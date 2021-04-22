Hibbing COVID-19 testing site relocating to Chisholm

News Release April 22, 2021

Today, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced the Hibbing community testing site currently located at the Hibbing Armory will be moving to the Chisholm Armory located at 900 W Lake Street. The last day of testing at the Hibbing site is today, April 22. Testing at the Chisholm site will begin on April 28. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are also encouraged but not required.

“Testing remains a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we have removed many obstacles to testing. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 while we continue the tireless work to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as possible.”

“Our COVID-19 testing strategy has been data-driven since day one with the goal of offering low-barrier testing for every Minnesotan,” said Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection. “The sooner we identify positive cases, including those that are asymptomatic, the sooner infected Minnesotans can take steps to isolate and stop the spread of the virus. It’s particularly vital that kids get tested every two weeks and student athletes get a test every week as well as three days before games. Taking the whole family to get tested is essential to combating this outbreak.”

As with all the state’s community testing sites, testing at the Chisholm site is offered at no cost. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance doesn’t cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains open to all at no cost.

“I’m proud of the work St. Louis County has done in our COVID-19 Response,” St. Louis Count Board Chair, Mike Jugovich said. “We knew from the onset that a strong economic recovery in northern Minnesota depends on Minnesotans continuing to get tested, even when they’re asymptomatic, and to get vaccinated, especially as we head into the tourist season.”

“We are thankful for the opportunity for our Armory here in Chisholm to serve the region,” said Chisholm Mayor John Champa, “We’re encouraging folks in our community and throughout the Range to the use these services to keep us on a path of recovery.”

Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance. State guidance on who should get tested was recently updated and can be found on the Minnesota COVID-19 Response webpage, Who Should Get Tested?.

Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at the location, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Clinic staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process.

While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at the Aurora event can schedule a test online through Vault Health. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale run by Vault Health and Infinity Biologix (IBX). Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.

Testing Site Location: Chisholm Armory 900 W Lake St Chisholm, MN 55719

Hours of Operation: Wednesdays and Thursdays (beginning April 28) Noon - 6 p.m.

