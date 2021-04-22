Sift Raises $50 Million at a Valuation Over $1 Billion and Expands its Executive Leadership Team to Help Companies Fight the Growing Fraud Economy

Funding and appointment of Eu-Gene Sung to CFO will fuel product and team expansion to help everyone trust the internet

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced a $50 million funding round that values the company at more than $1 billion. The financing was led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from Union Square Ventures and Stripes. The new funding will be used to continue expanding the company’s product portfolio and to scale its product, engineering, and sales teams globally. The company also announced today it has appointed Eu-Gene Sung to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Legacy, rules-based approaches to fighting fraud can’t defend against the sophisticated Fraud Economy that has dramatically expanded and evolved in parallel with digital commerce over the last year,” said Marc Olesen, president and CEO at Sift. “With this new investment we can continue to build out our Digital Trust & Safety platform to help merchants not only fight all types of fraud and abuse, but reduce friction for legitimate customers and grow revenue.”

The pandemic has played an influential role in scaling and evolving fraudsters’ abuse tactics. Fraud vectors are no longer siloed; they have advanced into a vast, crowded and interconnected network known as the Fraud Economy . With limited resources and outdated technology, many fraud prevention teams lack visibility across their organizations. As a result, enterprises become vulnerable to new types of abuse and losses – forcing merchants into the false choice of preventing fraud or creating a seamless customer experience.

Acting as the central nervous system for fraud teams, Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety platform, which processed more than $250 billion in transactions in 2020, allows organizations to both protect against bad actors and create safe, standout experiences for customers.

“Sift has seen incredible traction in the market because of its massive global network and advanced machine learning technology,” said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners and Sift board member. “We jumped at the opportunity to double down on the company not only because of its impressive growth and leadership position, but also because of the business’s fundamentals and incredible network effects – the more customers Sift has, the more accurately it detects and prevents abuse.”

Sift has also expanded its leadership team and fiscal operations with the appointment of Eu-Gene Sung to CFO. Sung brings over 15 years of financial leadership from global organizations like Integral Ad Science, BSE Global and McCann. She brings strategic experience in usage-based SaaS business models and proven results in developing and executing strategies for high-growth companies to her role at Sift.



For more information about Sift and its Digital Trust & Safety Suite visit https://sift.com/ .

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 70 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Twitter, Airbnb, and Twilio rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

