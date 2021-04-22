Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:STRT) today reported operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 28, 2021.

Net sales for the Company’s third quarter ended March 28, 2021 were $121.6 million, compared to net sales of $116.9 million for the third quarter ended March 29, 2020.

Net income for the current year quarterly period was $4.5 million, compared to net income of $3.0 million in the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current year quarterly period were $1.15 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.79 in the prior year quarter.

For the nine months ended March 28, 2021, the Company’s net sales were $ 375.2 million compared to net sales of $343.2 million in the prior year nine month period.

Net income during the current year nine month period was $19.6 million compared to net income of $2.9 million in the prior year nine month period. Diluted earnings per share were $5.11 for the nine month period ended March 28, 2021 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.77 during the nine month period ended March 29, 2020. The prior year nine month period was negatively impacted by a pre-tax $4,473,000 non-cash compensation charge relating to the termination of our Defined Benefit Pension Plan and reduced our diluted earnings per share by $.92 in the prior year period.

Net sales to each of our customers or customer groups in the current year quarter and prior year quarter were as follows (in thousands):

      Three Months Ended
      March 28, 2021       March 29, 2020  
                 
  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $ 21,685     $ 26,050  
  General Motors Company   34,544       31,656  
  Ford Motor Company   21,721       15,462  
  Tier 1 Customers   17,289       17,495  
  Commercial and Other OEM Customers   17,876       20,184  
  Hyundai / Kia   8,529       6,091  
  TOTAL $ 121,644     $ 116,938  
                 

Net sales for our current year quarter were impacted by supply chain shortages and resulted in several of our customers shutting down certain plants and/or production lines for periods of time.

Sales to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the current year quarter decreased in comparison to the prior year quarter due to lower production volumes of the vehicles we supply, in particular related to Chrysler minivans. The increase in sales to General Motors Company in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter related primarily to higher sales content on models for which we supply components, in particular for power access and door handle products. Sales to Ford Motor Company increased in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to higher product content on models for which we supply components, and in particular for the new power tailgate program on the F-150 pickup trucks. Sales to Tier 1 Customers were flat in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Sales to Commercial and Other OEM Customers during the current year quarter decreased in comparison to the prior year quarter mainly due to decreases in sales related to door handle products and power access products sold to Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc. and related to reductions in sales of door handle products sold to Volkswagen. These Commercial and Other OEM Customers, along with the Tier 1 Customers, primarily represent purchasers of vehicle access control products, such as latches, key fobs, driver controls, steering column locks and door handles that we have developed in recent years to complement our historic core business of locks and keys. The increased sales to Hyundai / Kia in the current year quarter were principally due to higher levels of production on their recently launched new Kia Sedona and Hyundai Starex minivans for which we supply primarily power sliding door components.

Gross profit margins were 15.3 percent in the current year quarter compared to 14.5 percent in the prior year quarter. The increase in gross profit margin in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily attributed to improved manufacturing efficiencies both at our Milwaukee and Mexico production facilities, despite supply chain disruptions. Also reducing gross profit margins in the current year quarter were higher expense provisions for accrual of bonuses and a mandatory minimum wage increase enacted by the Mexican Government effective January 1, 2021. This wage increase was principally offset by a favorable U.S. Dollar to Mexican Peso exchange rate affecting our Mexican operations

Engineering, Selling and Administrative expenses represented 9.8 percent in the current year quarter as a percent of net sales compared to 9.2 percent in the prior year quarter. The increase in overall operating expenses in the current year quarter was primarily due to higher expense provisions for accrual of bonuses and expenditures on new product development costs.

Included in Other Income, Net in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter were the following items (in thousands of dollars):

    March 28, 2021     March 29, 2020  
             
  Equity (Loss) of VAST LLC Joint Venture $ (56 )   $ (947 )
  Net Foreign Currency Realized and        
  Unrealized Transaction Gain   429       1,467  
  Other   26       (392 )
    $ 399     $ 128  
                 

The increase in Other Income, Net in the current year quarter was primarily related to improved profitability in our VAST LLC China operation which had extended OEM customer plant shutdowns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the prior year quarter.

Frank Krejci, President & CEO commented: “For the first six months of our fiscal year, we efficiently supported strong customer orders. During the current quarter there were supply constraints within the industry. Some vehicle assembly plants were temporarily closed and others cut back the number of work shifts despite continued demand from consumers, car rental companies and dealers. While our customers have tried to place production priority on pick-up trucks and sport utility vehicles where we supply significant product content it reduced our sales for this quarter and will impact the upcoming quarter. However, we believe returning to full production should help sustain future volume by refilling the dealer inventory pipeline to adequately support customer demand.

Despite having to manage through semiconductor and other part shortages, we are proud of our Associates efforts to deliver $1.15 in diluted earnings per share for this quarter and $5.11 for the first nine months of our current fiscal year. Positive generation of cash flow remains strong through a combination of operating performance and greater utilization of our capital investments made over the last few years. As a result, we were able to reduce debt by another $6 million this quarter and another $4 million in April 2021. Our debt to equity ratio has now been significantly reduced since the beginning of the fiscal year, thus creating opportunity for strategic investments in product and technology.”

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers under the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Certain statements contained in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and “would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company’s operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company’s and its customers’ products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customer product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reactions to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns, adverse business and operational issues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, matters adversely impacting the timing and availability of material component parts and raw materials for the production of our products and the products of our customers and fluctuations in our costs of operation (including fluctuations in the cost of raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Results of Operations
(In Thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Third Quarter Ended
 		Nine Months Ended
    March 28, 2021       March 29, 2020       March 28, 2021       March 29, 2020  
Net Sales $ 121,644     $ 116,938     $ 375,238     $ 343,183  
         
Cost of Goods Sold   102,990       99,928       311,832       299,954  
         
Gross Profit   18,654       17,010       63,406       43,229  
         
Engineering, Selling & Administrative Expenses   11,927       10,727       33,543       35,775  
         
Income from Operations   6,727       6,283       29,863       7,454  
         
Interest Expense   (63 )     (204 )     (259 )     (792 )
         
Other Income, Net   399       128       673       1,030  
         
Income before Provision for Income Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest   7,063       6,207       30,277       7,692  
         
Provision for Income Taxes   1,153       1,294       4,721       1,194  
         
Net Income   5,910       4,913       25,556       6,498  
         
Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest   (1,425 )     (1,919 )     (5,950 )     (3,601 )
         
Net Income Attributable to STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION $ 4,485     $ 2,994     $ 19,606     $ 2,897  
         
Earnings (Loss) Per Share:        
Basic $ 1.18     $ 0.80     $ 5.18     $ 0.78
  
Diluted $ 1.15     $ 0.79
     $ 5.11     $ 0.77
  
Average Basic        
Shares Outstanding   3,797       3,748       3,783       3,733  
         
Average Diluted        
Shares Outstanding   3,886       3,768       3,839       3,752  
         
Other        
Capital Expenditures $ 1,808     $ 2,923     $ 6,401     $ 10,307  
Depreciation $ 4,933     $ 4,769     $ 14,730     $ 14,349  
         

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)

    March 28, 2021       June 28, 2020  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS              
Current Assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,335     $ 11,774  
Receivables, net   81,304       41,955  
Inventories, net   58,330       54,400  
Other current assets   18,051       17,239  
Total Current Assets   169,020       125,368  
Investment in Joint Ventures   26,051       22,068  
Other Long Term Assets   13,390       12,961  
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net   97,263       105,148  
  $ 305,724     $ 265,545  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current Liabilities:              
Accounts Payable $ 36,250     $ 18,549  
Other   39,248       29,591  
Total Current Liabilities   75,498       48,140  
Accrued Pension and Post Retirement Obligations   1,944       1,956  
Borrowings Under Credit Facility   16,000       35,000  
Other Long-term Liabilities   4,788       5,008  
Shareholders’ Equity   330,923       309,991  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (17,711 )     (22,113 )
Less: Treasury Stock   (135,622 )     (135,656 )
Total STRATTEC SECURITY              
CORPORATION Shareholders’ Equity   177,590       152,222  
Non-Controlling Interest   29,904       23,219  
Total Shareholders’ Equity   207,494       175,441  
  $ 305,724     $ 265,545  
               

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Cash Flow Statement Data
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Third Quarter Ended
 		Nine Months Ended
    March 28, 2021       March 29, 2020       March 28, 2021       March 29, 2020  
         
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:        
Net Income $ 5,910     $ 4,913     $ 25,556     $ 6,498  
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to        
Cash Provided by Operating Activities:        
Equity Loss (Earnings) in Joint Ventures   56       921       (1,844 )     (55 )
Depreciation   4,933       4,769       14,730       14,349  
Foreign Currency Transaction (Gain) Loss   (386 )     (2,515 )     1,926       (2,067 )
Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Peso        
Forward Contracts   (32 )     1,048       (512 )     1,048  
Stock Based Compensation Expense   193       165       775       789  
Non-Cash Compensation Expense   -       -       -       4,473  
Loss on disposition of property, plant & equipment   (5 )     (13 )     1,421       270  
Deferred Income taxes   -       -       -       (1,032 )
Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities   (2,450 )     (69 )     (17,012 )     5,409  
Other, net   121       107       356       252  
         
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   8,340       9,326       25,396       29,934  
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
Investment in Joint Ventures   -       -       (100 )     -  
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment   (1,808 )     (2,923 )     (6,401 )     (10,307 )
Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant        
and Equipment   5       14       8       29  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities   (1,803 )     (2,909 )     (6,493 )     (10,278 )
                               
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                              
Repayment of Borrowings Under Credit Facility   (6,000﻿
 )     (5,000 )     (19,000 )     (15,000 )
Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling                              
Interests of Subsidiaries   -       -       (490 )     (980 )
Dividends Paid   -       (525 )     -       (1,572 )
Employee Stock Purchases   545       24       585       543  
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:   (5,455 )     (5,501 )     (18,905 )     (17,009 )
         
Effect of Foreign Currency Fluctuations on Cash   (179 )     (28 )     (437 )     (283 )
         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents   903       888       (439 )     2,364  
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents:                              
Beginning of Period   10,432       9,285       11,774       7,809  
End of Period $ 11,335     $ 10,173     $ 11,335     $ 10,173  
         

﻿Contact: Pat Hansen
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
414-247-3435
www.strattec.com


