Derby Barracks - Commercial Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch                          

STATION: Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/18/21, approximately 0500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Family Dollar, Main St, Orleans.

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Troopers were dispatched to an alarm at the Family Dollar in Orleans.  Upon arrival the glass front door was found to be smashed.  The building was checked and the offender was found to have fled.

 

It was further discovered a glass display case containing mobile phones had been broken, and a register drawer pulled out.  A definitive determination of items or cash taken is pending.  This case is currently active.

 

There is no camera footage available for release at this time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Under investigation

