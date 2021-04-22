1844 Resources Gives Update of Their 2 Copper Projects

/EIN News/ -- SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:EFF) (the “Company” or “1844”) is pleased to update its shareholders on the current status and future activities on the Vortex Copper and the Native Copper Projects, both located on the Gaspe Peninsula. With global copper demand forecast to significantly outstrip supply, finding economic projects in the near term is of paramount importance to maintain the course of economic recovery and the ongoing shift into greener technologies. The properties of 1844 are well positioned in this capacity.



Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844, remarks “We are great believers of the Gaspé Peninsula and pleased that we have kept our primary focus on our Copper Projects. The movement towards energy metals has been focused primarily on graphite, lithium, cobalt and rare earths. Copper acts as a conductor for all of these metals in their eventual end use, and the critical nature of copper in the energy metals sector has been largely overlooked until recently.”

Vortex Property

The Vortex property is comprised of 40 mineral claims (22.6 sq. kms) and is comprised of both the Sullipek Deposit and Sullipek East project. In 2017 a NI 43-101 Resource Estimation was issued on the 1844 portion Sullipek Deposit for 2,2 million t @ 1.06% Cu. The deposit is shared with Glencore/Soquem and counts for a total of 5,5 million t @0.88% Cu, following our planification some exploratory and definition work will be executed during Q3 of 2021.

The Sullipek East portion located at approximately 4 kilometres East of Sullipek Deposit and 25 kilometres West of Murdochville where Noranda Gaspé Copper Mine was in production for 45 years for a total of 141million t @ 0.85% Cu. In August 2012, 1844 Resources at the time Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. announced a first discovery of 29m @ 0.94% Cu at 5.20m depth.

Located within a large hydrothermal system, the discovery hole includes limestone horizons favoring the introduction of "skarn" type copper mineralization or copper replacement mineralization on periphery of porphyry felsic intrusions from the Sullipek region. Recent geophysical data (airborne EM survey) reveals the presence of large EM conductive anomaly superimposed on favorable limestone horizons (Map 1). In addition, historical drilling has allowed some stratigraphic levels showing significant copper values.

Drill hole with significant copper values

Stratigraphic

level Drill hole From(m) To(m) Length(m) * Cu % Ag g/t Type of mineralization Formation de Forillon























































11-V-01 7 28 21 0.13 2.14 Type 1 11-V-04 5.2 35 29.8 0.94 3.91 Type 1 and 2 superimposed 11-V-05 10.3 46 35.7 0.18 1.54 Type 1 L89-1 13 16.3 3.3 0.60 12.12 Type 1 and 2 superimposed L89-1 19 22 3 0.18 3.40 Type 1 and 2 superimposed L89-1 26.7 27.7 1 0.32 6.50 Type 2 L89-1 30 31.2 1.2 1.51 27.00 Type 2 L89-1 64.2 65 0.8 0.11 29.00 Type 2 L89-1 69.2 69.4 0.2 4.42 28.00 Type 2 L89-1 73 75 2 0.14 1.00 Type 1 L89-1 82.8 84 1.2 0.16 2.90 Type 1 L89-1 90.4 90.7 0.3 0.11 2.00 Type 2 L89-2 20.8 21.4 0.6 4.91 87.00 Type 2 L89-2 49.6 50.3 0.7 0.52 51.00 Type 2 09-K-04 98.10 100.00 1.90 0.54 Type 1 Formation Indian Point Carbonaté











































11-V-04 293 300 7 0.12 2.45 Type 1 11-V-04 452 463.2 11.2 0.24 5.25 Type 1 11-V-06 464 486.7 22.7 0.1 Type 1 L89-1 431.8 433 1.2 0.32 3.70 Type 1 L89-1 498 501 3 0.22 2.63 Type 1 L89-1A 433.7 444 10.3 0.53 5.74 Type 1 L89-1A 492 494 2 0.49 5.00 Type 1 09-K-03 175.55 200.20 24.65 0.21 1.4 Type 1 and 2 superimposed 09-K-03 215.90 218.80 2.90 0.41 3.30 Type 1 09-K-03 231.90 234.05 2.15 0.21 Type 1 09-K-03 260.3 283.8 23.5 0.27 3.07 Type 1 09-K-03 451.5 456 4.50 0.15 Type 1 Horizon IP1



















11-V-04 615 638.6 23.6 0.25 0.88 Type 1 and 2 superimposed 11-V-04 663 680 17 0.3 3.45 Type 1 11-V-04 696 703 7 0.57 6.33 Type 1 L89-1A 632.5 633 0.5 0.73 9.60 Type 2 L89-1A 640 645 5 0.22 4.10 Type 1 09-K-05 283.00 283.90 0.90 0.98 44.60 Type 2 * Intervals represent core length, not true width Type 1 : PORCELLANITES AND SKARNS and disseminated PO-CP-PY mineralization Type 2 : CALCITE-CHLORITE VEINS, BRECCIAS and containing PY-CP-MO

The combination of the previous drill results, combined with the completed geophysics has led the company to apply for drilling and exploration permits to revisit the property during the summer exploration season, with a view to completing a drilling program in the fall. The drilling program is anticipated to include inclined and stratigraphic drilling aimed at modeling the different lithologies, hydrothermal alterations and mineralized zones.

Native Copper

The Native Copper Project is 1844’s most recent copper project and is comprised of 156 claims ( 86,7 sq. kms ) on a known Green Stone Belt. The project is part of the Mont Alexandre syncline, associated to an important metallotect volcanic horizon part of the Lake McKay Member, which lies within the greenstone belt present in the Gaspe Peninsula. The property has showed values from 0.15% Cu in drilling to up to 5.38% Cu in trenching over the years, it appears that the obvious model for these types of mineralization is the Keweenaw Peninsula native copper model. The Company continues to review all technical data with a view to designing a maiden drilling program on the property.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energy metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) “ Sylvain Laberge ”

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

slaberge@1844resourcesr.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

