Gallagher Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Invixium

Gallagher To Re-Sell Invixium Biometric Access Control Solutions Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, New Zealand, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallagher, a global leader in access control and perimeter security solutions, and Invixium, a premier manufacturer of innovative touchless biometrics, today jointly announce a global agreement where Gallagher will distribute Invixium products for access control.



This distribution agreement aligns with Invixium's and Gallagher's continuous efforts to modernize and adapt physical security in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This agreement also follows the successful integration of Gallagher’s Command Centre with IXM WEB. The new integration unlocks the full potential of Invixium temperature screening, mask detection and face recognition while wearing a mask.

The joint solution, provided by integrating Gallagher’s Command Centre with IXM WEB, delivers a complete answer for visitor screening, access control or healthy workforce management, including temperature screening, mask detection and more. The Command Centre platform will notify administrators of elevated body temperature or mask-related access events in the Alarm Viewer. Along with Invixium's flagship healthy access solution, Gallagher will re-sell Invixium products to provide their global customers with a range of products to satisfy their most demanding health and safety requirements.

"Gallagher is proud to offer our customers innovative solutions that meet today's demands," said Mark Junge, Global General Manager for Security at Gallagher. "This partnership is one of many activities that allow us to remain at the forefront as a security provider, and we look forward to offering our customers new technology options that complement our security platform and deliver a safer, healthier future.”

“This distribution agreement with Gallagher allows Invixium to expand our global reach and respond to the needs of customers that demand high security,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President at Invixium. “Our Healthy Access biometric solutions integrated with Command Centre permit Gallagher customers to manage Invixium products from within Command Centre easily and secure their healthy buildings for the future.”

For more information, visit: www.security.gallagher.com www.invixium.com