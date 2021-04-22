Rafina Innovations Inc. Acquires C-PHARM Ltd Pharmaceutical

/EIN News/ -- Nicosia, Cyprus, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTC PINK: VICA), a Medical and Pharmaceutical development company, today announced the 100% acquisition of C-PHARM Ltd, an established wholesale licensed pharmaceutical company that trades products in the Euro-Asia territories.



Constantinos Zertalis, Rafina’s Chairman, President and CEO, commented: "I am very excited to announce the closing of this acquisition and to have C-PHARM’s talented team become part of Rafina."

C-PHARM holds a wholesale license for medicinal products for human use. The scope of the license includes the import and export of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). This license allows also to trade pharmaceutical products to wholesalers and manufacturers all over the world and to support with medical consumables Cruise Ships and merchant vessels.

C-PHARM has undertaken exclusivities on behalf of pharmaceutical companies that produce medicines in Greece on the finding, control, technical chemical testing, purchase, transport, and delivery of API products. Imports are made with strict transport and storage protocol procedures, accompanied with data loggers for monitoring conditions of assets during transportation.

Rafina plans to introduce additional funding to the C-PHARM subsidiary to expand operations and win larger contracts within the region, while simultaneously increasing purchasing power to reduce the purchase costs from manufacturers by 10-20%.

Current C-PHARM clients are purely providing Pharmaceutical products in the Greek territories and Rafina plans to expand those opportunities outside of Greece in the near future.

Rafina is currently updating the company’s website to include all the new verticals for the company’s growth. The new website is expected to launch within the next week.

About Rafina Innovations Inc.

Rafina Innovations Inc. is a development capital investment opportunity in the high growth / high margin prosthetics, orthotics, rehabilitation, and diabetes markets. It benefits from a market leading footing from which to expand and seeks to invest in a synergistic business model of Rafina Innovations Clinics and new technology development, with an out-licensing model. The company has a strong pipeline of near-market to research-stage technologies, developed by a team that includes world renowned experts in their field, each committed to the company on an on-going basis.

The Rafina Innovations Clinics can be early adopters of the technologies and provide the springboard for further innovation, as well as opportunities for lower-cost clinical trials. This synergistic model will allow the company to sustain high margins and accelerate revenue growth as both the number of clinics and products grow.

About C-PHARM

C-PHARM is a leading distributor for medical supplies and equipment striving to supply the world with everything needed. High Standards, Affordable Packages, Private Agreements, top quality and support are some of the words that define us, as a Company.

Please visit:

www. https://c-pharm.org/

Forward Looking Statements

In particular, the Company has acquired its first operational Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) clinic and is continuing development efforts for its other biomedical technologies, including a "smart insole" and its Flexisense™ sensing technology with several potential applications. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in its ongoing expansion and development efforts, or that it will find suitable commercialization partners for its technologies.

