VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Help Fight Opioid Epidemic by Participating in Drug Take-Back Day

Attorney General Moody, on Wednesday, joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to preview a take-back location in the Tampa Bay area. Drug Take-Back Day will take place on April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at locations across Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The opioid crisis continues to ravage our state, claiming close to 17 lives each day. By Floridians taking stock of their medicine cabinets and bringing their unused or expired pharmaceuticals to take-back locations, we can prevent even more deaths. I am asking every Floridian to please participate in Drug Take-Back Day and help keep addictive opioids and controlled substances from falling into the wrong hands.”

In 2017, the