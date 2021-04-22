How Yasmin Bashirova Became the Voice for the Azeri Community

Yasmin Bashirova, an Azeri community activist, is fighting at the front lines for peace and protection in the midst of the Karabakh conflict.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The night before October 24, 2020, while remote workers were bringing their week behind Zoom to an end and the smells of dinner created warmth in the atmosphere of homes against the nighttime lows of fall, members of the Azeri community in the Bay Area prepared for the next day, gathering both Azerbaijani and American flags. Yasmin Bashirova was one of those individuals, as she proudly embraces her history of organizing protests in San Francisco for the Karabakh conflict.

As Saturday afternoon found its way to the present, a masked and socially distant crowd filled with hundreds of residents from Azerbaijan and supporters of peace for their community gathered together to fill Embarcadero Plaza in the Bay Area of San Francisco. Both Azerbaijani and American flags waved throughout the crowd as various speakers came forth calling for peace and protection for Azerbaijani-Americans as they face difficult times during such a deadly conflict.

“Our community wants nothing but peace and co-existence between the two nations, but we must balance the territorial integrity and national security in this issue,” said Azeri community activist, San Francisco resident, Azerbaijani citizen, and Stanford graduate Yasmin Bashirova.

Bashirova strives to support her Azeri community and educate those around her with an unbiased explanation of the history of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that began in 1988. After the Soviet Union dissolved in 1989, there was an increase in ethnic tensions throughout the region between Azerbaijanis and Armenians. In Karabakh, the instability from such ethnic tensions in the area was taken advantage of by a nationalistic movement. Thus, from the conflict created, the First Nagorno-Karabakh War started and went on until 1994. The war left a traumatic and unforgettable scar for Azerbaijanis.

Fast forward to the time of the coronavirus pandemic, on September 27, 2020, it was a tragic day as over 2,800 soldiers were killed along with more than 100 innocent civilians in the crossfire of conflict that had ceased fire in 1994.

“One of the key topics that we are trying to get across is that the UN security council passed four resolutions demanding immediate withdrawal of the Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories,” said Bashirova. “My mother had more Armenian classmates than she had Azeris, and everyone lived together side by side. We pray every day for both of our people, and I hope that one day, I can live to experience the same friendship and warmth between Azerbaijanis and Armenians that my mother experienced in her childhood.”

