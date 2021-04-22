Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,969 in the last 365 days.

Skin 3D Bioprinting Market Size & Analysis-Forecast to 2026

The global market players include AlleviInc, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K, Cellink, Digilab, Inc, Gesim, Envisiontec, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Poietis, Organovo Holdings, Inc, Regenhu, Rokit Healthcare, Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd, and Tevido Biodevices among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Skin 3D Bioprinting Market will grow with a high CAGR value during the forecast period.

Skin 3D bioprinting is a novel and upcoming technology which constantly addresses the treatment gap between tissue engineering and regeneration. The industry includes various components and materials to develop several prototypes to address different purposes. Increasing incidences of burn scars or accidents damaging the upper skin have instigated the demand for the skin 3D bioprinting market.


Browse TOC on “Global Skin 3D Bioprinting Market - Forecast to 2026

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-skin-3d-bioprinting-market-3035


Magnetic Bioprinters to hold a promising future

Technological innovation in tissue engineering & regeneration has instigated magnetic bioprinters adoption for better outcomes. Effectiveness, efficiency, time-saving, and high success rate in tissue generation rather than the traditional one will promote the high penetration in this segment. High focus on better-quality output, time management, and improved turnaround time will proliferate the skin 3D bioprinting market growth.

Hospitals adopting novel technologies in tissue regeneration

Increasing 3D bioprinting investment in the healthcare industry to fill the gap in treating burns, scars, and skin damage will influence the demand in hospitals. Skin deformation is a psychological trauma for a patient which is in urgent need to be addressed. Surgeons can recover the patient from major damage such as body functionality but the unhealed scars may damage the patient’s self-esteem and mental state. Thus, it is recommended in the medical industry to develop technologies to address these issues.

North America being the major contributor

The North America Skin 3D Bioprinting market led the regional demand and accounted for the largest share in 2019. The U.S. and Canada were the major contributing countries owing to large healthcare infrastructure.

Industry share is in the developing stage

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K, Allevi Inc, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, Digilab, Inc, Cellink, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc, Gesim, Envisiontec, Poietis, Rokit Healthcare, Regenhu, Tevido Biodevices, and Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. are among the major operating companies in the industry. The market is niche and developing in nature due to major projects are in pipeline or at the approval stage.


Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-skin-3d-bioprinting-market-3035


Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • 3D Bioprinters
    • Microextrusion
    • Inkjet 3D
    • Laser-Assisted
    • Magnetic
    • Others
  • Bioinks
    • Natural
    • Hybrid
    • Synthetic        

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Hydrogels
  • Extracellular Matrices
  • Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Research Organizations & Academic Institutes
  • Hospitals
  • Others        

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa


Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Skin 3D Bioprinting Market Size & Analysis-Forecast to 2026

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.