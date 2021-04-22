Blink Charging Applauds Bi-Partisan Letter from 12 Governors Calling for Regulatory Path to Accelerate Transition to Zero-Emission Vehicles by 2035

/EIN News/ -- - Requests federal funding for states to invest in charging and fueling infrastructure



Miami Beach, FL, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (E.V.) charging equipment and services, supports the call for the establishment of a regulatory framework to enhance the transition to zero-emission vehicles as presented in a letter delivered to the Biden Administration in advance of today's White House Climate Summit. The letter, signed by the Governors of: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington, calls for supportive federal policy to regulate and accelerate the move to clean vehicles, and specifically asks for the setting of standards to ensure that all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold are zero-emission no later than 2035.

"The number of E.V.s on the road today represents a small but growing percentage of the driving public, and it is very exciting to see a bipartisan group of governors come together to request a federal framework to accelerate E.V. adoption and the establishment of E.V. infrastructure. As the White House spotlights the environmental and climate challenges that face our country and the world, it is fitting that these governors are calling for a focus on clean transportation, whether passenger cars, school buses, light duty trucks or entire fleets," remarked Michael D. Farkas, CEO of Blink Charging.

"The transition to zero-emission vehicles will not only result in cleaner air and promote the health of communities across the U.S., this evolution also provides the opportunity for job creation as car manufacturers pivot to expanding their E.V. offerings. Also, electric vehicles can be run on 100% domestically produced energy, lessening the U.S. dependence on imported oil and creating quality energy sector jobs domestically," said Farkas.

"As these Governors commit to a zero-emission transportation future, Blink stands ready to provide fast, reliable, and accessible charging infrastructure that will be meeting. We look forward to making E.V. charging accessible and that E.V. drivers can find convenient charging locations as they travel the country," concluded Farkas.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

