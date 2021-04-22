Work to Start May 3 on St Marys Airport Access Road

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that work on the St Marys Airport access road is set to begin Monday, May 3. This project will improve the access road to the City of St Marys Airport Industrial Park.

The project will reconstruct almost 1,700 feet of Airport Road from the intersection of South Michael Road to the intersection of Piper Road. Work involves the excavation of the existing road and construction of a new roadway consisting of subbase and paving. The project will also include upgrades to the drainage, pavement markings, signing, and miscellaneous roadway features throughout the site. PennDOT anticipates completing the project by early late July.

Traffic control will feature single lane closures with alternating traffic patterns controlled by flaggers. Drivers should expect short travel delays. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

The $728,000 project is being funded in part by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) under the Appalachian Regional Development Act of 1965.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

