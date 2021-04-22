Amicus Brief in Alabama v. U.S. Department of Commerce
Utah’s analysis of the 2010 demonstration data shows that differential privacy will
result in inaccurate 2020 subpopulation data affecting redistricting and state and federal
program funding.
There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,964 in the last 365 days.
Utah’s analysis of the 2010 demonstration data shows that differential privacy will
result in inaccurate 2020 subpopulation data affecting redistricting and state and federal
program funding.