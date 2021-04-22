Iran: Exclusive Videos & Photos showing activities boycotting the sham Presidential election
Nationwide activities of MEK supporters and Resistance Units calling to boycott elections "Our vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic"
Slogans on placards, and graffiti on the walls; 'Our vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic'”PARIS, FRANCE, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran: Nationwide activities of MEK supporters and Resistance Units,
— NCRI
Call to boycott the sham Presidential election
Slogans on placards, and graffiti on the walls; "Our vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic", “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi”
From April 16 to April 20, 2021, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and Resistance Units called for a nationwide boycott of the regime's sham Presidential election by posting banners and placards, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets in public places. In addition to different parts of Tehran, these activities were carried out in Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Kerman, Hamedan, Bandar Abbas, Ilam, Khorramabad, Shahsavar, Kashan, Bandar Anzali, Torbat-e-Jam, Neyshabur, Sabzevar, Borujerd, Gachsaran, Maku, Varamin, and Chamkhaleh (Gilan Province).
Slogans on placards, graffiti, and banners calling for the boycott of the regime's sham election included: “Maryam Rajavi: Presidential election masquerade does not have a scintilla of legitimacy in the eyes of the Iranian people,” "Maryam Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,” "Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of the upcoming sham election is the flip side of the people's uprisings," “Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian Resistance is proud to have boycotted the regime’s illegitimate election in the past 40 years,” "Massoud Rajavi: No to religious dictatorship, yes to a democratically-elected republic," "Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham election," "Our vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,” "Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny to be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,” “Boycotting the election farce is a patriotic duty," “Our vote is regime changes, yes to the democratically-elected republic, any vote is a dagger to the heart of our children,” “Rise up to continue the uprisings and to free Iran from the mullahs’ occupation,” "Democracy, freedom with Maryam Rajavi," "Down with Khamenei,” and "Down with Khamenei, long live freedom,"
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
April 22, 2021
22 April 2021 - Iran Presidential election Boycott