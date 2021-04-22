Derby Barracks - Commercial Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501167
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/18/21, approximately 0500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Family Dollar, Main St, Orleans.
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, VSP Troopers were dispatched to an alarm at the Family Dollar in Orleans. Upon arrival the glass front door was found to be smashed. The building was checked and the offender was found to have fled.
It was further discovered a glass display case containing mobile phones had been broken, and a register drawer pulled out. A definitive determination of items or cash taken is pending. This case is currently active.
There is no camera footage available for release at this time.
COURT ACTION: Under investigation