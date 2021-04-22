HIP Video Promo presents: What is OTT? And why should I care? (with Rob Schwartz) – HIP To The Scene

HIP To The Scene - Rob Schwartz

On HIP To The Scene, they’re giving you the straight scoop: frank discussions with those who’ve been fighting the good fight on artists’ behalf.

Watch episode 3 of HIP To The Scene now!

Welcome to Episode 3 of HIP To The Scene! The question today is:

What is OTT? And why should I care?

The guest is none other than Rob Schwartz. Rob Schwartz is the CEO of Grammy Award-Winning WHO?MAG Distribution and provides music video content to over 500 million potential new fans every week. He’s also an ABC editor on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Goldbergs. Last but not least, he’s a dear friend of HIP, and they’re so excited to have him on the show.

Rob Schwartz is:

CEO of GRAMMY Award-Winning WHO?MAG Distribution/SONY Orchard with over 850 releases

CEO of TV Networks WHO?MAG Multimedia, iFame TV, and Video Vision on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Play, and all cellphones in the App Store

CEO of TV Shows WHO?MAG TV, Video Vision & DMTV reaching up to 500,000,000 households worldwide

CEO of multiple award-winning movie & TV production company Chetown Films

Voting Grammy Member (Philadelphia Chapter) and Broadcast Pioneers member

Rob Schwartz TV/Movie Production Credits:

FUSE TV (Director – Dancin’ On Air plus Saturday Morning Fever)

ABC (editor – The Goldbergs & Jimmy Kimmel Live)

MTV (music composer – Next and The City)

FOX (casting – The Four and The Q Show)

Lionsgate Films (music supervisor)

