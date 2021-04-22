Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors at Annual Meeting

The Central Florida Health Care Coalition, Inc. announced and installed the 2021-2022 Board of Directors and Executive Committee and Officers

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central Florida Health Care Coalition, Inc. d/b/a Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value announced and installed the 2021-2022 Board of Directors and Executive Committee and Officers during today’s Annual Meeting. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this meeting was held virtually.



The following individuals are the 2021 – 2022 Board of Directors members of the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value:

Ashley Bacot – Rosen Hotels & Resorts



Dave Blasewitz – City of Tampa



Raymond Bowman - MarineMax



Beth Curran – Orange County (FL) Public Schools



Jessica Mason – City of Orlando



Rosa Novo – Miami-Dade Public Schools



Doug Peddie – Siemens Energy



Patrick Peters - Orange County (FL) Government



Kimberly Ramos – The Mosaic Company



Heather Russo – The Walt Disney Company



Ann-Marie Sharpe – City of Miami



Mark Weinstein - Independent Colleges and Universities Benefits Association

The following individuals are the 2021 – 2022 Executive Committee members of the Board of Directors of the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value:



Board Chair (Officer) – Ann-Marie Sharpe – City of Miami



Vice Chair (Officer) – Heather Russo – The Walt Disney Company



Secretary/Treasurer (Officer) – Patrick Peters - Orange County (FL) Government



At-Large Director – Jessica Mason – City of Orlando



At-Large Director – Kimberly Ramos – The Mosaic Company



Chief Executive Officer – Karen van Caulil – Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value

"We are pleased to welcome our new Board of Directors and Executive Committee members," said the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value’s President and CEO Karen van Caulil. "Each member of this high-profile group brings a wealth of knowledge from the healthcare industry and will be a significant asset for achieving our mission."

During the Annual Meeting, Dr. van Caulil reviewed the organization’s 2020 Annual Report and 2021 Plan of Work which includes continued involvement with The Leapfrog Group patient safety initiatives, increasing employer participation in the RAND Hospital Price Transparency Study, and expansion of their Cancer Navigation Program to include complex chronic conditions and rare diseases.

About the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value

The Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value is an employer-led research and education organization that brings together benefits leaders and healthcare stakeholders to develop and implement innovative improvements in healthcare cost, quality, transparency, and safety in Florida.For more information, please visit http://www.flhealthvalue.org/, or find the organization on Facebook, Twitter (@FLHealthValue) or LinkedIn.

Contact: Ashley Tait-Dinger Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value +1 407-425-9500 https://www.flhealthvalue.org ashley@flhealthvalue.org