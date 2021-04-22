AVCTechnologies and Rand Technology Initiate Master Service Agreement

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc . (NASDAQ: AVCT), a leading cloud communications and IT service provider, and Rand Technology (Rand) have entered into a Master Service Agreement whereby Rand’s IT asset disposition (ITAD) facility will provide AVCT’s Computex Technology solutions (“Computex”) with R2 compliant white glove solutions, including IT asset recovery, secure data destruction and asset reporting. AVCT’s Computex specializes in delivering integrated data centers, complex enterprise networking, cybersecurity, unified cloud communications, and managed services. Rand offers full product life cycle support and secure asset recovery to maximize the useful life and recovery value of IT equipment.



“We are excited to engage in partnership with Rand, as a global electronics and supply chain leader, Rand Technology provides AVCtechnologies with expanded capabilities to provide network and cloud infrastructure, for buildouts and deployments globally,” said Worth Davis, Business Unit President at AVCT’s Computex.

“AVCT is an emerging leader in global IT solutions, providing a comprehensive bundle of cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, systems integration and enhanced connectivity that we desire to further enhance through our partnership,” said Doug Schilletter, VP & General Manager of Rand’s ITAD operations.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com.

About Rand Technology

Rand Technology (“Rand”), headquartered in Irvine, CA, is a global electronics sourcing and supply chain leader, providing Fortune 500 customers with full lifecycle services, including distribution, aftermarket services, and asset recovery. With an operating history of almost 30 years, Rand uses data-driven market intelligence to support customers facing inventory shortages or excesses, sourcing, and other key supply chain management needs. Rand’s ITAD operations are headquartered in Tennessee.

Rand's preferred status with top-tier OEMs, electronics manufacturing service ("EMS") providers, and sourcing partners, uniquely enable the Company to match supply and demand for components on a global basis. For more information about Rand, visit www.randtech.com or follow Rand on LinkedIn.

