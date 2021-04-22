ScottMadden to Release Energy Industry Update: “Saved by Zero?”

How a 1980s Hit Describes the Energy Industry’s Ambitions Today

Atlanta, GA, April 22, 2021 -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America's leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, will soon release its spring 2021 issue of the ScottMadden Energy Industry Update.

Themed, “Saved by Zero?” ScottMadden’s upcoming report will share some of the latest industry trends related to:

The Massachusetts decarbonization roadmap to net-zero carbon by 2050

The advancement of fleet electrification and why electric utilities should start preparing now

The role transmission will play during the transition to net zero

As The Fixxs’ 1980s hit says, “maybe someday, saved by zero.” Substantial momentum on net-zero targets has been made over the past several years, and the new Biden administration touts an enhancement of those efforts. Advocates for achieving net zero across the nation are shifting the discussion from whether to how.

For example, Massachusetts achieved its 2020 emissions reduction targets and is now creating a multi-sector roadmap, outlining several potential pathways to reach its long-term emissions reduction goals. The roadmap is driving near-term planning and regulatory activity, and electric and gas utilities should closely watch near-term actions and consider intended and unintended impacts on their business.

Transportation is a critical component to net-zero carbon ambitions, and fleet electrification could play an important role moving forward. Efforts to achieve broad decarbonization will require stakeholders to focus on the deployment of zero-emission vehicles.

Further, there is growing belief that a significant amount of new electric transmission will be needed to achieve clean energy goals and that the lowest cost scenarios for achieving 100% all have a sizable transmission component.

The report will also examine recent weather events in California and Texas and their impacts on system performance and what energy and utility sector companies and observers are saying about trends in and the outlook for the industry.

“The past year has shown a shift from states and utilities simply setting net-zero goals to making tangible moves to accomplish them. The industry has several key areas where we can hone in and make substantial progress,” says Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden.

To receive your copy of this complimentary report, subscribe here, or to download the prior issue, click here.

Complimentary Energy Industry Update Webcast

If you have not yet registered, we encourage you to join ScottMadden’s complimentary webcast, “ScottMadden’s Energy Industry Update – Saved by Zero?” on Thursday, June 10, from 1:00–2:00 p.m. EST to hear our energy experts share their views and field questions related to these topics and more. Ms. Lyons will serve as webcast moderator. Register for this webcast here.

