713
|14,020
|(921
|)
|(1,228
|)
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|2,778
|2,293
|1,285
|485
|1,493
|Gain on sale of loans
|21,624
|26,214
|11,862
|(4,590
|)
|9,762
|Gain on sale of investments
|284
|124
|863
|160
|(579
|)
|Other income
|2,643
|2,360
|5,242
|283
|(2,599
|)
|Total non-interest income
|40,121
|44,704
|33,272
|(4,583
|)
|6,849
|Total income
|196,933
|210,462
|167,641
|(13,529
|)
|29,292
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.74
|%
|4.03
|%
|4.36
|%
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $157 million decreased $8.9 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $22.4 million, or 17 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The current quarter interest income of $162 million decreased $9.8 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior quarter due to a decrease in income from PPP loans. The current quarter interest income increased $18.7 million, or 13 percent, over the prior year first quarter due to an increase in income from PPP loans and debt securities. The interest income (which included deferred fees and deferred costs) from the PPP loans was $13.5 million in the current quarter and $21.5 million in the prior quarter.
The current quarter interest expense of $4.7 million decreased $810 thousand, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $3.8 million, or 44 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily as result of a decrease in deposit rates and borrowing interest rates. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 12 basis points declined 2 basis points in the current quarter and 17 basis points from the prior year first quarter with both decreases driven by a decrease in rates in deposits and borrowings.
The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.74 percent compared to 4.03 percent in the prior quarter and 4.36 in the prior year first quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 4 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point from non-accrual interest and 13 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.56 percent compared to 3.76 in the prior quarter and 4.30 percent in the prior year first quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 20 basis points in the current quarter and decreased 74 basis points from the prior year first quarter due to a decrease in earning asset yields. Earning asset yields have decreased from the combined impact of the significant increase in the lower yielding debt securities and the decrease in yields on both loans and debt securities. Debt securities comprised 35.7 percent of the earning assets during the current quarter compared to 31.8 percent in the prior quarter and 23.5 percent in the prior year first quarter.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $40.1 million which was a decrease of $4.6 million, or 10 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $6.8 million, or 21 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees decreased $921 thousand from the prior quarter and decreased $1.2 million from the prior year first quarter as a result of decreased overdraft activity. Gain on the sale of loans of $21.6 million for the current quarter decreased $4.6 million, or 18 percent, compared to the prior quarter, although remained at elevated levels as a result of the current low interest rate environment. Gain on sale of loans increased $9.8 million, or 82 percent, from the prior year first quarter due to the increase in purchase and refinance activity driven by the decrease in interest rates. Other income of $2.6 million decreased $2.6 million, or 50 percent, from the prior year first quarter as a result of a $2.4 million gain on the sale of a former branch building in the prior year.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|62,468
|70,540
|59,660
|(8,072
|)
|2,808
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,515
|9,728
|9,219
|(213
|)
|296
|Advertising and promotions
|2,371
|2,797
|2,487
|(426
|)
|(116
|)
|Data processing
|5,206
|5,211
|5,282
|(5
|)
|(76
|)
|Other real estate owned
|12
|550
|112
|(538
|)
|(100
|)
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|1,879
|1,034
|1,090
|845
|789
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,488
|2,612
|2,533
|(124
|)
|(45
|)
|Other expenses
|12,646
|18,715
|15,104
|(6,069
|)
|(2,458
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|96,585
|111,187
|95,487
|(14,602
|)
|1,098
Total non-interest expense of $96.6 million for the current quarter decreased $14.6 million, or 13 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.1 million, or 1 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Compensation and employee benefits decreased $8.1 million, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by the $5.2 million increase in deferred compensation on originating Round 2 PPP loans. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $2.8 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year first quarter which was due to increased real estate commissions, increased employees from acquisitions and organic growth which more than offset the decreased expense from originating PPP loans. Regulatory assessment and insurance increased $845 thousand from the prior quarter primarily due to an accrual adjustment in the prior quarter for waiver of the State of Montana regulatory semi-annual assessment for the second half of 2020. Regulatory assessment and insurance increased $789 thousand from the prior year first quarter primarily due to $530 thousand in Small Bank Assessment credits applied in the prior year first quarter. Other expenses of $12.6 million, decreased $6.1 million, or 32 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $2.5 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Current quarter other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $104 thousand compared to $501 thousand in the prior quarter and $2.8 million in the prior year first quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the first quarter of 2021 was $19.5 million, an increase of $548 thousand, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $9.9 million, or 102 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 19 percent compared to 18 percent in the prior year first quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 46.75 percent in the current quarter and 50.34 percent in the prior quarter. “The Bank divisions continue to focus on controlling non-interest expenses,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “We were pleased with the improvement in the efficiency ratio during the current quarter.” Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 52.89 percent in the current quarter, which was a 307 basis points decrease from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 55.96 percent and was driven by the decrease in non-interest expense, including a $5.2 increase in deferred compensation on originating the PPP loans, that more than offset the decrease in net interest income and gain on sale of loans. Excluding the current year impact from the PPP loans, the current quarter efficiency ratio of 52.89 which was a decrease of 176 basis points the prior year first quarter efficiency ratio of 54.65 percent and was primarily from the increase in gain on sale of loans and net interest income.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:
- the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
- changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;
- changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
- legislative or regulatory changes, such as the those signaled by the Biden Administration, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
- ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
- costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
- the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
- reduced demand for banking products and services;
- the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
- competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
- the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
- the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
- consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
- dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
- material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
- natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
- the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
- the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 23, 2021. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 8356937. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2wjr73e8. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 8356937 by April 30, 2021.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).
|CONTACT:
|Randall M. Chesler, CEO
|(406) 751-4722
|Ron J. Copher, CFO
|(406) 751-7706
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|227,745
|227,108
|204,373
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|650,705
|406,034
|69,068
|Cash and cash equivalents
|878,450
|633,142
|273,441
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|5,853,315
|5,337,814
|3,429,890
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|588,751
|189,836
|203,814
|Total debt securities
|6,442,066
|5,527,650
|3,633,704
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|118,731
|166,572
|94,619
|Loans receivable
|11,269,929
|11,122,696
|10,088,206
|Allowance for credit losses
|(156,446
|)
|(158,243
|)
|(150,190
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|11,113,483
|10,964,453
|9,938,016
|Premises and equipment, net
|322,354
|325,335
|324,230
|Other real estate owned
|2,965
|1,744
|4,748
|Accrued interest receivable
|79,331
|75,497
|68,525
|Core deposit intangible, net
|53,021
|55,509
|63,346
|Goodwill
|514,013
|514,013
|513,355
|Non-marketable equity securities
|10,022
|10,023
|30,597
|Bank-owned life insurance
|122,843
|123,763
|121,685
|Other assets
|113,273
|106,505
|92,118
|Total assets
|$
|19,770,552
|18,504,206
|15,158,384
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,040,440
|5,454,539
|3,875,848
|Interest bearing deposits
|10,063,884
|9,342,990
|7,681,989
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|996,878
|1,004,583
|580,335
|FHLB advances
|—
|—
|513,055
|Other borrowed funds
|33,452
|33,068
|32,499
|Subordinated debentures
|132,499
|139,959
|139,916
|Accrued interest payable
|2,590
|3,305
|4,713
|Deferred tax liability
|3,116
|23,860
|15,210
|Other liabilities
|202,308
|194,861
|178,175
|Total liabilities
|17,475,167
|16,197,165
|13,021,740
|Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized
|955
|954
|954
|Paid-in capital
|1,495,438
|1,495,053
|1,491,651
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|719,072
|667,944
|544,315
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|79,920
|143,090
|99,724
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,295,385
|2,307,041
|2,136,644
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|19,770,552
|18,504,206
|15,158,384
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Interest Income
|Debt securities
|$
|27,306
|27,388
|21,014
|Residential real estate loans
|10,146
|11,176
|11,526
|Commercial loans
|113,541
|121,956
|98,684
|Consumer and other loans
|10,559
|10,788
|11,641
|Total interest income
|161,552
|171,308
|142,865
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|3,014
|3,500
|5,581
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|689
|818
|989
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|49
|346
|Other borrowed funds
|174
|173
|128
|Subordinated debentures
|863
|1,010
|1,452
|Total interest expense
|4,740
|5,550
|8,496
|Net Interest Income
|156,812
|165,758
|134,369
|Provision for credit losses
|48
|(1,535
|)
|19,185
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|156,764
|167,293
|115,184
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|12,792
|13,713
|14,020
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|2,778
|2,293
|1,285
|Gain on sale of loans
|21,624
|26,214
|11,862
|Gain on sale of debt securities
|284
|124
|863
|Other income
|2,643
|2,360
|5,242
|Total non-interest income
|40,121
|44,704
|33,272
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|62,468
|70,540
|59,660
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,515
|9,728
|9,219
|Advertising and promotions
|2,371
|2,797
|2,487
|Data processing
|5,206
|5,211
|5,282
|Other real estate owned
|12
|550
|112
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|1,879
|1,034
|1,090
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,488
|2,612
|2,533
|Other expenses
|12,646
|18,715
|15,104
|Total non-interest expense
|96,585
|111,187
|95,487
|Income Before Income Taxes
|100,300
|100,810
|52,969
|Federal and state income tax expense
|19,498
|18,950
|9,630
|Net Income
|$
|80,802
|81,860
|43,339
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|893,052
|$
|10,146
|4.54
|%
|$
|984,942
|$
|11,176
|4.54
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|9,412,281
|114,928
|4.95
|%
|9,535,228
|123,327
|5.15
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|949,736
|10,559
|4.51
|%
|951,379
|10,788
|4.51
|%
|Total loans 2
|11,255,069
|135,633
|4.89
|%
|11,471,549
|145,291
|5.04
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 2
|1,545,484
|14,710
|3.81
|%
|1,511,725
|14,659
|3.88
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|4,713,936
|15,851
|1.35
|%
|3,838,896
|15,957
|1.66
|%
|Total earning assets
|17,514,489
|166,194
|3.85
|%
|16,822,170
|175,907
|4.16
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|568,222
|570,771
|Non-earning assets
|843,305
|853,518
|Total assets
|$
|18,926,016
|$
|18,246,459
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|5,591,531
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|5,498,744
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|3,830,856
|570
|0.06
|%
|3,460,923
|607
|0.07
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,092,517
|138
|0.03
|%
|1,935,476
|162
|0.03
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,719,267
|865
|0.13
|%
|2,635,653
|1,052
|0.16
|%
|Certificate accounts
|971,584
|1,422
|0.59
|%
|984,100
|1,629
|0.66
|%
|Total core deposits
|15,205,755
|2,995
|0.08
|%
|14,514,896
|3,450
|0.09
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|38,076
|19
|0.20
|%
|100,329
|50
|0.20
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,001,394
|689
|0.28
|%
|969,263
|819
|0.34
|%
|FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|%
|6,540
|49
|2.93
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|165,830
|1,037
|2.54
|%
|172,936
|1,182
|2.72
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|16,411,055
|4,740
|0.12
|%
|15,763,964
|5,550
|0.14
|%
|Other liabilities
|193,858
|199,771
|Total liabilities
|16,604,913
|15,963,735
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|955
|954
|Paid-in capital
|1,495,138
|1,494,422
|Retained earnings
|710,137
|657,906
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|114,873
|129,442
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,321,103
|2,282,724
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|18,926,016
|$
|18,246,459
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|161,454
|$
|170,357
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.73
|%
|4.02
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.74
|%
|4.03
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.0 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $255 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|March 31, 2021
|March 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|893,052
|$
|10,146
|4.54
|%
|$
|980,647
|$
|11,526
|4.70
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|9,412,281
|114,928
|4.95
|%
|7,809,482
|99,956
|5.15
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|949,736
|10,559
|4.51
|%
|926,924
|11,641
|5.05
|%
|Total loans 2
|11,255,069
|135,633
|4.89
|%
|9,717,053
|123,123
|5.10
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,545,484
|14,710
|3.81
|%
|930,601
|9,409
|4.04
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|4,713,936
|15,851
|1.35
|%
|2,059,581
|13,772
|2.67
|%
|Total earning assets
|17,514,489
|166,194
|3.85
|%
|12,707,235
|146,304
|4.63
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|568,222
|539,431
|Non-earning assets
|843,305
|690,338
|Total assets
|$
|18,926,016
|$
|13,937,004
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|5,591,531
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|3,672,959
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|3,830,856
|570
|0.06
|%
|2,675,152
|915
|0.14
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,092,517
|138
|0.03
|%
|1,518,809
|239
|0.06
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,719,267
|865
|0.13
|%
|2,031,799
|1,624
|0.32
|%
|Certificate accounts
|971,584
|1,422
|0.59
|%
|965,908
|2,595
|1.08
|%
|Total core deposits
|15,205,755
|2,995
|0.08
|%
|10,864,627
|5,373
|0.20
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|38,076
|19
|0.20
|%
|57,110
|208
|1.46
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,001,394
|689
|0.28
|%
|542,822
|989
|0.73
|%
|FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|%
|108,672
|346
|1.26
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|165,830
|1,037
|2.54
|%
|169,965
|1,580
|3.74
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|16,411,055
|4,740
|0.12
|%
|11,743,196
|8,496
|0.29
|%
|Other liabilities
|193,858
|147,361
|Total liabilities
|16,604,913
|11,890,557
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|955
|933
|Paid-in capital
|1,495,138
|1,417,004
|Retained earnings
|710,137
|562,951
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|114,873
|65,559
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,321,103
|2,046,447
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|18,926,016
|$
|13,937,004
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|161,454
|$
|137,808
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.73
|%
|4.34
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.74
|%
|4.36
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.0 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $255 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|153,226
|$
|157,529
|$
|172,238
|(3
|)%
|(11
|)%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|154,312
|148,845
|180,799
|4
|%
|(15
|)%
|Total residential construction
|307,538
|306,374
|353,037
|—
|%
|(13
|)%
|Land development
|103,960
|102,930
|101,644
|1
|%
|2
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|133,409
|123,747
|121,082
|8
|%
|10
|%
|Unimproved land
|62,002
|59,500
|65,355
|4
|%
|(5
|)%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|27,310
|30,449
|32,661
|(10
|)%
|(16
|)%
|Commercial lots
|61,289
|60,499
|59,023
|1
|%
|4
|%
|Other construction
|604,326
|555,375
|453,403
|9
|%
|33
|%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|992,296
|932,500
|833,168
|6
|%
|19
|%
|Owner occupied
|1,973,309
|1,945,686
|1,813,284
|1
|%
|9
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|2,372,644
|2,290,512
|2,200,664
|4
|%
|8
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|4,345,953
|4,236,198
|4,013,948
|3
|%
|8
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|1,883,438
|1,850,197
|1,151,817
|2
|%
|64
|%
|Agriculture
|728,579
|721,490
|694,444
|1
|%
|5
|%
|1st lien
|1,130,339
|1,228,867
|1,213,232
|(8
|)%
|(7
|)%
|Junior lien
|35,230
|41,641
|49,071
|(15
|)%
|(28
|)%
|Total 1-4 family
|1,165,569
|1,270,508
|1,262,303
|(8
|)%
|(8
|)%
|Multifamily residential
|380,172
|391,895
|352,379
|(3
|)%
|8
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|664,800
|657,626
|656,953
|1
|%
|1
|%
|Other consumer
|191,152
|190,186
|180,832
|1
|%
|6
|%
|Total consumer
|855,952
|847,812
|837,785
|1
|%
|2
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|546,086
|575,647
|566,953
|(5
|)%
|(4
|)%
|Other
|183,077
|156,647
|116,991
|17
|%
|56
|%
|Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|11,388,660
|11,289,268
|10,182,825
|1
|%
|12
|%
|Less loans held for sale 1
|(118,731
|)
|(166,572
|)
|(94,619
|)
|(29
|)%
|25
|%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|11,269,929
|$
|11,122,696
|$
|10,088,206
|1
|%
|12
|%
______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
|
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other
Real Estate
Owned
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|246
|247
|188
|246
|—
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|—
|—
|96
|—
|—
|—
|Total residential construction
|246
|247
|284
|246
|—
|—
|Land development
|330
|342
|1,432
|82
|—
|248
|Consumer land or lots
|325
|201
|471
|198
|—
|127
|Unimproved land
|243
|294
|680
|197
|—
|46
|Commercial lots
|368
|368
|529
|—
|—
|368
|Other construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|1,266
|1,205
|3,112
|477
|—
|789
|Owner occupied
|5,272
|6,725
|5,269
|5,152
|—
|120
|Non-owner occupied
|4,615
|4,796
|5,133
|4,615
|—
|—
|Total commercial real estate
|9,887
|11,521
|10,402
|9,767
|—
|120
|Commercial and industrial
|6,100
|6,689
|5,438
|5,536
|129
|435
|Agriculture
|8,392
|6,313
|7,263
|5,502
|2,890
|—
|1st lien
|4,303
|5,353
|8,410
|4,115
|188
|—
|Junior lien
|290
|301
|640
|262
|28
|—
|Total 1-4 family
|4,593
|5,654
|9,050
|4,377
|216
|—
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|402
|—
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|3,614
|2,939
|2,617
|2,684
|—
|930
|Other consumer
|1,017
|572
|520
|866
|151
|—
|Total consumer
|4,631
|3,511
|3,137
|3,550
|151
|930
|Other
|1,470
|293
|290
|432
|347
|691
|Total
|$
|36,585
|35,433
|39,378
|29,887
|3,733
|2,965
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|963
|$
|788
|$
|2,176
|22
|%
|(56
|)%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|—
|—
|328
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|Total residential construction
|963
|788
|2,504
|22
|%
|(62
|)%
|Land development
|—
|202
|840
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Consumer land or lots
|215
|71
|321
|203
|%
|(33
|)%
|Unimproved land
|334
|357
|934
|(6
|)%
|(64
|)%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|306
|—
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Commercial lots
|—
|—
|216
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|Other construction
|1,520
|—
|—
|n/m
|n/m
|Total land, lot and other construction
|2,069
|936
|2,311
|121
|%
|(10
|)%
|Owner occupied
|1,784
|3,432
|3,235
|(48
|)%
|(45
|)%
|Non-owner occupied
|2,407
|149
|4,764
|1,515
|%
|(49
|)%
|Total commercial real estate
|4,191
|3,581
|7,999
|17
|%
|(48
|)%
|Commercial and industrial
|2,063
|1,814
|6,122
|14
|%
|(66
|)%
|Agriculture
|25,458
|1,553
|6,210
|1,539
|%
|310
|%
|1st lien
|5,984
|6,677
|7,419
|(10
|)%
|(19
|)%
|Junior lien
|18
|55
|795
|(67
|)%
|(98
|)%
|Total 1-4 family
|6,002
|6,732
|8,214
|(11
|)%
|(27
|)%
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,223
|2,840
|5,549
|(57
|)%
|(78
|)%
|Other consumer
|519
|1,054
|1,456
|(51
|)%
|(64
|)%
|Total consumer
|1,742
|3,894
|7,005
|(55
|)%
|(75
|)%
|States and political subdivisions
|375
|2,358
|—
|(84
|)%
|n/m
|Other
|1,753
|1,065
|1,010
|65
|%
|74
|%
|Total
|$
|44,616
|$
|22,721
|$
|41,375
|96
|%
|8
|%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Mar 31,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|—
|(9
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|(7
|)
|(24
|)
|(6
|)
|—
|7
|Total residential construction
|(7
|)
|(33
|)
|(6
|)
|—
|7
|Land development
|(75
|)
|(106
|)
|(275
|)
|—
|75
|Consumer land or lots
|(141
|)
|(221
|)
|3
|—
|141
|Unimproved land
|(21
|)
|(489
|)
|(37
|)
|—
|21
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial lots
|—
|(55
|)
|(1
|)
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|(237
|)
|(871
|)
|(310
|)
|—
|237
|Owner occupied
|(54
|)
|(168
|)
|(16
|)
|—
|54
|Non-owner occupied
|(505
|)
|3,030
|(20
|)
|—
|505
|Total commercial real estate
|(559
|)
|2,862
|(36
|)
|—
|559
|Commercial and industrial
|80
|1,533
|61
|168
|88
|Agriculture
|(1
|)
|337
|36
|4
|5
|1st lien
|5
|69
|14
|41
|36
|Junior lien
|(47
|)
|(211
|)
|(110
|)
|—
|47
|Total 1-4 family
|(42
|)
|(142
|)
|(96
|)
|41
|83
|Multifamily residential
|—
|(244
|)
|(43
|)
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|25
|101
|(103
|)
|41
|16
|Other consumer
|46
|307
|88
|119
|73
|Total consumer
|71
|408
|(15
|)
|160
|89
|Other
|2,981
|3,803
|1,222
|3,873
|892
|Total
|$
|2,286
|7,653
|813
|4,246
|1,960
Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com