Alpha System Receives Key Regulatory Clearance in Canada for Diode Laser and 3D Combination Device

The device is the first of its kind in Canada and is transforming aesthetic practices around the country.

TIRAT CARMEL, ISRAEL, April 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formatk Systems Ltd, a global developer and manufacturer of technologically driven solutions in the medical aesthetic market, is pleased to announce it has received Health Canada licensing of its innovative Alpha System.Formatk Systems Ltd is a leading global manufacturer and provider of energy-based devices for the medical aesthetic industry. All of the company’s products are designed, developed, and manufactured in its state-of-the-art laboratories and subjected to the most rigorous quality assurance and clinical procedures based on extensive clinical research.In the company’s most recent news, Formatk Systems has received a coveted regulatory clearance in Canada for its brand-new Alpha System. The innovation of the Alpha System affords aesthetic practices accessibility of both Diode Laser and IPL treatment from a single platform at an affordable price.“Formatk Systems boasts an impressive track record of innovation and development, and our state-of-the-art technologies are renowned for quality and reliability,” states Moshe ben Shlomo, CEO of DermaSpark, the Formatk Systems’ Canadian representative. “The Alpha System is a complete game-changer for many aesthetic practices in Canada and we are elated to introduce, at a procurable price point, this single platform incorporating best of both: the 808nm laser diode and 3D IPL.”“Health Canada licensing of the Alpha System is an important milestone for the company,” says Shai Toledano, CEO of Formatk Systems. “Furthermore, partnership with DermaSpark Ensures the outmost professional training and highest standard of customer support experience.”Through its impactful design, the Alpha System offers a variety of technological innovations, including:1. The Alpha’s Diode Laser 808 nm technology satisfies high speed hair removal demands. Five unique treatments modes allow personalized protocols for maximum efficacy,2. The 3D IPL technology delivers highest level of accuracy in treatment parameters. Precision control of contact cooling intensity optimizes treatment efficiency by reducing vasoconstriction effects.3. MILO - smart diagnostic instrument in vivo cutaneous melanin concentration. Instantaneous skin typing and evaluation of current melanin presence ensures accuracy of optimal treatment parameters.For more information about Formatk Systems, please visit www.formatk.co.il ABOUT FORMATK SYSTEMS LTD.Established by industry veterans, Formatk brings a wealth of over 12 years of R&D experience together with a fresh and market-oriented approach. The company is inspired to deliver better results by developing technologies that empower today's clinics.The company proudly partners with professional practitioners in 45 countries and counting. With these quality-based relationships, the company has successfully developed a brand built on the commitment to deliver excellence.ABOUT DERMASAPRK INC.Dermaspark Inc offers a variety of choices of the world's leading aesthetics technologies to ensure clients receive the right equipment for their business. The company thoroughly researches and tests the products they represent to ensure they are safe and effective for clients, while also being a sound, long-term investment for each company.