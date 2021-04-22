Derma Prime Plus Reviews - Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

Derma Prime Plus is a skincare health supplement with natural herbal ingredients meant to support skin balance, but does it have negative side effects or is it worth the money?

Do you feel as though you have no choice but to come to terms with poor skin health? If so, it shouldn’t have to end this way. Skincare concerns typically reflect poor lifestyle habits, hormonal imbalances, nutrients deficiency, and a general lack of care of skincare regimes. While most solutions work to provide temporary improvements on a topical basis, one researcher claims that she recently developed a skincare solution that offers improvements and relief for the skin from within.

This is where it is most appropriate to introduce a supplement called DermaPrime Plus.

The purpose of this review is to provide a complete analysis of the DermaPrime Plus formula, how it works, what the scientific community has to say regarding its ingredients, and price as a factor, to name a few. Let’s begin with the intentions behind the DermaPrime Plus.

What is DermaPrime Plus?





Formulated by a researcher, Ally Ray, DermaPrime Plus is a dietary supplement that aims to heal, renew and protect the skin for men and women. This skincare formula is as natural as it gets seeing that it is founded on the overall usefulness of natural plants, herbs, vitamins, and minerals. When taken regularly, individuals can anticipate normal skin, a widely used term to describe an equilibrium between the skin’s sebum production (or oily substance produced by the sebaceous glands) and moisture levels. So, for those struggling to reach a balance between dehydrated and extremely oily skin, this issue is trusted to be resolved with every serving of DermaPrime Plus. With this foundational knowledge, we can now proceed to the ingredients list.

What constitutes the DermaPrime Plus formula?





The DermaPrime Plus formula embraces herbs and nutrient-dense ingredients. To get a complete sense of how this supplement is meant to work, we did our due diligence, and this is what we were able to gather:

Zinc (30mg)

Zinc is a type of nutrient found within the cells of the body. Zinc is used by the body to keep the immune system in check while contributing to the creation of proteins and DNA. The reason zinc appears to have made the list of ingredients included in the formula is its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and oil-regulating properties. According to the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health the Zinc Therapy in Dermatology, these properties suffice to treat common dermatoses such as acne, rosacea, eczemas, ulcers, and wounds, to name a few [2].

Milk Thistle (200mg)

Milk thistle is a type of flowering herb that is native to Mediterranean regions. Regarding its ingestion, it is generally deemed safe to take. Studies that considered its usefulness at significantly higher doses and more extended testing periods only reported a percentage of participants who experienced mild, short-lived side effects. Nonetheless, a study that looked at the topical benefits of milk thistle reported improved skin conditions. In another laboratory study, its antioxidant properties were said to have had an anti-aging effect on human skin cells in the forms of wrinkles, age spots and works to help slow the aging process and even maintain healthy, youthful skin [4].

Beetroot (50mg)

Beetroot is a carbohydrate-rich vegetable that is liked for its sufficient fiber, vitamins, and minerals. As for its possible effect on skin health, one belief is that because beetroot contains a vital source of vitamin C, signs of aging such as reduced wrinkles with time. The scientific community has been able to show (on different occasions) that beetroot can ease acne and decrease melanin formation, actually help slow aging and maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin [5].

Artichoke Leaves (50mg)

Artichoke comes from the bud of the thistle flower. Its leaves, primarily the edges, are deemed edible and are often used in sauces that complement special meals. One paper investigating the effect of artichoke-extracted polyphenols on the skin found that the vegetable succeeded in exhibiting anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties. When tested topically on human subjects, the researchers reported improved skin roughness by 19.74% and elasticity by 11.45% [6].

Phyllanthus Niruri (50mg)

Phyllanthus Niruri (also known as the Chanca Piedra) is a tropical plant recognized as the “Gale of the wind.” It is closely related to the spurges, found predominantly in the genus Phyllanthus and the family Euphorbiaceae. While existing sources suggest that Ayurvedic practitioners commonly recommend this ingredient for skin concerns, the exact mechanism has not been disclosed. That said, Chanca Piedra might be helpful in the case of skincare because of its antioxidant content; however, at the time of writing, nothing can be said with certainty [7].

Dandelion Root (50mg)

Dandelion is a flowering plant from the Asteraceae family. In terms of skincare, dandelion extracts are deemed potent in preventing UVB irradiation-inhibited cell viability. They protect the skin from UVB damage and H 2 O 2 cellular senescence by suppressing ROS (reactive oxygen species) generation. This is great, as ROS is oxidative stress that puts a lot of pressure on the immune system, protein content, and lipids and has been shown to produce premature signs of aging [8].

Chicory Root (50mg)

Chicory is a perennial herbaceous plant that goes hand in hand with dandelion root, as the duo belongs to the same family of Asteraceae plants. Given its rich source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, chicory is likely to benefit the skin. Several sources highlighted that taking chicory can stimulate collagen production, promoting skin firmness and elasticity [9, 10].

Yarrow Flowers (50mg)

Also known as Achillea millefolium, yarrow is a flowering plant that grows in temperate regions. As per one source, it has been proven that yarrow can reduce skin inflammation, treat skin infections, signs of aging, and increase skin moisture, among other skin-related benefits [11].

Jujube Seeds (50mg)

Jujube is a red or Chinese date that grows predominantly in shrubs and trees. Its inclusion in DermaPrime Plus stems from its rich source of antioxidants, and vitamin C, both of which support immunity and help to vitalize skin health, respectively [12]. One study that looked primarily at the effects of jujube on wound healing found that it did in fact “accelerate burn would healing among Balb/c mice.” Of course, further research is needed to make firm conclusions [13].

In addition to the above ingredients, DermaPrime Plus also includes a proprietary blend, amounting to 586mg per serving. Specifically:

Celery Seeds

Celery seeds are typically ground down to form a diverse spice that enhances flavor profiles and guarantees nutrients delivery. While studies on its effects are somewhat limited, one possible reason for including celery seed in a skincare solution might be its anti-fungal properties, minerals, anti-inflammatory, high water, and electrolytes content. This gives rise to overall hydration, which isis reflected on the skin [14].

Alfalfa

Alfalfa, also referred to as Medicago sativa, is known for its rich source of macro and micronutrients. One particular aspect of alfalfa worth noting is its rich source of antioxidants that help to protect the entire body from foreign invaders. This means that premature signs of aging and easing redness and irritations to the skin can be avoided [15].

Turmeric

Turmeric is an Indian spice that contains a rich source of bioactive compounds called curcumin. These compounds carry antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-viral properties. Turmeric makes for a great face mask because it can enhance skin glow while gradually reducing acne. A systematic review noted that turmeric could be beneficial for the skin; however, more studies are needed to better evaluate its mechanism [16].

Burdock

Burdock is a vegetable found in certain Asian and European regions. Traditionally speaking, its rich source of antioxidants has allowed individuals to experience the processes that eliminate toxins, prevent cancer and improve skin health. In skin health, burdock can help ease symptoms associated with acne and eczema while possibly serving as an antibacterial solution for burns, wounds, and other related skin issues [17].

Yellow Dock

Yellow dock is an herb whose roots and fruits are used to resolve pain and swelling, bacterial infections, and issues about the respiratory tract. When it comes to skin health, this respective ingredient is trusted to heal dermatitis, rashes, and skin issues linked to a vitamin deficiency [18].

Methionine

Methionine is a sulfur-rich amino acid that naturally gives rise to sulfur-rich molecules throughout the body. The one thing worth noting here is that this amino acid can either benefit or deteriorate the body. As per a study that looked at the effects of methionine, researchers reported that it can result in skin immaturity and may decrease collagen production when found in excess. However, this respective ingredient may promote collagen production by combining it with an antioxidant-rich vitamin/herb/plant. This shows how vital combining ingredients in a formula is, as the wrong blends can be harmful [19].

Grape Seed

Grape seeds are beneficial because of their high proanthocyanidin content. Proanthocyanidin is a polyphenolic/antioxidant compound that also carries apt antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. When applied topically as an oil, this ingredient can improve skin texture, elasticity, and tone and protect against sun damage [20].

L-Cysteine

L-cysteine is a semi-essential amino acid that is not only found in food but also within the human body. As for its usefulness, it serves as a building block for glutathione, yet another antioxidant. Consequently, individuals can expect increased protection against ROS while also pushing the body to limit excess production of melanin. Melanin is usually frowned upon because it might promote discoloration in the skin [21].

Feverfew

Feverfew or Tanacetum parthenium is a flowering plant that has been preferred as a traditional solution for treating the occasional migraine. One study found that feverfew could repair DNA enzymes and protect the skin from external aggressors such as environmental invaders [22].

N-Acetyl Cysteine

N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) comes from the above-mentioned semi-essential amino acid, L-cysteine. To see whether NAC is helpful for skin health, a group of researchers compiled all related studies from the PubMed database.

In the end, it was noted that NAC was able to improve issues related to “excoriation disorder, onychophagia disorder, trichotillomania, acne vulgaris, type I lamellar ichthyosis, bullous morphea, systemic sclerosis, toxic epidermal necrolysis, atopic dermatitis, xeroderma pigmentosum, and pseudoporphyria,” as well as wound healing and photoprotection [23].

Red Raspberry

Red raspberry is an excellent fruit with enhanced levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects. One source insists that it might ease skin inflammation when applied as an oil, whether psoriasis, rosacea, and eczema. It also contains a vital source of ellagic acid, antioxidants, which may prevent oxidative damage and repair damaged DNA; it also ensures that a balance has been achieved in the skin’s natural oils and moisture contents [24].

Berberine

Berberine is a chemical extracted from plants and has been considered to treat diabetes, cholesterol, and high fat, among other health concerns. Its impact on skin health has been of significant help in fighting against inflammation and acne-prone conditions [25].

Ginger Root

Ginger is a flowering plant that has become a staple among folk medicine followers. Closely related to turmeric, this ingredient’s abundant source of gingerols is what might allow it to prevail within the skincare industry. Specifically, gingerols consist of antioxidants essential for preserving the skin’s overall collagen, all while protecting individuals from premature signs of aging [26].

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)





How should DermaPrime Plus be taken?

As a dietary supplement, two DermaPrime Plus capsules should be taken once a day, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal with enough water. Of course, if people are prescribed other medications, a health professional’s advice should be considered.

Is DermaPrime Plus safe?

DermaPrime Plus is generally accepted as being safe because of its all-natural ingredients list. That said, pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, or people with a pre-existing medical condition should consult a health practitioner before taking this or any dietary supplement for that matter.

How long do DermaPrime Plus orders take to arrive?

Domestic orders (i.e., U.S. regions) will take 5 to 7 business days to receive, while all other orders will require up to 15 business days.

Does a refund policy protect DermaPrime Plus?

Yes, DermaPrime Plus has been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If no improvement in the overall appearance, tone, and texture of the skin is witnessed, customer service can be contacted for a full refund (less any fees incurred during the process).

What are the best points of contact for reaching the DermaPrime Plus team?

As far as contact information goes, here are some of the many ways to get in touch:

Product Support Email: contact@dermaprimeplus.com.

Return Address: 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood, Colorado, 80112.

Order Support: contact the retailer for DermaPrime Plus, ClickBank

How much does DermaPrime Plus cost?

Each DermaPrime Plus container includes 60 capsules meant to least 30 days. Everyone must take each serving consistently, rather than prolonging supplies. Otherwise, results will not turn themselves, which will impact one’s wallets and confidence as a whole. On that note, listed below are possible prices to choose from:

1 DermaPrime Plus bottle : $69 each

: $69 each 3 DermaPrime Plus bottles : $59 each

: $59 each 6 DermaPrime Plus bottles : $49 each

All orders shipped to U.S. regions will not be subjected to any shipping fees. Simultaneously, locations including Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand will incur an additional $15.95 on top of the listed prices.





Final Verdict

Based on the analysis above, DermaPrime Plus is a skincare formula that brings together ingredients high in antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties to relieve the skin. Our research suggests that the entirety of this formula targets acne-related concerns, an imbalance in natural bodily oils, and skin issues caused by inflammation. These, for the most part, are experienced by a great deal of the general public, which makes the approaches that Ally Ray considered reasonably practical.

A major drawback with natural ingredients is that not all of them have solid or sufficient scientific backing, forcing consumers to choose between evidence and historical/traditional uses. Another area that needs further investigation is the manufacturing company, which has not been disclosed. Aside from these gray areas, DermaPrime Plus seems to carry some monetary value.

In summary, individuals that decide to use DermaPrime Plus should also consider healthy habits such as drinking tons of water, getting enough sleep, cutting back on sugar/junk food, using sunscreen, and limiting shower time to a maximum of 10 minutes.

These are some of many factors that naturally reflect one’s health on his/her/their skin. To find out more about DermaPrime Plus, click here>>>.

