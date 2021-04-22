Ultimate Summer Showdown Will Bring the Heat from April to June

BenQ Named as the Official Gaming Monitor of the Ultimate Summer Showdown Beginning April 23, 2021 and Concluding with the Finale on July 8, 2021

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc . (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced the Ultimate Summer Showdown. The four event esports series for NASCAR Heat 5 starts on April 30, 2021 and will culminate with a showpiece final on July 22, 2021. BenQ , a leading display technology company, has been named as the “Official Gaming Monitor Provider” for the Ultimate Summer Showdown.



Open qualification for the Ultimate Summer Showdown begins online within NASCAR Heat 5 on April 30, 2021, with players on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and PC able to take part. The top 24 drivers from each platform will then be invited to take part in the live streamed event finals on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. The first race of the event will see players take to Darlington Raceway.

“NASCAR Heat 5 has a strong, active community full of great racers and we cannot wait to give them another opportunity to showcase their talent on one of the biggest stages. The Ultimate Summer Showdown promises to build on the momentum of the recent Winter Heat Series,” commented Jay Pennell, General Manager, eNASCAR Heat Pro League, Motorsport Games. “We are delighted to welcome BenQ as a partner for the series and look forward to working closely with the team to promote the races.”

BenQ is a global leader in display technology, known for extraordinary color performance and groundbreaking monitor audio advancement. The company debuted the MOBIUZ gaming monitor series in 2020 to rave reviews and the newest model, EX3415R , has been engineered for high-end gaming audio-visual performance.

With the MOBIUZ EX3415R curved gaming monitor, BenQ answers the question of how far the limits of sim-racing immersion can be pushed. This monitor acts as a virtual windshield that teleports you to the races of your dreams with performance that blows your mind. The massive 34-inch IPS panel with 1900R curvature wraps your field of view, perfectly simulating the driver’s first-person vantage point. Image optimizers, including the newly introduced Racing Mode, put you in the driver’s seat and let you control the way your display looks for a truly customized performance. A 144Hz High Refresh Rate and 1ms Response Time take every turn with ease. Lastly, because it’s just not the same without cheering fans and revving engines, the treVolo audio system surrounds you with a wall of powerful sound. These innovations elevate the world of sim racing to a more life-like experience.

“BenQ is excited to partner with Motorsport Games to connect with racing fans and deliver the immersive driving thrills and experiences they crave,” said Jason Lee, BenQ America LCD Business Head. “Just as pro drivers demand the best in their equipment, we strive to provide sim-racing enthusiasts with an ultrawide curved gaming monitor that delivers all the intensity and immersion of being on the track.”

Schedule

Open qualifiers

Darlington Raceway: April 30, 2021 (12:01 a.m. ET) – May 6, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Texas Motor Speedway: May 21, 2021 (12:01 a.m. ET) – May 27, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Pocono Raceway: June 11, 2021 (12:01 a.m. ET) – June 17, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Motor Speedway: July 2, 2021 (12:01 a.m. ET) - July 8, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Live Streamed Event Finals

Race 1: Thursday, May 20 2021 at Darlington Raceway

Race 2: Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway

Race 3: Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Pocono Raceway

Race 4 (finale): Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

To take part in the Ultimate Summer Showdown, players will need a copy of NASCAR Heat 5, which is available now on the PS4, Xbox One and on PC via Steam. The game delivers the ultimate NASCAR video game experience, with 34 authentic tracks across the country in single player, two-player split screen, and online multiplayer for up to 40 racers.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as other racing games including the rFactor 2 simulation platform and KartKraft, the highly acclaimed PC kart racing simulator. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com

