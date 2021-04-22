VeriKlick Announces NJBIZ 2021 DIGI-TECH INNOVATION AWARD

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriKlick, a Total Talent Acquisition Management Platform Solution announces that Chief Executive Officer, Komal Dangi has been awarded the NJBIZ 2021 DIGI-TECH Innovation Award.

We are proud and excited to announce that Komal Dangi, Chief Executive Officer of VeriKlick
has been awarded the NJBIZ 2021 Digi-Tech Innovation Award. Capitalizing on her exceptional knowledge, skills, and driven by her passion Komal has made many contributions to the HR technology industry and the Digital industry which has contributed significantly to the positive performance and profitability of organizations throughout the course of her career.

The award caps off a broader period of innovation and success. Komal has successfully launched six technology startups globally during the course of her career. She has been the recipient of several technology and leadership awards.

A true multi-faceted leader, Komal also actively promotes STEM to the younger generations by sharing her experience and accomplishments fostering opportunities for their professional growth and development.

Komal’s focus and dedication to the development of VeriKlick an advanced Total Talent Acquisition Platform Solution is another demonstration to her commitment to enhancing HR Technology solutions addressing the needs of the industry today and for the future.

