DJ Ydoe’s Moonwalk Festival Aims to Create an Unforgettable Artistic Experience at Home of the Original Woodstock ‘69

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creator of the Moonwalk Festival , Yossie Orlansky, a.k.a. DJ Ydoe, pleased to announce the official dates for its second annual artistic experience from June 18th – June 20th, 2021.The Moonwalk Festival is a highly anticipated event that boasts a finely curated and serene space through the use of music, art, and creativity to return to mankind’s roots. at the historical home of Woodstock ’69, Yasgur’s Farm in Bethel Woods, NY, the mission of the festival is to create an unforgettable experience that gives participants the opportunity to let go of life stresses and put life on pause.“We couldn’t be more thrilled to host our second year of the Moonwalk Festival,” says founder DJ Ydoe. “This is hands-down the most exciting lunar adventure of a lifetime and to host our event at such a historically important space is very humbling. As we all know, many events in the EDM scene were cancelled or postponed in the uncertainty of the past year. We have truly been missing the sensation of the music scene as much as anyone else and we are committed to reigniting that special energy via the essentials: art, nature, and a whopping portion of dank wubbbs.”The Moonwalk Festival will feature a variety of amenities, including:• 2 days and nights of live music• Spacious forest camping• Flushable toilets/hot showers on premises• Food and art vendors• Firepit drum circle• Flow-friendly environment• COVID screening protocols and measures• And more!To date, Moonwalk Festival already has an impressive lineup of artists, including DMVU, Codd Dubz, Brightside, beardthug, Levitation Jones, Dice Man, od dabber, JiV, Kuhlin, Gnawbox, Mantra Sounds, Shady Lion, and many more. DJ Ydoe has indicated he will be adding a number of other popular names to the lineup – a result of his keen networking skills and industry connections.For more information about Moonwalk Festival, please visit https://moonwalkfestival.com or https://www.instagram.com/y.doemusic/?hl=en About DJ YdoeDJ Ydoe, also known as Yossie Orlansky, is one of the most popular and up-and-coming DJs and producers in the United States. DJ Ydoe is the mastermind behind the renowned Moonwalk Festival and has worked with numerous big names in the music and art industry over the span of his career.DJ Ydoe is available for private and corporate events and can be contacted through his Instagram page or via email.